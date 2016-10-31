(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'BB+'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of CenturyLink Inc. (CenturyLink) (NYSE:
CTL) and its
subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative. The rating action affects
approximately
$19.9 billion of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2016.
Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Level 3 Communications,
Inc. (LVLT) and
its wholly owned subsidiary Level 3 Financing, Inc. (Level 3
Financing) at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The rating action affects
approximately $11
billion of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2016.
See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisition of LVLT: CenturyLink and LVLT have a definitive
agreement whereby
CenturyLink will acquire LVLT in a cash and stock transaction;
LVLT's existing
debt will remain outstanding. The cash portion of the
transaction, which is
approximately 60%, will be financed by approximately $7 billion
in incremental,
senior secured debt as well as cash on hand at both companies.
The transaction
is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2017,
following
customary shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Fitch views CenturyLink's acquisition of LVLT positively from a
strategic
perspective. The two companies combined will create the second
largest
enterprise service provider in the U.S. and should benefit from
the enhanced
scale and operating synergies over time. Post-acquisition,
CenturyLink will also
have an extensive international network.
The Negative Watch for CenturyLink's IDR reflects the increase
in leverage pro
forma for the transaction. Fitch estimates that at the end of
2018, the first
full year following the expected close of the transaction, gross
leverage will
approximate 3.9x. As currently proposed, the transaction would
potentially lead
to a one-notch downgrade for CenturyLink to 'BB' and a Stable
Outlook. Based on
a potential one-notch downgrade of the IDR to 'BB', Fitch would
also downgrade
CenturyLink's senior unsecured debt one notch. The one-notch
downgrade is
consistent with Fitch's notching treatment of issue ratings with
'RR4'
recoveries, reflecting a rating at the same level as the IDR.
Resolution of the Rating Watch will be based on an evaluation of
a number of
factors, including Fitch's further analysis of CenturyLink's
final,
post-acquisition capital structure, an assessment of
CenturyLink's financial
policies, the execution risks associated with the integration of
LVLT, and the
effect of conditions placed on the transaction by the regulatory
approval
process.
LVLT's affirmation reflects the proposed structure of the
transaction. A new
holding company (HoldCo) will be formed and become the parent of
LVLT. The
Holdco is expected to guarantee the acquisition financing at
CenturyLink and the
stock of LVLT is expected to also secure the new financing at
CenturyLink. The
existing LVLT capital structure will remain in place and LVLT
will not provide a
guarantee to the HoldCo or to the acquisition debt.
To fund the transaction, CenturyLink has $10.2 billion in
secured financing
commitments, including a $2 billion revolver. The remaining $8.2
billion of
other secured facilities includes financing for debt maturing at
CenturyLink
prior to the expected close of the transaction. The secured
financing is
expected to be guaranteed by existing CenturyLink subsidiaries
(including Embarq
Corporation ), except for Qwest Corporation (QC), and by
HoldCo. LVLT and QC
are expected to pledge stock to secure the facilities.
Parent-Subsidiary Relationship: Following the close of the
transaction, Fitch
anticipates linking the IDRs of CenturyLink and LVLT based on
the strong
operational and strategic ties.
Deleveraging Expected: Following the close of the transaction,
Fitch expects
CenturyLink to delever at a moderate pace through EBITDA growth
and debt
repayment; however, Fitch does not expect the company to
approach its 3.0x net
leverage target in the three year period following the close of
the transaction.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
For CenturyLink, Fitch's key assumptions within the agency's
rating case
include:
-- Fitch's base case assumes the data centers are sold as of
Jan. 1, 2017 and
thus reflects a full year loss of revenue and EBITDA. Although
the LVLT
acquisition is expected to close around Sept. 30, 2017, the
forecast assumes it
closes towards the end of fiscal 2017. LVLT's operations are
fully incorporated
starting in fiscal 2018.
--Fitch assumes CTL revenues will decline 2% or less in 2016 and
2017, before
stabilizing in 2018.
--Fitch's forecast cost synergies slightly below synergies
expected by
CenturyLink and integration expenses in line with CenturyLink's
expectations.
--The company benefits from $9.6 billion of unused NOLs from
LVLT starting in
2018.
--Fitch assumes additional one-time cash taxes related to the
data center sale
are paid in 2017.
--Share repurchases are suspended while the company deleverages
back to its net
leverage target.
For LVLT, Fitch's key assumptions within the agency's rating
case include:
--The base case assumes a continuation of a rational pricing
environment and
stable macro-economic conditions.
--LVLT is largely successful in capitalizing on operating
leverage to expand
growth in gross margin and EBITDA margin during the forecast
period.
--CNS revenue growth ranging between 2% and 3% driven by
continued strong growth
within the company's North American Enterprise segment.
--LVLT's network access margin (gross margin) growing to over
67% by year-end
2017.
--Capital expenditures will approximate 15% of consolidated
revenues.
--Free cash flow (FCF) generation exceeding 11.5% and 13.5% of
revenues during
years ended 2016 and 2017, respectively.
--Debt levels are expected to remain relatively consistent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
What Could Lead to a Positive Rating Action:
Should CenturyLink's IDR be downgraded one notch to 'BB', Fitch
does not
anticipate a positive action within a 12- to 18-month rating
horizon. To return
to the 'BB+' IDR, Fitch would expect CenturyLink to maintain
leverage at 3.0x or
lower while consistently generating positive FCF in the
mid-single digits.
Additionally, the company will need to demonstrate consistent
revenue growth,
stable or improving margins, and no extensive delays in reaching
expected cost
synergies.
What Could Lead to a Negative Rating Action:
Negative rating actions could result from a weakening of
CenturyLink's operating
results, including deteriorating margins and revenue erosion
brought on by
difficult economic conditions or competitive pressure.
Additionally, should
CenturyLink's IDR be downgraded one-notch to 'BB', negative
rating actions could
result from discretionary management decisions including, but
not limited to,
execution of merger and acquisition activity that increases
leverage beyond 4.5x
in the absence of a credible deleveraging plan.
LIQUIDITY
CenturyLink's total debt was $19.9 billion at June 30, 2016, and
readily
available cash totalled $137 million (cash excludes $54 million
in foreign bank
accounts). Financial flexibility is provided through a $2
billion revolving
credit facility that matures in December 2019. As of June 30,
2016, there were
no borrowings outstanding on the facility.
Fitch believes CenturyLink has the financial flexibility to
manage upcoming
maturities due to its FCF and credit facilities. In 2016,
maturities only
consist of $11 million of term loan amortization payments.
Maturities amount to
approximately $1.5 billion and $196 million in 2017 and 2018,
respectively.
The principal financial covenants in the $2 billion revolving
credit facility
limit CenturyLink's debt to EBITDA for the past four quarters to
no more than
4.0x and EBITDA to interest plus preferred dividends (with the
terms as defined
in the agreement) to no less than 1.5x. QC has a maintenance
covenant of 2.85x
and an incurrence covenant of 2.35x. The facility is guaranteed
by certain
material subsidiaries of CenturyLink.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following CenturyLink ratings on Rating
Watch Negative:
CenturyLink
--Long-Term IDR 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured $2 billion RCF 'BB+/RR4';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BB+/RR4'.
Embarq Corp.
--IDR 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-/RR2'.
Embarq Florida, Inc. (EFL)
--IDR 'BB+';
--First mortgage bonds 'BBB-/RR1'.
Qwest Communications International, Inc. (QCII)
--IDR 'BB+'.
Qwest Corporation (QC)
--IDR 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-/RR2'.
Qwest Services Corporation (QSC)
--IDR 'BB+'.
Qwest Capital Funding (QCF)
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB+/RR4'.
Fitch affirms LVLT's ratings as follows:
LVLT:
--IDR at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR5'.
Level 3 Financing, Inc.:
--IDR at 'BB';
--Senior secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR2'.
The Rating Outlook for LVLT remains Stable.
Contact:
CenturyLink:
Primary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Constance McKay
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3148
LVLT:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--For CenturyLink and LVLT, no material adjustments have been
made that have not
been disclosed in public filings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001