CHICAGO, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'AA-/F1+' Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for General Electric
Company (GE) and
GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC (GE Capital) following the
announcement earlier
today of its agreement to combine GE Oil & Gas (O&G) with Baker
Hughes,
Incorporated (BHI). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The combination of (O&G) with BHI is within Fitch's expectation
that GE could
deploy substantial capital for acquisitions over the next
several years, much of
which could be funded with debt. The transaction will create the
second largest
global oilfield services business. GE will have a 62% interest
in the combined
business ('New' Baker Hughes), which is being structured as a
tax-advantaged
partnership between GE and the existing shareholders of BHI.
The combined business should compete more effectively and offer
a path toward
improved efficiency for customers. GE will pay $7.4 billion of
cash to BHI which
will be used to fund a dividend to BHI shareholders. The
transaction is expected
to close in mid-2017. Fitch estimates the enterprise value of
the combined
business at approximately $50 billion.
BHI is more cyclical than GE O&G, but both parts of the combined
business will
benefit from increased diversification and a larger customer
base. BHI will have
access to GE's research and development resources (GE Store) and
GE's digital
technology which could improve BHI's long-term competitiveness.
Fitch expects
global exploration and production spending and activity to
increase moderately
in 2017 with a more robust growth profile in 2018. These
considerations should
support 'New' Baker Hughes' operational and financial results,
particularly
given BHI's strong drilling & completions businesses with a
focus on the North
American (N.A.) market. Annual synergies by 2020 are projected
by GE to reach
$1.2 billion, primarily from costs.
Fitch expects GE's leverage metrics will rise modestly when
considering the BHI
transaction and possible future acquisitions. GE's capacity for
incremental debt
is supported by the recent reduction in absolute risk related to
the GE Capital
exit, expected growth in earnings and cash flow over the next
several years, and
additional earnings and cash flow from acquisitions. The impact
of the
transaction on GE's financial results and credit metrics should
not exceed
Fitch's negative rating sensitivities but does leave the company
with less
financial flexibility. However, Fitch expects credit metrics
such as leverage
will remain appropriate for GE's overall enterprise risk level,
which Fitch
considers to be relatively low as a result of GE's
diversification, strong
market positions, strong services earnings, scale, and
technology portfolio.
Risks related to the agreement with BHI include integration
risk, the
realization of anticipated synergies, higher debt at GE's
industrial business
following completion of the transaction, the negative cash
impact from any
breakup fee if the transaction is not completed, and the risk
that the oil and
gas industry remains weak for an extended period.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GE Industrial
Fitch's ratings and financial measures for GE's industrial
businesses (GE
Industrial) consider GE Capital on an equity basis, including
approximately $60
billion of GE Capital debt as of Sept. 30, 2016 maintained as
intercompany debt
with GE. The ratings for GE Capital incorporate support from GE.
The ratings for GE incorporate the company's global presence,
broad product
portfolio, large market shares in its core infrastructure and
healthcare
markets, and strong technological capabilities. Substantial
services revenue
generates more than 80% of GE's industrial operating profit and
dampens the
impact on financial results from volatility in the company's
energy and capital
goods end-markets. Some credit protection measures are weak for
the rating, but
Fitch believes GE's strong operating profile and financial
resources give it a
low overall enterprise risk.
GE's large scale and market position give it a broad perspective
on industry
developments, the capacity to invest in new technologies, and
adjust market
trends. When the divestiture of GE Capital's non-core businesses
is completed
GE's industrial businesses will represent at least 90% of
consolidated earnings
compared with less than 50% several years ago when GE Capital
was larger.
Fitch expects GE will maintain a strong balance sheet and that
the company's
priority for cash deployment will be acquisitions. A smaller GE
Capital provides
GE with incremental financial flexibility to leverage its
balance sheet over the
next several years, but Fitch expects GE will maintain a
disciplined financial
strategy that supports its ability to invest in its long-cycle
power and
aviation businesses, focus on markets with high technology
content, and maintain
strong competitive positions.
A key rating consideration is the 'GE Capital Exit Plan,'
launched in 2015 and
expected to be largely completed by the end of 2016. After its
non-core
businesses have been divested, GE Capital will be concentrated
in its vertical
businesses that serve the aviation, energy and industrial
(working capital
solutions, healthcare equipment finance, and trade payables
services) markets.
GE Capital's smaller size reduces the company's exposure to
funding, credit
quality, regulatory and other risks inherent to finance
companies.
Rating concerns include potential support required for GE
Capital albeit much
lower than in the past, large net pension liabilities, the risk
that future
larger-than-expected share repurchases or acquisitions could
weaken GE's
currently strong financial profile, and cyclicality in GE's
infrastructure
markets. However, Fitch believes future acquisitions will be
targeted toward
adjacent industrial markets, of which the pending 'New' Baker
Hughes partnership
is an example, and that GE will be disciplined in its cash
deployment for
acquisitions or share repurchases.
Other concerns include the typical large intra-quarter use of
commercial paper
and the high dividend payout which affects free cash flow as
defined by Fitch.
Rating concerns are offset by GE's diversification, significant
financial
resources, and steady operating performance through business
cycles compared to
its industrial peers.
GE's financial leverage included total adjusted debt/EBITDAR of
2.7x at Sept.
30, 2016 on a preliminary basis as estimated by Fitch, defined
to include
customer receivables factored through GE Capital that totaled
$13 billion at
Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch's calculation of leverage would be lower
when including
earnings from GE Capital which Fitch excludes from EBITDA in
order to focus on
industrial credit metrics.
Leverage would be higher if GE's intra-quarter use of commercial
paper were
included. The company repays most commercial paper at
quarter-ends as part of
its working capital management. A portion of the repayment is
funded temporarily
from cash located outside the U.S., which Fitch does not
typically include as
available cash due to tax liabilities that could be incurred if
the cash is
repatriated. GE's industrial business maintained total cash
balances of $10.4
billion at the end of 2015 compared to $500 million of
commercial paper
balances.
GE typically generates strong cash flow from operations. Fitch
estimates
operating cash flow in 2016 could be approximately $12
billion-$13 billion,
excluding dividends from GE Capital, compared to more than $10
billion in 2015
which included nearly $2 billion usage for working capital.
Fitch estimates FCF
after dividends in 2016 could be slightly positive. Fitch's
calculation of FCF
is after pension contributions and excludes dividends from GE
Capital. It also
excludes changes in receivables sold to GE Capital. Corporate
dividends to
shareholders represent a large use of operating cash flow and
contribute to GE's
low FCF compared to some other large industrial companies.
Fitch also considers GE's cash flow metrics adjusted to include
dividends from
GE Capital as GE Capital is a significant contributor to GE's
consolidated
financial results and valuation. Fitch estimates these
dividends, excluding
one-time large dividends in the near term, could be
approximately $1 billion
annually after the GE Capital exit is completed.
Under Fitch's criteria for rating non-financial corporates,
Fitch calculates an
appropriate debt/equity ratio of 6x at Financial Services based
on solid asset
quality, sufficient liquidity and strong funding profile. As
actual debt/equity
as measured by Fitch was below this level, there would be no
need to make an
equity injection to maintain leverage at or below the 6x level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GE Capital
The IDRs for GE Capital and its rated subsidiaries are linked to
and equalized
with those of GE, reflecting Fitch's view that GE Capital is a
core subsidiary
of GE, as defined under Fitch's 'Global Non-Bank Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria.'
This view is supported by the fact that GE Capital remains a key
and integral
part of certain of GE's industry verticals, shares its branding
with the broader
GE organization and benefits from explicit guarantees of its
existing financial
obligations. GE has made strong legal commitments to support GE
Capital under
the second global supplemental bond indenture dated Dec. 2,
2015, under which GE
Capital's existing obligations are fully, irrevocably and
unconditionally
guaranteed by GE. In addition, GE Capital operates in the same
jurisdictions as
GE and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE. Lastly, the reduced
size of GE
Capital's assets to $202.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2016 from
$500.6 billion as
of Dec. 31, 2014, increases GE's financial ability to support GE
Capital.
Credit strengths of GE Capital on a standalone basis include its
strong
franchise and global brand, market leading position in aircraft
lending and
leasing, established positions in energy finance and industrial
finance, strong
and experienced management team, adequate liquidity, reduced
commercial paper
utilization, and high unsecured debt levels.
Credit constraints on a standalone basis include reliance on
wholesale funding
sources, cyclicality and residual value risk inherent in certain
of GE Capital's
activities, particularly aircraft leasing, and less current and
expected
regulatory oversight of GE Capital.
Fitch views GE Capital's execution on the exit plan as strong,
with signed
agreements with buyers for $193 billion of ending net investment
(ENI) excluding
liquidity, of which $170 billion was completed as of Sept. 30,
2016. In 2015, GE
Capital also finalized the split-off of Synchrony Financial,
merged legacy
General Electric Capital Corporation into GE, and exchanged $36
billion of
legacy General Electric Capital Corporation debt for new GE
guaranteed notes,
each of which skewed interim financial performance but support
an improved risk
profile.
GE Capital has strong underwriting standards and risk controls.
Since 2012, GE
Capital has enhanced its economic capital (E-Cap) framework
based on regulatory
guidance and industry practice. The E-Cap model utilizes various
tools that are
driven by simulations and value-at-risk across various asset
classes. These
include aircraft operating leases and aircraft loans in GE
Capital Aviation
Services (GECAS), debt, tax equity and equity investments in
structured and
project finance in GE Energy Financial Services (EFS), and
working capital
solutions and trade payables services in GE Industrial Finance
(IF). The company
also performs ongoing stress testing. GE Capital's overall
control framework
consists of limits, product standards, monitoring and reporting
to governing
bodies including the Enterprise Risk Management Committee and GE
Board of
Directors, which ensures compliance and regular monitoring.
Asset quality metrics have been largely stable despite the shift
in portfolio
mix as a result of the exit plan that has weakened overall
lessee and borrower
credit quality. GE Capital's main industry verticals (GECAS,
EFS, IF and other)
funded $2.8 billion of investments and enabled $4.2 billion of
GE Industrial
orders in 3Q'16, while incurring lower impairments in EFS when
compared to
3Q'15.
GE Capital's leverage ratio, defined by Fitch as gross debt to
tangible equity
(total shareowners' equity including preferred equity less
goodwill and other
intangible assets) was 5.0x as of Sept. 30, 2016, compared to
5.2x as of Dec.
31, 2015 and 4.1x as of Dec. 31, 2014. Company-reported gross
debt to equity was
4.6x as of Sept. 30, 2016, compared to 4.6x as of Dec. 31, 2015
and 4.0x as of
Dec. 31, 2014. Fitch expects this leverage ratio to remain
within the 4.5x-5.0x
range over the next two years, now that the D-SIFI designation
has been
rescinded. Fitch tends to focus on gross debt leverage ratios;
however,
company-reported net debt to equity was 2.6x as of Sept. 30,
2016, compared to
2.6x as of Dec. 31, 2015 and 3.1x as of Dec. 31, 2014.
While current and future leverage ratios are viewed as higher
than Fitch's
quantitative benchmarks for a standalone finance and leasing
company rated
'AA-', the GE guarantee on GE Capital's debt and GE's ability to
provide support
to GE Capital offset the standalone leverage ratio.
GE Capital's earnings and profitability ratios in 2015 and the
year-to-date
period ended Sept. 30, 2016 were negatively impacted by one-time
financial
charges associated with the GE Capital exit plan, as well as
losses from
discontinued operations. Net loss from GE Capital attributable
to GE common
shareowners was $2.4 billion for the year-to-date period ended
Sept. 30, 2016
and a $15.8 billion net loss in 2015, compared to net earnings
of $6.9 billion
in 2014. Fitch expects financial charges and earnings from
discontinued
operations to become less meaningful as the company completes
the GE Capital
Exit Plan throughout the remainder of 2016.
On a core basis, Fitch views GE Capital's earnings as strong,
supported in part
by the benefit of lower funding costs relative to most
standalone finance and
leasing companies. Return on average assets (ROAA), defined as
GE Capital's net
earnings attributable to GE common shareholders excluding
after-tax charges
related to the GE Capital Exit Plan divided by average assets,
was 1.5% in 2015,
and although negative the first half of 2016 due to the timing
of charges prior
to dispositions, turned slightly positive in 3Q'16. ROAA was
1.4% in 2014.
The 'AA-' IDR for GE Capital EFS Financing Inc. reflects the
credit support
provided by GE Capital, and thus GE, to GE Capital EFS Financing
Inc. The 'F1+'
rating for GE Capital Treasury Services LLC reflects that this
entity is an
issuer of commercial paper, guaranteed by GE, which is used to
fund GE Capital's
short-Term working capital needs.
The 'AA-' senior secured debt rating of GE Capital and the 'AA-'
senior
unsecured debt ratings of GE Capital International Funding Co.
and other GE
Capital subsidiaries are equalized with the IDRs of these
entities and reflect
Fitch's expectation of average recoveries. The 'A+' subordinated
debt rating and
the 'A' preferred stock rating reflect incremental risk relative
to the IDR;
these notches are a function of increased loss severity due to
subordination and
heightened risk of non-performance relative to senior
obligations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for GE Industrial
include:
--Organic revenue grows by low single digits in 2016 as higher
sales in the
Power, Aviation and Renewables segments more than offsets lower
sales of
locomotives and a large decline in the oil and gas segment.
--The combination of GE Oil & Gas with BHI is completed in mid-
2017;
--EBITDA margins in 2016 decline due to the negative impact of
the Alstom
acquisition. Margins improve after 2016 due to benefits from the
integration of
Alstom, lower restructuring costs, and ongoing cost
improvements.
--The GE Capital Exit Plan is completed as planned.
--Large dividends from GE Capital are used to fund share
repurchases in the next
two to three years as part of the GE Capital Exit Plan.
--Alstom integration contributes to cost synergies, including $1
billion in
2016.
--GE generates positive FCF.
--Cash deployment prioritizes acquisitions over share
repurchases.
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for GE Capital
include:
--GE Capital's outstanding debt will remain explicitly
guaranteed by GE.
--GE Capital will pay $20 billion in dividends to GE in 2016.
--GE Capital's gross debt to tangible equity calculated by Fitch
and GE
Capital's company-reported gross debt to equity will remain
around 4.5x-5.0x
over the Outlook horizon.
--The company will complete the exit plan by year-end 2016 with
ENI remaining
around $80 billion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GE Industrial
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--GE directs its operating strategy away from its industrial
businesses;
--Market shares decline materially;
--Services generate a consistently lower proportion of revenue
and profit;
--EBITDA margins fail to recover following an expected decline
in 2016;
--GE Capital's asset quality and liquidity are weaker than
expected, resulting
in lower dividends to, or requiring support from, GE.
--GE's financial strategy becomes more aggressive than expected,
including
debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases that lead to
consistently higher
leverage, including total adjusted debt/EBITDAR sustained above
2.0x (above 3.0x
including Fitch's adjustments for factored receivables), or
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted leverage sustained above 2.2x (above
3.2x including
Fitch's adjustments for factored receivables).
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Segment margins increase toward 20% on a sustained basis.
--FCF and liquidity are sufficient to reduce GE's average
commercial paper usage
well below $10 billion.
GE Capital
As long as GE Capital's outstanding debt remains explicitly
guaranteed by GE,
Fitch cannot envision a scenario where GE Capital's ratings
would not be
equalized with those of GE. If in the future, GE Capital or its
subsidiaries
were to issue (or signal their intention to issue) debt that did
not benefit
from an explicit guarantee from GE, Fitch would consider the
degree of strategic
importance of GE Capital to GE and the willingness and ability
of GE to extend
financial support to GE Capital in determining the ratings of GE
Capital and its
debt obligations. Since the ratings of GE Capital and its rated
subsidiaries are
linked to those of GE, the rating sensitivities for GE Capital
are the same as
those listed for GE Industrial.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
GE Industrial's liquidity at Sept. 30, 2016 included cash of $11
billion. Most
of GE's cash is held outside the U.S. and is subject to income
taxes if
repatriated. Average cash and debt balances are higher than
reported at
quarter-ends due to GE's use of commercial paper. Commercial
paper typically is
highest during intra-quarter periods and is substantially repaid
before
quarter-ends using overseas cash. Liquidity also included $20
billion of credit
lines exceeding one year. GE Capital has indirect access to the
lines through
intercompany loans from GE Industrial.
At June 30, 2016, GE Industrial's liquidity was offset by nearly
$8.3 billion of
debt due within one year, excluding amounts assumed from GE
Capital. GE's
industrial debt totaled $24.3 billion and included approximately
$15 billion of
notes due between 2017 and 2044 and a $ 5 billion short-term
note payable to GE
Capital.
GE Capital has strong liquidity and financial flexibility. This
entity had $57
billion of liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2016, comfortably exceeding
short-Term
borrowings of $24 billion. Additionally, approximately 96.7% of
GE Capital's
debt funding was unsecured as of Sept. 30, 2016. GE Capital
completed
approximately $2 billion of asset-liability management actions
in 3Q'16
including calling certain hybrid securities and completing make
whole calls.
Commercial paper outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2016 totaled $5
billion or 3.8% of
total funding.
Approximately $162 billion of GE's consolidated debt, including
approximately
$13 billion of GE receivables factored through GE Capital, is
covered by the
ratings.
For more details about Fitch's view of GE, see full rating
reports published
Sept. 19, 2016 for General Electric Company and GE Capital
Global Holdings, LLC.
General Electric Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
GE Capital Global Holdings, LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Senior secured debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
GE Capital EFS Financing Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'.
GE Capital Treasury Services LLC
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
GE Capital International Holdings Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'.
GE Capital US Holdings, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'.
GE Capital International Funding Co.
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'.
GE Capital Australia Funding Pty. Ltd
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'.
GE Capital Canada Funding Company
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'.
GE Capital European Funding
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'.
GE Capital UK Funding
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'.
SUSA Partnership, L.P.
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'.
Security Capital Group Inc.
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
GE
Primary Analyst
Eric Ause, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Sadeghian
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2090
GE Capital
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Committee Chairperson
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: +
1 646 582 4947,
Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
Factoring: GE Industrial's debt and assets have been adjusted to
include
approximately $13 billion of off-balance sheet customer
receivables factored
through GE Capital as of Dec. 31, 2015.
