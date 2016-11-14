(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of the seven
largest Canadian banking institutions by assets (referred to as
Canadian banks)
following a peer review committee. The seven financial
institutions include:
Bank of Montreal (BMO; 'AA-'/'F1+'), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS;
'AA-'/'F1+'),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC; 'AA-'/'F1+'), Caisse
Centrale
Desjardins (CCD; 'AA-'/'F1+'), National Bank of Canada (NBC;
'A+'/'F1'), Royal
Bank of Canada (RBC; 'AA'/'F1+') and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD;
'AA-'/'F1+').
Fitch's rating affirmations are supported by the agency's view
that the Canadian
banks have resilient fundamentals evidenced by their consistent
performance
through various downturns and global shocks. Despite challenges
over the last
year, Canadian banks have delivered solid results, with only
nominal weakening
of asset quality. Further, the Canadian banks maintain
appropriate capital and
good funding profiles.
The Rating Outlook is Stable for BMO, BNS, CCD, CIBC, NBC and
TD. The Rating
Outlook for RBC remains Negative.
Fitch's rating affirmations and Stable Outlook recognizes recent
governmental
policy changes designed to cool the housing market, which
include: the
introduction of a lender risk sharing policy, tighter
requirements for mortgage
insurance, and tax changes.
Fitch views the government's action as proactive and prudent
given the continued
increase in home prices. According to Fitch's most recent
sustainable home price
model, Canadian home prices are overvalued by approximately 25%
with major
regional variations. In Toronto and Vancouver, overvaluation has
become a
significant concern for regulators and the government.
In Fitch's opinion, the most impactful change for Canadian banks
and non-bank
mortgage lenders, is the expected introduction of a lender risk
sharing policy.
The Ministry of Finance recently released its consultation
document, with the
comment period closing Feb. 28, 2017 and implementation date
sometime
thereafter. Fitch believes, that regardless of the approach, it
will be
applicable to new mortgage originations and thus fully phased in
over a period
of five years. This will shift some modest default risk of
insured mortgage
lending from the government to the banks over time.
The current state of housing finance includes the Canadian
Mortgage and Housing
Corporation (CMHC), a crown corporation that provides a 100%
government
guarantee for eligible mortgages, insulating lenders from loss.
This has long
been the case in Canada, which is somewhat unique when compared
to other G7
countries. Fitch anticipates that over time, the amount of
insured mortgages
across the industry will decline.
To the extent that this creates an orderly slowdown in the pace
of home price
appreciation or even modest correction, this may be viewed as
supportive to
current Canadian bank ratings. Alternatively, should the
cumulative effects of
these housing and mortgage market initiatives cause potentially
more significant
disruptions to the Canadian mortgage market, this may negatively
impact the
ratings for the Canadian Banks and/or Rating Outlooks. However,
Fitch would
assess the materiality of the impact on each bank individually.
Canadian bank ratings remain sensitive to prolonged low oil
prices,
unemployment, and elevated household debt levels. As such, all
the Canadian
banks are vulnerable to credit deterioration in their domestic
loan portfolios,
particularly at a time when consumer indebtedness is at record
high levels. For
now, these risks have been contained given the steady
unemployment rate, low
interest rate environment, and low inflation. However, pressures
in the broader
economy in Canada that leads to a sharp rise in unemployment
could accelerate
credit deterioration. Fitch has highlighted asset quality
deterioration as a
high influence for current ratings for all Canadian banks.
In Fitch's view, most of the Canadian banks direct exposure to
oil & gas lending
has performed in line with expectations. While impaired loans
for the sector
have risen, they still remain well below similarly rated
international peers.
Nonetheless, Canadian banks could still be susceptible to losses
should oil
prices experience another round of negative price volatility.
Profitability on average has been good thus far, despite the
slowdown in the
economy. The collective average ROA and ROE of Canadian banks
were 0.75% and
13.83% and 14.07%, respectively, 3Q16. However, Fitch notes that
this
performance has been supported by a long period of very low
provision expenses.
For the first three quarters of 2016, the banks increased their
provisions for
loan losses by about 55% relative to the same period last year,
largely because
of a jump in provisions against energy portfolios. Nevertheless,
the impact on
earnings to date has been modest, attributed to the low initial
level of losses
and the relatively small share of energy loans in the banks'
total loan
portfolios.
Fitch has published rating action commentaries for each of the
Canadian banks,
which are available at www.fitchratings.com. They include each
issuer's key
rating drivers and rating sensitivities and lists of all rating
actions taken.
For further discussion, please see the Canadian Bank Peer Review
Special Report,
to be published soon at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
