(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Action Report Australian Covered Bond Programmes here SYDNEY, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of six Australian covered bond programmes following the implementation of the agency's new Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has also assigned a Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) to each programme. Fitch has affirmed the ratings of the mortgage covered bond programmes of the following issuers at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The programmes have been assigned a corresponding PCU: - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of three notches - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of six notches - Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, A/Stable/F1); PCU of six notches - National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of six notches - Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML, A+/Stable/F1); PCU of six notches - Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of six notches IDR UPLIFT An Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift of zero-notches has been assigned to the programmes of the above mentioned Australian issuers, as Australia does not have a specific advanced bank resolution regime and covered bonds are not explicitly exempt from bail-in. Therefore, the IDR remains the floor of the covered bond rating. PAYMENT CONTINUITY UPLIFT Five Australian programmes were assigned a PCU of six notches, as they were assessed as having at least 12 months liquidity protection for principal payments and sufficient protection for interest payments for the timely payment of the covered bonds. Where programmes have a combination of both hard and soft bullet issuance types, which can cross default, Fitch looks at the materiality of liquidity protection for each issuance type in the programme and assigns the PCU based on the mechanism that provides the least protection. The remaining programme's liquidity provisions are more in line with a PCU of three notches. RECOVERY UPLIFT Five Australian programmes are considered to have significant foreign-exchange (FX) exposure in the recovery given default scenario, as cover assets are denominated in Australian dollars and the majority of issuance is denominated in other currencies. Fitch expects the covered bond swaps hedging this risk would be terminated in a covered bond event of default scenario. Fitch has capped the recovery given default uplift for these programmes to one-notch, as the FX exposure presents significant downside risk to the programme. The one-notch uplift for recoveries is supported with sufficient overcollateralisation, which Fitch relies on to cover credit loss on the cover assets when assigning the bond rating. BREAKEVEN ASSET PERCENTAGE FOR THE RATINGS Fitch has revised the breakeven asset percentage (AP) for the ratings of the covered bond programmes following the update of its refinancing spread levels and fire-sale discount assumptions as follows: - ANZ mortgage covered bonds: 90.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a 'AA+' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. - CBA mortgage covered bonds: 92% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. - MBL mortgage covered bonds: 90% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. - NAB mortgage covered bonds: 91.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. - SML mortgage covered bonds: 93.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a 'AA' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. - WBC mortgage covered bonds: 92% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. In its analysis Fitch only gives credit to over-collateralisation defined via the asset coverage test (ACT) calculated by the issuer and published in investor reports, as the legislation allows the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to direct cover assets that do not secure covered bond liabilities back to the issuing bank. All Australian programmes have a maximum contractual AP of 95%, equivalent to 5.3% overcollateralisation. The legislation stipulates a minimum 3% of the face value of outstanding covered bonds under a given programme. Detailed information on the programmes mentioned in this commentary can be found in the Excel file, Rating Action Report Australian Covered Bond Programmes, dated 4 November 2016, which can be accessed by the link above. KEY RATING DRIVERS ANZ Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of ANZ's covered bonds is based on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'AA-', the assigned PCU of three notches and a recovery uplift of one-notch. The PCU is capped at three notches due to the limited cure period of up to six months under the 12 month pre-maturity test for the outstanding hard bullet bonds, which remain relevant to the assessment of liquidity. The recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is significantly exposed to FX risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are denominated in Australian dollars while 95% of covered bonds are non-Australian dollar denominated, despite swaps being in place on the liabilities. The relied upon AP of 87.0% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its analysis provides more protection than the 90.5% breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable Outlook on ANZ's IDR. CBA Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of CBA's covered bonds is based on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'AA-', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of one-notch. The recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is significantly exposed to FX risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are denominated in Australian dollars while 86% of covered bonds are non-Australian dollar denominated, despite swaps being in place on the liabilities. The relied upon AP of 90.5% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its analysis provides more protection than the 92.0% breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable Outlook on CBA's IDR. MBL Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of MBL's covered bonds is based on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'A', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of one-notch. The recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is significantly exposed to FX risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are denominated in Australian dollars while all the covered bonds are non-Australian dollar denominated, despite swaps being in place on the liabilities. The relied upon AP of 87.0% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its analysis provides more protection than the 90.0% breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable Outlook on MBL's IDR. NAB Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of NAB's covered bonds is based on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'AA-', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of one-notch. The recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is significantly exposed to FX risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are denominated in Australian dollars while 97.0% of covered bonds are non-Australian dollar denominated, despite swaps being in place on the liabilities. The relied upon AP of 91.5% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its analysis is equivalent to its 91.5% breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable Outlook on NAB's IDR. SML Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of SML's covered bonds is based on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'A+', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of two-notches. The two-notch uplift for recoveries is supported by sufficient overcollateralisation to cover the credit loss amount for the rating of the covered bonds. All of SML's cover assets and covered bonds are denominated in Australian dollars, hence, there is no FX risk exposure in a recovery scenario. The relied upon AP of 89.29% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its analysis provides more protection than the 93.5% breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable Outlook on SML's IDR. WBC Mortgage Covered Bonds The 'AAA' rating of WBC's covered bonds is based on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'AA-', the assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of one-notch. The recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is significantly exposed to FX risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are denominated in Australian dollars while 83% of covered bonds are non-Australian dollar denominated, despite swaps being in place on the liabilities. The relied upon AP of 90.5% published in the programme's ACT that Fitch uses in its analysis provides more protection than the 92.0% breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the Stable Outlook on WBC's IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied upon asset percentage (AP) rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90.5% or where the issuer's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) falls below 'A+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum 95.0% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR. Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Mortgage Covered Bonds The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied upon AP rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 92.0% or where the issuer's IDR falls below 'BBB+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum 95.0% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR. Macquarie Bank Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied upon AP rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90.0% or where the issuer's IDR falls below 'BBB+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum 95.0% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'A+', one notch above the IDR. National Australia Bank Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied upon AP rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 91.5% or where the issuer's IDR falls below 'BBB+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum 95.0% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR. Suncorp-Metway Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied upon AP rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.5% or where the issuer's IDR falls below 'BBB'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum 95.0% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA-', one notch above the IDR. Westpac Banking Corporation - Mortgage Covered Bonds The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied upon AP rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 92.0% or where the issuer's IDR falls below 'BBB+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum 95.0% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst (ANZ, CBA and WBC) Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Sambit Agasti (MBL, NAB and SML) Analyst +61 2 8256 0337 Secondary Analyst (MBL, NAB and SML) Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Sambit Agasti (ANZ, CBA and WBC) Analyst +61 2 8256 0337 Committee Chairperson Carmen Munoz Senior Director + 34 93 323 8408 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. The source of information used to assess these ratings was ANZ, CBA, MBL, NAB, SML and WBC. The issuers have informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. 