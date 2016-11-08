(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of five New
Zealand mortgage covered bond programmes following the
implementation of the
agency's new Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26
October 2016. The
Outlooks are Stable. The agency has also assigned a Payment
Continuity Uplift
(PCU) to each programme.
The ratings of the New Zealand mortgage covered bond programmes
affirmed at
'AAA' with a Stable Outlook correspond to the following issuers.
The programmes
have been assigned a corresponding PCU:
- ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZNZ, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of
six notches
- ASB Bank Limited (ASB, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of three notches
- Bank of New Zealand (BNZ, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of six notches
- Kiwibank Limited (Kiwibank, AA/Rating Watch Negative/F1+); PCU
of six notches
- Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL, AA-/Stable/F1+); PCU of six
notches
Issuer Default Rating Uplift
An Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift of zero-notches has been
assigned to the
programmes of the above-mentioned issuers, as New Zealand does
not explicitly
exempt the issued covered bonds from bail-in under the Open Bank
Resolution
regime and there is a risk of cover pool enforcement. Therefore,
the IDR remains
the floor of the covered bond rating.
Payment Continuity Uplift
Four New Zealand programmes were assigned a PCU of six notches,
as they were
assessed as having at least 12 months liquidity protection for
principal
payments and sufficient protection for interest payments for the
timely payment
of the covered bonds. Where programmes have a combination of
both hard and soft
bullet issuance types, which can cross default, Fitch looks at
the materiality
of liquidity protection for each issuance type in the programme
and assigns the
PCU based on the mechanism that provides the least protection.
The remaining
programme's liquidity provisions are commensurate with a PCU of
three notches as
a result of the limited cure period under the 12 month
pre-maturity test for the
outstanding hard bullet covered bonds.
Recovery Uplift
All New Zealand programmes are considered to have significant
foreign-exchange
(FX) exposure in the recovery given default scenario, as cover
assets are
denominated in New Zealand dollars and the majority of issuance
is denominated
in other currencies. Fitch expects the covered bond swaps
hedging this risk
would be terminated in a covered bond event of default scenario.
Fitch has
capped the recovery given default uplift for these programmes to
one-notch, as
the FX exposure presents significant downside risk to the
programme. The
one-notch uplift for recoveries is supported with sufficient
overcollateralisation (OC), which Fitch relies on to cover
credit loss on the
cover assets when assigning the bond rating.
Breakeven Asset Percentage for the Ratings
Fitch has revised the breakeven asset percentage (AP) for the
ratings of the
covered bond programmes following the update of its refinancing
spread levels
and fire-sale discount assumptions. The 'AAA' breakeven AP's for
ANZNZ, Kiwibank
and WNZL have been capped at the maximum contractual AP
documented in the
programme.
In its analysis, Fitch gives credit to the highest level of
nominal AP observed
in the past 12 months for four out of five programmes in New
Zealand. Even
though these programmes' excess over-collateralisation is funded
through a
demand loan, repayments under the demand loan rank subordinate
to covered
bondholders. For WNZL's programme, Fitch only gives credit to
the
over-collateralisation defined via the asset coverage test (ACT)
calculated by
WNZL and published in its investor reports. This is because the
repayment of its
demand loan in the programme ranks in priority over payments to
covered
bondholders.
Detailed information on the programmes mentioned in this
commentary can be found
in the Excel file, New Zealand Covered Bond Programmes - Rating
Action Report,
dated 8 November 2016, which can be accessed by the link above.
Variation from Criteria
Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset Refinancing
Spread Level
(RSL) assumptions for New Zealand, which provide for refinancing
stress on
standard mortgage cover assets simulating their sale to meet
covered bond
payments. Only ANZNZ and ASB have cover assets indirectly linked
to an at-call
line-of-credit product that is not included in the cover pool.
These products
are linked to the same secured property as the cover assets and,
in the event of
the cover assets being sold, the line-of-credit loans would also
need to be
sold. Fitch believes the additional line-of-credit loans
increase the
refinancing cost for these programmes, as they could be more
difficult to sell
to a third-party as the line-of-credit product is not standard
across New
Zealand. It also increases the amount of loans needed to be
sold, potentially
affecting the sale price of the cover assets.
Fitch considered an additional stressed refinancing rate
differential of 100bp
above New Zealand's base mortgage refinance stresses for cover
assets linked to
at-call line-of-credit loans. The agency applied the adjusted
refinancing stress
on the pro-rata value of the cover assets linked. The revised
mortgage refinance
stresses on the 'AA+' tested rating on a probability of default
basis was
334bps. ANZNZ's refinance spreads at 'AA+' were adjusted to
268bp and ASB's to
292bps from the base rate of 234bp, based on the pro-rata value
of these linked
line-of-credit loans to the cover pools. There was no ratings
impact to the
covered bonds of ANZNZ and ASB as a result of this variation to
criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ANZNZ Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of ANZNZ's mortgage covered bonds is based on
the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'AA-', the newly assigned IDR uplift of zero
notches, the newly
assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of one-notch.
The covered
bonds are issued through ANZ New Zealand (Int'l) Limited, a
guaranteed issuing
vehicle ANZNZ uses for international funding. The recovery
uplift is capped at
one-notch as the programme is significantly exposed to FX risk
from recoveries.
This is because the assets are denominated in New Zealand
dollars while all its
covered bonds are non-New Zealand dollar denominated, despite
swaps being in
place on the liabilities.
The relied upon asset percentage (AP) of 67.6%, the highest
nominal AP of the
past 12 months, which Fitch uses in its analysis, provides more
protection than
the 90.0% breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating. The breakeven AP is
also equivalent
to the programme's maximum contractual AP and corresponds to a
'AA+' tested
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a one-notch
recovery uplift.
The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects the
Stable Outlook on
ANZNZ's IDR and the significant buffer against downgrade from
the uplift above
the issuer's IDR.
ASB Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of ASB's mortgage covered bonds is based on the
bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'AA-', the newly assigned IDR uplift of zero
notches, the newly
assigned PCU of three notches and a recovery uplift of
one-notch. The offshore
covered bonds are issued by ASB Finance Limited, a special
purpose vehicle
guaranteed by ASB. The PCU is capped at three notches due to the
limited cure
period of up to six months under the 12 month pre-maturity test
for the
outstanding hard bullet bonds, which remain relevant to the
assessment of
liquidity. The recovery uplift is capped at one-notch as the
programme is
significantly exposed to FX risk from recoveries. This is
because the assets are
denominated in New Zealand dollars while 87.4% of covered bonds
are non-New
Zealand dollar denominated, despite swaps being in place on the
liabilities.
The relied upon AP of 71.7%, the highest nominal AP of the past
12 months,
provides more protection than the 87.5% breakeven AP for the
'AAA' rating. The
breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis
and a one-notch
recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating
reflects the
Stable Outlook on ASB's IDR and the one-notch buffer against
downgrade from the
uplift above the issuer's IDR.
BNZ Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of BNZ's mortgage covered bonds is based on the
bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'AA-', the newly assigned IDR uplift of zero
notches, the newly
assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of one-notch.
The offshore
covered bonds are issued through BNZ International Funding
Limited, a guaranteed
issuing vehicle BNZ uses for international funding. The recovery
uplift is
capped at one-notch as the programme is significantly exposed to
FX risk from
recoveries. This is because the assets are denominated in New
Zealand dollars
while 71.2% of covered bonds are non-New Zealand dollar
denominated, despite
swaps being in place on the liabilities.
The relied upon AP of 84.4%, the highest nominal AP of the past
12 months,
provides more protection than the 90.5% breakeven AP for the
'AAA' rating. The
breakeven AP corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis
and a one-notch
recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating
reflects the
Stable Outlook on BNZ's IDR and the significant buffer against
downgrade from
the uplift above the issuer's IDR.
Kiwibank Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of Kiwibank's mortgage covered bonds is based
on the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'AA', the newly assigned IDR uplift of zero
notches, the newly
assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of one-notch.
The recovery
uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is significantly
exposed to FX
risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are denominated
in New Zealand
dollars while all covered bonds are non-New Zealand dollar
denominated, despite
swaps being in place on the liabilities.
The relied upon AP of 60.6%, the highest nominal AP of the past
12 months,
provides more protection than the 90.0% breakeven AP for the
'AAA' rating. The
breakeven AP is also equivalent to the maximum contractual AP in
the programme
and corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis and a
one-notch recovery
uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' ratings
reflects the five notch
buffer against Kiwibank's IDR before the covered bond rating
will be subject to
downgrade, all else being equal.
WNZL Mortgage Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating of WNZL's mortgage covered bonds is based on
the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'AA-', the newly assigned IDR uplift of zero
notches, the newly
assigned PCU of six notches and a recovery uplift of one-notch.
The covered
bonds are issued through Westpac Securities New Zealand Limited,
London branch,
a guaranteed issuing vehicle WNZL uses for international
funding. The recovery
uplift is capped at one-notch as the programme is significantly
exposed to FX
risk from recoveries. This is because the assets are denominated
in New Zealand
dollars and all covered bonds are non-New Zealand dollar
denominated, despite
swaps being in place on the liabilities.
The relied upon AP of 88.5% published in the programme's ACT
that Fitch uses in
its analysis provides more protection than the 90.0% breakeven
AP for the 'AAA'
rating. The breakeven AP is also equivalent to the maximum
contractual AP in the
programme and corresponds to a 'AA+' tested rating on a PD basis
and a one-notch
recovery uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating
reflects the
Stable Outlook on WNZL's IDR and the significant buffer against
downgrade from
the uplift above the issuer's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
bank's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) falls below 'BBB+'. The 'AAA'
breakeven of 90% is
equal to the maximum contractual AP in the programme; if the AP
relied upon by
Fitch rises to the maximum contractual AP, ratings would not be
affected.
ASB Bank Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied upon AP rises
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.5% or if the bank's Long-Term
IDR falls below
'A+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum
90% contractual AP
stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the covered
bonds would
fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR.
Bank of New Zealand - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
relied upon AP rises
above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90.5% or if the bank's Long-Term
IDR falls below
'BBB+'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises to the maximum
97.0%
contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating
on the covered
bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the IDR.
Kiwibank Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
bank's Long-Term IDR
falls below 'BBB+'. The 'AAA' breakeven of 90% is equal to the
maximum
contractual AP in the programme; if the AP relied upon by Fitch
rises to the
maximum contractual AP, ratings would not be affected.
Westpac New Zealand Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds
The covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
bank's Long-Term IDR
falls below 'BBB+'. The 'AAA' breakeven of 90% is equal to the
maximum
contractual AP in the programme; if the AP relied upon by Fitch
rises to the
maximum contractual AP, ratings would not be impacted.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for a given covered bond rating will
be affected by,
among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of
new issuance.
Therefore, the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (WNZL)
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Sambit Agasti (ANZNZ, ASB, BNZ and Kiwibank)
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Secondary Analyst (ANZNZ, ASB, BNZ and Kiwibank)
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Sambit Agasti (WNZL)
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Committee Chairperson
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+ 34 93 323 8408
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
ANZNZ, ASB, BNZ,
Kiwibank and WNZL. The issuers have informed Fitch that not all
relevant
underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds
is public.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions -
Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014465
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
