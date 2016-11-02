(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Lion/Seneca
France 2 S.A.S.'s (Afflelou) 'B' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) on Rating
Watch Positive (RWP).
The RWP follows Afflelou's registration with the Autorite des
marches financiers
to launch an IPO on Euronext Paris in 4Q16 or early 2017. The
proceeds from the
IPO, as well as a new EUR270m syndicated bank loan conditional
on the IPO taking
place, will be used to redeem 3AB Optique Developpement S.A.S.'s
EUR365m senior
secured notes as well as Afflelou's EUR75m senior notes ahead of
their
contractual maturity in 2019. We therefore expect to withdraw
the instrument
ratings on IPO completion.
Fitch estimates that a successful placement would lead to
significant
deleveraging, which should support an upgrade of the group's IDR
by at least one
notch to 'B+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Recapitalisation Strengthens Credit Quality
Afflelou's intention to redeem the bonds with IPO proceeds of
EUR200m and the
new EUR270m syndicated bank loan will strengthen the company's
funding structure
and lead to an improved credit profile.
The company will benefit from the injection of new equity
capital following the
IPO and materially lower indebtedness post recapitalisation.
Free cash flow
(FCF) generation should increase on the back of lower debt
service costs,
although part of the incremental cash flows is likely to be
consumed by
dividends. In addition, as a listed entity, Afflelou will
diversify its funding
sources, allowing greater financial flexibility.
Enhanced Financial Profile
We forecast that the recapitalisation will reduce funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted gross leverage towards 4.5x by financial year to
July 2019 from
7.1x at FYE16. As a result of forecast significantly lower
interest charges, we
estimate that FFO fixed charge cover will improve materially to
3.3x in FY19
from 1.8x in FY16.
We expect Afflelou will move comfortably within our most recent
guidance for an
upgrade, with projected FCF margin at around 10% (versus at
least mid-single
digits as positive guidance), FFO-adjusted gross leverage of
4.7x and FFO fixed
charge coverage of 2.4x in FY17 (versus guidance towards 5.5x
and 2.5x). These
credit metrics indicate a credit profile consistent with at
least one notch
higher than the existing 'B' IDR.
Rating Constrained by Business Profile
While financial metrics will have improved significantly
following the
recapitalisation, the business profile may still constrain the
ratings in the
'B' rating category. Despite a favourable reimbursement
framework for corrective
eyewear in France, successful transition towards closer
cooperation with
national care networks, a strong brand name and steadily growing
business
diversification outside the core French market, Afflelou remains
a relatively
small player with geographic concentration risks with
predominant healthcare and
some retail exposure compared with peers.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Afflelou is well-positioned relative to retail peers. It is a
retailer with a
strong underlying healthcare element due to a favourable
reimbursement framework
for eyecare in France. This healthcare factor allows Afflelou to
be rated a
notch higher than pure retailers such as IKKS and New Look with
similar leverage
as it provides more visibility and certainty of sales and
profit. On the other
hand, compared with healthcare peers such as Synlab and
Cerberus, it is rated in
line with them despite having a slightly lower financial risk
profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales growth of about 5% in FY17 based on near-term impact
from entry into
additional closed networks and 3% thereafter;
- EBITDA margin at 21%-21.5% between FY17 and FY19;
- Trade working capital outflow of EUR1m-EUR1.5m from FY17;
- Capex between 3% and 3.5% of sales;
- Successful completion of the IPO and redemption of the
outstanding senior
secured and unsecured notes with EUR200m of capital raised in
equity markets and
a new EUR270m five-year senior term loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action:
- Early redemption of the senior secured and senior notes using
the proceeds of
the IPO and the new senior term loan translating into sustained
deleveraging
with FFO adjusted leverage improving below 5.5x.
- Steady network activity, for example as a result of successful
cooperation
with national care networks, leading to improving sales and
EBITDA margins, and
no negative impact from regulatory changes;
- At least mid-single digit FCF margins on a sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x on a sustained basis.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action:
- In the event of abandonment of the IPO and early bond
redemption plan, Fitch
is likely to remove the RWP and affirm the IDR with Stable
Outlook.
LIQUIDITY
Improved Liquidity Position
Stable operational performance in combination with lower debt
service cost
should lead to improved internal cash generation, allowing the
company to carry
out further smaller self-funded acquisitions and make
shareholder distributions.
Afflelou will also continue to benefit from a committed RCF of
EUR30m, which we
project to remain undrawn over the rating horizon until
end-FY19.
Less Debt on Better Terms
The replacement of public debt with a new senior term loan will
extend maturity
headroom to five years post-refinancing, while significantly
lowering debt
service cost.
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 768076135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Principal Analyst
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 7530 1298
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
- Operating leases: Fitch adjusted Afflelou's debt by adding 8x
of annual
operating leases of EUR20m in 2015; the amount of operating
leases is estimated
at 15% of Direct Owned Stores revenues plus EUR2.5m of HQ rental
cost.
- Financial debt reported by Afflelou: adjusted by taking out
accrued interest
of EUR7.7m and amortisation of borrowing costs of EUR9m.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
