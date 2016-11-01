(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based X5
Finance LLC's RUB15bn bonds (4B02-01-36241-R-001P) a senior
unsecured rating of
'BB', with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and a National senior
unsecured rating of
'AA-(rus)'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of X5 Retail
Group N.V. (X5),
the parent company of X5 Finance LLC. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this commentary.
In contrast to other bonds issued by X5 Finance LLC, which are
rated 'BB-' by
Fitch, the new bond features a suretyship from the major
EBITDA-generating
entity within the group. Therefore, Fitch views the new RUB15bn
bond as ranking
equally with unsecured bank debt at the level of operating
companies. This,
together with the virtual lack of prior-ranking debt, has led
Fitch to rate the
bond in line with X5's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Average Recoveries for New Bond
The bond rating reflects our view of average recovery
expectations in case of
default as it features a suretyship from Trade House Perekrestok
CJSC, the major
EBITDA-generating entity within the group. Moreover,
prior-ranking debt is
represented only by insignificant finance leases, accounting for
around 0.3% of
the company's EBITDA.
Structurally Subordinated Bonds
Fitch rates X5 Finance's other four bonds one notch below X5's
IDR as their
bondholders do not have recourse to operating companies and
therefore their
rights are structurally subordinated to lenders at the level of
operating
companies and bondholders of recently issued bonds.
Prior-ranking debt was
slightly below 2x of the group's LTM to September 2016 EBITDA,
which is Fitch's
threshold for a material possibility of subordination and lower
recoveries for
unsecured creditors. Nevertheless, our view of below-average
recovery prospects
is based on our assumption that X5 may issue additional debt
ranking prior to
bonds to fund its expansion strategy.
Leading Multi-Format Retailer in Russia
The rating reflects X5's strong market position as the
second-largest food
retailer in Russia in 2015 and narrowing gap in market shares
with the largest
player Magnit. The business model is supported by X5's own
logistics and
distribution systems and multi-format strategy, with a focus on
the defensive
discounter format. These factors should enable X5 to retain and
improve its
market position, despite increasing competition from other large
retail chains
in the country, as proven in 2015 and 9M16. Overall we assess
X5's business risk
profile as solid for the ratings.
Strong Trading
In 9M16 X5's revenue rose 28% yoy, supported by accelerated new
store openings
and industry-leading LfL sales growth (8% yoy). As food
inflation in Russia
decelerates, we project X5's LfL sales growth to slow in 2017
but to remain
strong compared with peers due to repositioning of the group's
supermarket and
hypermarket formats and ongoing refurbishments.
LTI Payments
Based on our revised forecast, X5 is well-positioned to become
the largest food
retailer in Russia in 2017. Therefore we assume the group will
achieve its
target under the second stage of a long-term management
incentive (LTI)
programme in 2017 and associated payments in 2018-2019. Our
projections also
assume a payment of RUB1.5bn in 2017 under the first stage of
the programme in
addition to the RUB3.2bn paid in 2016.
Expected Decrease in Profitability
In 9M16 X5 reported a higher-than-expected EBITDA margin of 7.6%
(9M15: 7.2%)
but we believe this is unsustainable and was driven by
understaffing related to
the fast expansion of its store network. As staffing levels
catch up in 4Q16, we
project a decrease in the EBITDA margin to 7.3% in 2016
(unadjusted for
potential LTI payment). Further expected gradual reduction to
6.5% by 2019 will
result from gross margin sacrifices to fend off competition and
protect footfall
rates. This level of profitability, however, remains strong
relative to western
European food retail peers.
Weak Coverage Metrics
We expect the funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage
to remain weak
for the ratings at 1.7x-1.8x over 2016-2019 (2015: 1.8x), as a
result of
substantial operating lease expenses and high interest rates in
Russia. However,
this is somewhat mitigated by favourable lease cancellation
terms and the
partial dependence of leases on store turnover.
Stable Leverage
We expect X5's FFO adjusted gross leverage to peak at 4.2x in
2016 (2015: 3.9x)
due to large LTI payment before returning to around 4.0x in
2017-2019.
Deleveraging is constrained by substantial planned capex for
further expansion
of the retail chain, the finalisation of store refurbishments
and investments in
logistics.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
X5 benefits from a stronger business profile than Lenta
(BB/Stable) and O'Key
(B+/Stable) due to its larger business scale and stronger format
diversification. However, X5's credit metrics are weaker than
Lenta's. In
comparison with international retail chains, X5 has a scale
commensurate with
the lower 'BBB' category rating and more limited geographic
diversification but
similar credit metrics and stronger growth prospects. X5 also
compares well with
investment-grade Latin American food retailers.
The operating environment in Russia contributes to a lower
rating for X5
relative to global peers, in line with our criteria.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Annual revenue growth above 20% over 2016-2018, driven by mid-
to low- single
digit LfL sales growth and selling space CAGR above15% over
2016-2019
-EBITDA margin gradually decreasing to 6.5% by 2019
-Capex at around 4%-8% of revenue
-No dividends
-Neutral to negative free cash flow (FCF) margin
-No large-scale M&A activity
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action
-Positive LfL sales growth comparable with close peers, together
with
maintenance of its leading market position in Russia's food
retail sector.
-Ability to maintain the group's EBITDA margin at around 7%.
-FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis.
-FFO fixed charge coverage around 2.5x on a sustained basis.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action
-A sharp contraction in LfL sales growth relative to close
peers.
-EBITDA margin erosion to below 6.5%.
-FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis.
-FFO fixed charge cover significantly below 2.0x on a sustained
basis if not
mitigated by flexibility in managing operating lease expenses.
-Deterioration of liquidity as a result of high capex, worsened
working capital
turnover and weakened access to local funding.
LIQUIDITY
Weak Liquidity
At end-September 2016 X5's cash of RUB6bn, together with
available undrawn
committed credit lines of RUB38.7bn, were not sufficient to
fully cover
RUB43.3bn short-term debt and expected negative FCF equivalent
to approximately
3% of sales. We believe X5 retains firm access to local funding,
due to its
large scale, non-cyclical food retail operations and strong
operating
performance. This is proven by its rouble bond issue of RUB30bn
in total so far
this year. In addition, X5 has flexibility in managing its capex
plans, which is
the major driver behind the expected negative FCF, while the
group's operating
cash flow generation remains strong.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
X5 Retail Group N.V.
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB',
Stable Outlook;
- National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)', Stable
Outlook;
X5 Finance LLC (100%-owned by X5 Retail Group N.V.)
RUB15bn bonds due September 2031
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'BB'/'RR4'
- National senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'AA-(rus)'
RUB5bn bonds due October 2022
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR5'
- National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
RUB5bn bonds due March 2023
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR5'
- National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
RUB5bn bonds due April 2023
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR5'
- National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
RUB5bn bonds due August 2023
- Local currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at
'BB-'/'RR5'
- National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Supervisory Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at end-2015 by deducting
RUB3bn to reflect
average working capital requirements throughout the year.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014130
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001