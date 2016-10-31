(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kuveyt
Turk Katilim
Bankasi A.S.'s (Kuveyt Turk) USD500m dollar-denominated sukuk
certificates,
issued by KT Kira Sertifikalari Varlik Kiralama A.S (KKSVK), a
final rating of
'BBB'.
The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 18
October 2016.
KKSVK is the issuer and certificate holders' agent in respect of
the sukuk.
KKSVK is incorporated in accordance with the laws of, and formed
and registered
in, Turkey as an asset leasing company. KKSVK's ongoing
activities are
principally the issue of lease certificates (including the sukuk
certificates).
KKSVK is wholly owned by Kuveyt Turk.].
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The certificates' rating is driven solely by Kuveyt Turk's
Long-Term IDR of
'BBB'. This reflects Fitch's view that a default on the
certificates will happen
only if Kuveyt Turk defaults on its senior, unsecured
obligations under the
transaction structure.
Fitch has not considered any underlying assets or collateral
provided, as we
believe that the issuer's ability to satisfy payments due on the
certificates
will ultimately depend on Kuveyt Turk fulfilling its payment
obligations to the
issuer described in the prospectus and other supplementary
documents. In
addition, we believe Kuveyt Turk would have a high propensity to
ensure
repayment of the KKSVK certificates.
In Fitch's view, Kuveyt Turk would also be required to ensure
full and timely
repayment of KKSVK's obligations due to Kuveyt Turk's various
roles and
obligations under the sukuk structure and documentation,
especially - but not
limited to - the features explained below:
- Prior to each periodic distribution date, Kuveyt Turk, as the
managing agent,
will pay to the certificate holders' agent an amount equal to
the periodic
distribution amounts payable by the issuer under the
certificates on such
periodic distribution date. Kuveyt Turk can also take other
measures to ensure
that there is no shortfall and that funding and the portfolio
income are
redeemed in full.
- On the scheduled termination date or upon the occurrence of a
termination
event or total loss event, the certificate holders' agent will
have the right
under the purchase and asset portfolio undertaking to require
Kuveyt Turk to
purchase the asset portfolio for a price sufficient to fund the
termination
distribution amount payable by the issuer under the
certificates. The
termination distribution amount equals to the sum of the
aggregate outstanding
face value amount of the certificates, all accrued and unpaid
periodic
distribution amounts in respect of such certificates and any
outstanding
management expenses.
- The payment obligations of Kuveyt Turk under the transaction
documents
constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and general
obligations of Kuveyt
Turk and rank at least pari passu with all other unsecured,
unsubordinated and
general obligations of Kuveyt Turk.
The documentation includes a negative pledge provision that is
binding on Kuveyt
Turk, as well as financial reporting obligations, covenants,
Kuveyt Turk event
(including cross default) and a change of control clause.
Certain aspects of the transaction are governed by English law
while others are
governed by Turkish law. Fitch does not express an opinion on
whether the
relevant transaction documents are enforceable under any
applicable law.
However, Fitch's rating on the certificates reflects the
agency's belief that
Kuveyt Turk would have a strong propensity to stand behind its
obligations.
In assigning ratings to the certificates, Fitch does not express
an opinion on
their compliance with sharia principles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to changes in Kuveyt Turk's Long-Term
IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ahmet Kilinc
Analyst
+ 44 203 530 1272
Committee Chair
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Global Head of Islamic Finance
Bashar Al-Natoor
Director
+971 4 424 1242
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee 12 Oct 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
