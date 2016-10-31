(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S.'s (Kuveyt Turk) USD500m dollar-denominated sukuk certificates, issued by KT Kira Sertifikalari Varlik Kiralama A.S (KKSVK), a final rating of 'BBB'. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 18 October 2016. KKSVK is the issuer and certificate holders' agent in respect of the sukuk. KKSVK is incorporated in accordance with the laws of, and formed and registered in, Turkey as an asset leasing company. KKSVK's ongoing activities are principally the issue of lease certificates (including the sukuk certificates). KKSVK is wholly owned by Kuveyt Turk.]. KEY RATING DRIVERS The certificates' rating is driven solely by Kuveyt Turk's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB'. This reflects Fitch's view that a default on the certificates will happen only if Kuveyt Turk defaults on its senior, unsecured obligations under the transaction structure. Fitch has not considered any underlying assets or collateral provided, as we believe that the issuer's ability to satisfy payments due on the certificates will ultimately depend on Kuveyt Turk fulfilling its payment obligations to the issuer described in the prospectus and other supplementary documents. In addition, we believe Kuveyt Turk would have a high propensity to ensure repayment of the KKSVK certificates. In Fitch's view, Kuveyt Turk would also be required to ensure full and timely repayment of KKSVK's obligations due to Kuveyt Turk's various roles and obligations under the sukuk structure and documentation, especially - but not limited to - the features explained below: - Prior to each periodic distribution date, Kuveyt Turk, as the managing agent, will pay to the certificate holders' agent an amount equal to the periodic distribution amounts payable by the issuer under the certificates on such periodic distribution date. Kuveyt Turk can also take other measures to ensure that there is no shortfall and that funding and the portfolio income are redeemed in full. - On the scheduled termination date or upon the occurrence of a termination event or total loss event, the certificate holders' agent will have the right under the purchase and asset portfolio undertaking to require Kuveyt Turk to purchase the asset portfolio for a price sufficient to fund the termination distribution amount payable by the issuer under the certificates. The termination distribution amount equals to the sum of the aggregate outstanding face value amount of the certificates, all accrued and unpaid periodic distribution amounts in respect of such certificates and any outstanding management expenses. - The payment obligations of Kuveyt Turk under the transaction documents constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and general obligations of Kuveyt Turk and rank at least pari passu with all other unsecured, unsubordinated and general obligations of Kuveyt Turk. The documentation includes a negative pledge provision that is binding on Kuveyt Turk, as well as financial reporting obligations, covenants, Kuveyt Turk event (including cross default) and a change of control clause. Certain aspects of the transaction are governed by English law while others are governed by Turkish law. Fitch does not express an opinion on whether the relevant transaction documents are enforceable under any applicable law. However, Fitch's rating on the certificates reflects the agency's belief that Kuveyt Turk would have a strong propensity to stand behind its obligations. In assigning ratings to the certificates, Fitch does not express an opinion on their compliance with sharia principles. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to changes in Kuveyt Turk's Long-Term IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Lindsey Liddell Director +44 20 3530 1008 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ahmet Kilinc Analyst + 44 203 530 1272 Committee Chair James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Global Head of Islamic Finance Bashar Al-Natoor Director +971 4 424 1242 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Date of relevant committee 12 Oct 2016. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001