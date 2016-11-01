(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings
and Outlooks to InSite Wireless Group's InSite Issuer LLC and
InSite Co-Issuer
Corp. secured cellular site revenue notes, series 2016-1:
--$210,500,000 2016-1 class A 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$21,000,000 2016-1 class B 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$70,000,000 2016-1 class C 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes:
--$121,829,162 2013-1 class A at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$39,600,000 2013-1 class B at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$14,000,000 2103-1 class C at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable.
Upon the closing of the 2016 series, the 2016-1 class A ranks
pari passu with
the 2013-1 class A; the 2016-1 class B with the 2013-1 class B;
and the 2016-1
class C with the 2013-1 class C. The new series of securities
was issued
pursuant to a supplement to the indenture.
The transaction is an issuance of notes backed by mortgaged
cellular sites
representing approximately 80% of the annualized run rate (ARR)
net cash flow
(NCF) and guaranteed by the direct parent of the co-issuers. The
guarantees are
secured by a pledge and first-priority-perfected security
interest in 100% of
the equity interest of the co-issuers and their subsidiaries
(which own or lease
1,196 wireless communication sites and own the rights to operate
19 distributed
antennae system networks).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Trust Leverage: Fitch's NCF on the pool is $54.6 million
(inclusive of expected
cash from the site acquisition account), implying a Fitch
stressed debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.23x. The debt multiple relative to
Fitch's NCF is
8.7x, which equates to a debt yield of 11.4%.
Leases to Strong Tower Tenants: There are 2,800 wireless tenant
leases.
Telephony and data tenants represent 73.7% of annualized run
rate revenue
(ARRR), and 58% of the ARRR is from investment-grade tenants.
Tenant leases on
the cellular sites have average annual escalators of
approximately 3% and an
average final remaining term (including renewals) of 22 years.
Diversified Pool: There are 1,196 tower sites and 19 DAS sites
spanning 46
states, Canada (145 sites), the U.S. Virgin Islands (eight
sites) and Puerto
Rico (52 sites). The largest state (Texas) represents
approximately 11.8% of
ARRR. The top 10 states (including Ontario) represent 61.9% of
ARRR.
DAS Networks: The collateral pool contains 19 DAS networks
representing 9.7% of
the ARRR. DAS sites are located within buildings or other
structures or venues
for which an asset entity has rights under a lease or license to
install and
operate a DAS on the premises or to manage a DAS network on the
premises. Fitch
did not give credit for the four sites where InSite has a
management contract to
manage a DAS network owned by the DAS venue; these sites
contribute 0.2% of
ARRR. Additionally, Fitch limited proceeds from the DAS networks
to the 'BBsf'
category (i.e. applied a 'BBsf' rating cap), based on the
uncertainty
surrounding the licensing agreements in a venue-bankruptcy
scenario and the
limited history of these networks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch completed a break-even analysis comparing the
interest-only debt service
with both the Fitch stressed NCF and in-place aggregate ARR NCF,
derived from
data provided by the arranger, including estimated interest
rates. Fitch
compared the in-place aggregate ARR NCF and Fitch NCF with the
interest-only
debt service amount and determined that 77.2% and 76.7%
reductions in NCF,
respectively, would cause the 'Asf' notes to break even at 1.0x
DSCR on an
interest-only basis. Reductions to in-place aggregate ARR NCF
and Fitch NCF of
70.4% and 69.6%, respectively, would cause the 'BBB-sf' notes to
break even at
1.0x DSCR on an interest-only basis. Reductions to in-place
aggregate ARR NCF
and Fitch NCF of 58.8% and 57.8%, respectively, would cause the
'BB-sf' notes to
break even at 1.0x DSCR on an interest-only basis.
Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the 2013-1 and 2016-1 class A
ratings and a
6% additional decline in Fitch NCF would result in a
one-category downgrade to
'BBBsf', while a 16% decline would result in a downgrade to
below
investment-grade and a 37% decline would result in a downgrade
below 'CCCsf'.
Rating sensitivity was also performed for the 2013-1 and 2016-1
class B notes
and an additional 15% decline in Fitch NCF would result in a
one-category
downgrade to 'BB-sf', while a 25% decline would result in a
downgrade below
'CCCsf'. The Rating Sensitivity section in the presale report
includes a
detailed explanation of additional stresses and sensitivities.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Fitch was provided with third-party due diligence information
from Deloitte &
Touche LLP. The third-party due diligence information was
provided on Form ABS
Due Diligence Form-15E and focused on a comparison of certain
characteristics
with respect to the portfolio of wireless communication sites
and related tenant
leases in the data file. Fitch considered this information in
its analysis, and
the findings did not have an impact on our analysis. Copies of
the ABS Due
Diligence Forms-15E received by Fitch in connection with this
transaction may be
obtained through the link contained on the bottom of the related
rating action
commentary.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document
and which relate
to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the
appendix referenced
under 'Related Research' below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of
these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class
as detailed in
the Special Report titled 'Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions,' dated May
30, 2016.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Tara Sweeney
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0347
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Adam Ott
Director
+1-312-368-2094
Committee Chairperson
Robert Vrchota
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3336
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Analyzing U.S. Wireless Tower Transactions (pub. 19
Nov 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Related Research
InSite Wireless Group, LLC -- Appendix
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014144
ABS Due Diligence Form 15E 1
here
?pr_id=1014144&flm_nm=15e_1014144_1.pdf
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001