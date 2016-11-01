(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Best Buy Co., Inc. (Best Buy) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The ratings reflect Best Buy's significant progress over the past three years in both managing its cost structure and stabilizing its revenue trajectory through price-matching, enhanced vendor partnerships, and omnichannel investments. Best Buy's efforts should allow it to maintain EBITDA in the $2.3 billion range and generate $500 million to$600 million of free cash flow after dividends (FCF) annually, yielding adjusted leverage in the high-2.0x range. Ratings continue to be constrained by a still-challenging consumer electronics market, with stagnant-to-negative growth and channel shifts to online and mobile carrier-operated stores. KEY RATING DRIVERS Competitive Position Fortified Best Buy is using its real estate assets, broad product offering and existing services infrastructure to strengthen customer relationships and capitalize on anticipated growth in the connected home business. As a result of its efforts, Best Buy has seen its comparable store sales (comps) improve to flattish in recent years vs. -2% as recently as 2012. These results suggest market share stabilization with gains in key categories, and Fitch expects flattish sales trends to continue over the medium term. Best Buy's position as the remaining national consumer electronics retailer allows it several advantages. Importantly, vendors have strengthened partnerships with Best Buy, providing funding to support merchandising and product display efforts. Vendors are using Best Buy's real estate and service expertise to introduce new products and showcase functionality of existing offerings. The company can also use its distribution infrastructure (including its store network) and omnichannel capabilities to optimize supply chain management, speed of delivery and in-store product pick-up, which comprises a significant portion of the industry's online sales. Best Buy is employing its scale by investing in services business to deepen relationships with customers and enable additional selling opportunities such as installation and aftermarket care. All of these initiatives are supported by Best Buy's price-match efforts, which eliminate the cost advantages of discount-oriented competitors on like-products. EBITDA Stable with Substantial Cash Flow Management has achieved over $1.25 billion in expense reductions (with $250 million additional reductions announced), and savings are being reinvested into growth initiatives and sharper prices. Cost management allowed Best Buy to grow EBITDA from $2.0 billion in 2013 to $2.3 billion in 2015 despite modest declines in sales and gross profit (driven largely by Canadian store closures). Continued implementation of these reductions should support its pricing position and EBITDA through 2016. At current EBITDA levels, the company is expected to generate $500 million to $600 million in annual FCF after around $600 million in capex and $400 to $500 million in regular dividends, and assuming neutral working capital swings. As a result of substantial cash flow, the company can comfortably balance business investments with shareholder returns. Industry Dynamics Remain Challenged Best Buy's substantial efforts are against the backdrop of a still-challenged industry. Increased penetration of key categories such as smartphones, laptops and tablets coupled with less pronounced product innovation cycles and device convergence have caused stagnant-to-negative sector growth. Product categories such as flat panel televisions and computing will likely remain in secular decline until a significant innovation cycle occurs. With a strong product cycle not currently anticipated, industry sales growth is expected to remain flattish over the next 24 to 36 months. Compounding this issue for Best Buy has been increased competition from lower-priced players, online merchants, and more recently the rise of cell phone carrier-operated retail stores. Best Buy has responded to increased discount competition by growing categories and product penetration where it has a competitive service advantage, reducing selling prices using cost savings, and investing in the online experience and distribution capabilities. The company has effectively stemmed the competitive threat of low-priced players by minimizing price differentials while reducing product-specific overlap. Cell phone carriers have emerged as a competitive threat to Best Buy due in part to real estate expansion and changes to phone/service plans. While modest share loss is expected over time, Best Buy can use its vendor relationships and ability to price-compare plans as assets. While not currently expected, any significant change in operating strategy on the part of the carriers could impact Best Buy's comp outlook. However, given its broad product portfolio the company should be able to maintain overall consumer electronics market share despite any modest share loss here. Increased competition, especially from price-focused players, creates the risk of higher promotional activity, particularly during periods with less customer excitement around product innovation. During these periods, retailers may use increased markdowns to drive sales volumes, yielding a deflationary environment and Best Buy's EBITDA falling below the expected $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion level. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch expects flattish domestic comps over the next 24 to36 months. --EBITDA is expected to remain around $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion with leverage sustained in the high-2.0x range. --Fitch expects Best Buy to generate FCF at around $600 million in 2015 and $500 million to$600 million thereafter, assuming neutral working capital swings and $400 million in regular dividends (plus an approximate $145 million in special dividends in 2016). Fitch expects FCF will be deployed towards its share-repurchase program. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative Rating Action: A downgrade could be caused by worse-than-expected sales declines of 2% or more for the domestic business versus Fitch's flattish projections or material gross margin decline without any significant offset from cost savings, resulting in EBITDA declining to around $1.8 billion and therefore adjusted leverage increasing to the low-3x range. A downgrade would also result from growth deceleration in Best Buy's focus categories, including mobile, appliances, and services. Positive Rating Action: Fitch would need to see sustained momentum in comps trends (+2%-3%) and EBITDA (near $2.5 billion) yielding leverage near 2.5x, predicated on either market share gains or stabilization in consumer electronics trends, to consider a positive rating action. LIQUIDITY Best Buy ended 2015 with $3.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, having generated $200 million in FCF (post dividends) during the year. FCF in 2015 was well below the comparable $1.1 billion figure in 2014 due to a timing-related swing in working capital and a special dividend (approximately $180 million). Additionally, the company has full availability on its $1.25 billion domestic credit facility. Flattish same store sales should allow the company to generate $500 million-$600 million in annual FCF in 2016-2018. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; --$1.25 billion bank credit facility at 'BBB-'; --$1.15 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statement of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock based compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2015, Fitch added back $104 million in non-cash stock based compensation and $191 million in restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of litigation settlements, to its EBITDA calculation. --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding 8x yearly operating lease expense. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 