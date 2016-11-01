(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on Best Buy Co., Inc. (Best Buy) at 'BBB-'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
The ratings reflect Best Buy's significant progress over the
past three years in
both managing its cost structure and stabilizing its revenue
trajectory through
price-matching, enhanced vendor partnerships, and omnichannel
investments. Best
Buy's efforts should allow it to maintain EBITDA in the $2.3
billion range and
generate $500 million to$600 million of free cash flow after
dividends (FCF)
annually, yielding adjusted leverage in the high-2.0x range.
Ratings continue to
be constrained by a still-challenging consumer electronics
market, with
stagnant-to-negative growth and channel shifts to online and
mobile
carrier-operated stores.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Competitive Position Fortified
Best Buy is using its real estate assets, broad product offering
and existing
services infrastructure to strengthen customer relationships and
capitalize on
anticipated growth in the connected home business. As a result
of its efforts,
Best Buy has seen its comparable store sales (comps) improve to
flattish in
recent years vs. -2% as recently as 2012. These results suggest
market share
stabilization with gains in key categories, and Fitch expects
flattish sales
trends to continue over the medium term.
Best Buy's position as the remaining national consumer
electronics retailer
allows it several advantages. Importantly, vendors have
strengthened
partnerships with Best Buy, providing funding to support
merchandising and
product display efforts. Vendors are using Best Buy's real
estate and service
expertise to introduce new products and showcase functionality
of existing
offerings. The company can also use its distribution
infrastructure (including
its store network) and omnichannel capabilities to optimize
supply chain
management, speed of delivery and in-store product pick-up,
which comprises a
significant portion of the industry's online sales.
Best Buy is employing its scale by investing in services
business to deepen
relationships with customers and enable additional selling
opportunities such as
installation and aftermarket care. All of these initiatives are
supported by
Best Buy's price-match efforts, which eliminate the cost
advantages of
discount-oriented competitors on like-products.
EBITDA Stable with Substantial Cash Flow
Management has achieved over $1.25 billion in expense reductions
(with $250
million additional reductions announced), and savings are being
reinvested into
growth initiatives and sharper prices. Cost management allowed
Best Buy to grow
EBITDA from $2.0 billion in 2013 to $2.3 billion in 2015 despite
modest declines
in sales and gross profit (driven largely by Canadian store
closures). Continued
implementation of these reductions should support its pricing
position and
EBITDA through 2016. At current EBITDA levels, the company is
expected to
generate $500 million to $600 million in annual FCF after around
$600 million in
capex and $400 to $500 million in regular dividends, and
assuming neutral
working capital swings. As a result of substantial cash flow,
the company can
comfortably balance business investments with shareholder
returns.
Industry Dynamics Remain Challenged
Best Buy's substantial efforts are against the backdrop of a
still-challenged
industry. Increased penetration of key categories such as
smartphones, laptops
and tablets coupled with less pronounced product innovation
cycles and device
convergence have caused stagnant-to-negative sector growth.
Product categories
such as flat panel televisions and computing will likely remain
in secular
decline until a significant innovation cycle occurs. With a
strong product cycle
not currently anticipated, industry sales growth is expected to
remain flattish
over the next 24 to 36 months.
Compounding this issue for Best Buy has been increased
competition from
lower-priced players, online merchants, and more recently the
rise of cell phone
carrier-operated retail stores. Best Buy has responded to
increased discount
competition by growing categories and product penetration where
it has a
competitive service advantage, reducing selling prices using
cost savings, and
investing in the online experience and distribution
capabilities. The company
has effectively stemmed the competitive threat of low-priced
players by
minimizing price differentials while reducing product-specific
overlap.
Cell phone carriers have emerged as a competitive threat to Best
Buy due in part
to real estate expansion and changes to phone/service plans.
While modest share
loss is expected over time, Best Buy can use its vendor
relationships and
ability to price-compare plans as assets. While not currently
expected, any
significant change in operating strategy on the part of the
carriers could
impact Best Buy's comp outlook. However, given its broad product
portfolio the
company should be able to maintain overall consumer electronics
market share
despite any modest share loss here.
Increased competition, especially from price-focused players,
creates the risk
of higher promotional activity, particularly during periods with
less customer
excitement around product innovation. During these periods,
retailers may use
increased markdowns to drive sales volumes, yielding a
deflationary environment
and Best Buy's EBITDA falling below the expected $2.2 billion to
$2.3 billion
level.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects flattish domestic comps over the next 24 to36
months.
--EBITDA is expected to remain around $2.2 billion to $2.3
billion with leverage
sustained in the high-2.0x range.
--Fitch expects Best Buy to generate FCF at around $600 million
in 2015 and $500
million to$600 million thereafter, assuming neutral working
capital swings and
$400 million in regular dividends (plus an approximate $145
million in special
dividends in 2016). Fitch expects FCF will be deployed towards
its
share-repurchase program.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Action: A downgrade could be caused by
worse-than-expected sales
declines of 2% or more for the domestic business versus Fitch's
flattish
projections or material gross margin decline without any
significant offset from
cost savings, resulting in EBITDA declining to around $1.8
billion and therefore
adjusted leverage increasing to the low-3x range. A downgrade
would also result
from growth deceleration in Best Buy's focus categories,
including mobile,
appliances, and services.
Positive Rating Action: Fitch would need to see sustained
momentum in comps
trends (+2%-3%) and EBITDA (near $2.5 billion) yielding leverage
near 2.5x,
predicated on either market share gains or stabilization in
consumer electronics
trends, to consider a positive rating action.
LIQUIDITY
Best Buy ended 2015 with $3.3 billion in cash and short-term
investments, having
generated $200 million in FCF (post dividends) during the year.
FCF in 2015 was
well below the comparable $1.1 billion figure in 2014 due to a
timing-related
swing in working capital and a special dividend (approximately
$180 million).
Additionally, the company has full availability on its $1.25
billion domestic
credit facility. Flattish same store sales should allow the
company to generate
$500 million-$600 million in annual FCF in 2016-2018. Fitch
expects FCF will be
increasingly deployed towards its share-repurchase program.
The next maturity of unsecured notes is August 2018, which Best
Buy could
refinance or pay down with cash on hand.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--$1.25 billion bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--$1.15 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statement
of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2015,
Fitch added back
$104 million in non-cash stock based compensation and $191
million in
restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of litigation
settlements, to
its EBITDA calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014127
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001