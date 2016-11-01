(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to
Rogers Communications Inc.'s (Rogers) benchmark sized US 10-year
senior notes
offering. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Rogers intend to use a portion of the net offering proceeds to
repay a portion
of the outstanding advances under bank credit facilities and
borrowings under
the accounts receivable securitization program. The drawdowns
under the bank
credit facilities and the securitization program that are
expected to be repaid
were principally used for general corporate purposes including,
among other
items, to fund the repayment of a portion of the then
outstanding $1.0 billion
aggregate principal amount of 5.8% senior notes due 2016 (which
notes are no
longer outstanding). Roger intends to use any remaining net
proceeds for general
corporate purposes, which may include, among other things,
funding the repayment
of any other outstanding debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mid-2x Leverage by 2018: Rogers' credit profile remains weak
with leverage
beyond current rating guidance at the end of the third quarter
2016 at
approximately 3.0 times (x). However, Rogers is committed to a
de-leveraging
path back to the 2.5x range. Fitch's view is supported by the
company's
diversified revenue base, strong profitability and improved
trajectory in its
core Internet and wireless segments, expectations for material
free cash flow
(FCF) generation and the maintenance of a financial policy
focused on debt
repayment. Rogers' recent deferral of a dividend increase for
2016 demonstrates
that commitment.
Consequently, Fitch expects leverage to improve during the next
couple of years
by an approximate .2x turn per year driven by debt reduction and
EBITDA growth
with leverage less than 3x for 2016. Fitch's forecast of a
persistently elevated
leverage until 2018 significantly constrains rating headroom for
any material
M&A, spectrum acquisitions or step-ups in shareholder
distributions, including
dividend and share repurchases that causes Rogers to deviate
from Fitch's
expectations for leverage reduction to the mid 2x range by 2018.
Commitment to Rating: A key aspect to Fitch's current view
reflects Rogers'
public commitment to maintaining leverage in the 2.0x to 2.5x
range over the
longer term. Fitch believes that Rogers' management team and
Board of Directors
are in full alignment and will demonstrate a consistency in its
financial policy
toward prioritizing debt reduction. Furthermore, Fitch views the
Rogers' family
control as a credit positive that serves as an underlying anchor
with a
long-term investment horizon.
Non-Core Asset Sales: Proceeds from non-core asset sales could
accelerate
deleveraging benefits, primarily related to Rogers' approximate
$1 billion stake
in Cogeco. However, Fitch does not include a sale of Cogeco
shares in its
forecast as a potential sale is highly speculative and uncertain
in timing.
Good Asset Mix: Rogers' mix of wireless and cable assets
positions the company
competitively and allows for significant revenue diversification
through its
robust bundled service offerings. Rogers has completed several
strategic
transactions in the past couple of years to secure additional
spectrum capacity
and long-term rights for highly valued sports content.
Stable Profitability: The mix of assets combined with good cost
controls are key
components that underpin Rogers' ability to sustain its
profitability with
strong internally generated cash flow evidenced by relatively
consistent EBITDA
and funds from operations (FFO) margins (37% and 29%
respectively in the latest
12 month period). The strength of Rogers' operating
margins is a good
indicator of the company's ability to effectively manage
challenges from
competition, regulation and technology risk. Fitch views the
largest factors
outside the company's control of macroeconomic and regulatory as
relatively
benign with limited downside risks over the rating horizon as
Rogers has
relatively modest exposure in the oil and gas regions in Canada.
YTD Performance Improved in Key Areas: Both the wireless and
cable operations
have experienced competitive threats that have negatively
affected past revenue
growth. The expansion and aggressive marketing of IPTV services
across Rogers'
markets, which is estimated at more than two thirds of its
footprint combined
with a substandard cable interface relative to its peers, has
led to an elevated
loss in basic cable subscribers in excess of 100,000 cable
subscribers annually
in 2014 and 2015. Telephony losses also increased to 60,000 in
2015 versus
14,000 in 2014.
Rogers has improved operating performance in 2016 as the decline
in total cable
subscriber units has lessened to 63,000 versus 104,000 a year
ago during the
first nine months. Likewise, phone additions were flat versus a
loss of 45,000
as subscribers trends improved across all three cable segments
with Internet net
additions increasing to 67,000 from 21,000. Despite these
pressures, Rogers'
higher-margin Internet services have largely offset the video
and telephony
declines as overall cable revenues were down by one percent
year-to-date in 2016
while margins increased by 60 basis points. Fitch expects
Rogers' cable results
should continue the improvement, supported by Rogers' deployment
of 1Gbps Ignite
branded Internet service across its footprint that should be
complete by the end
of 2016.
The Ignite brand that fosters increasing consumer adoption of 4K
televisions and
Roger's new IPTV platform that is expected by year end should
strengthen its
long-term competitive position. Fitch believes good execution on
the new IPTV
platform is critical for Rogers' to improve its medium-term
revenue growth
profile. The enterprise market, in both wireless and wireline,
where Rogers has
lower share is expected to be an important growth driver.
600 MHz Spectrum Event Risk: Fitch views the potential auction
of TV broadcast
spectrum as event risk following Industry Canada's decision to
reallocate
spectrum licences in the 600 MHz band for mobile services
following the
conclusion of the 600 MHz auction in the U.S. Fitch anticipates
a potential
Canadian auction would not occur until 2018 at the earliest.
Rogers' will likely
have strong interest in acquiring 600 MHz band spectrum to add
to their robust
spectrum portfolio. Considering the elevated leverage, Fitch
expects any
potential financing plans by Rogers would be consistent with
preserving its
'BBB+' rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within Fitch's internally produced
rating case for
the issuer include:
--Consolidated revenue increases by approximately 2% in 2016 at
the midpoint of
company guidance of 1% to 3%. For 2017, Fitch forecasts a
similar level.
--EBITDA growth of approximately 1% with margin compression of
40 basis points,
which is at bottom end of company guidance of 1% to 3%. For
2017, Fitch
forecasts similar margins.
--FCF in the range of $600 million to $700 million in 2016 based
on capital
spending of $2.35 billion (midpoint of company guidance) and
reduced interest
costs. Cash taxes will increase from 2015 levels but will still
benefit from tax
losses. Fitch expects FCF will rise moderately beyond 2016
benefitting from
lower capital intensity and interest expense.
--Leverage will decrease to between 2.9x-3.0x in 2016, with
expectations for
leverage trending downward to the mid 2.5x range by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is unlikely given Rogers' elevated leverage.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Any material M&A, spectrum acquisitions or step-ups in
shareholder
distributions, including dividend and share repurchases that
causes Rogers to
deviate from Fitch's expectations for leverage reduction to the
mid 2.5x range
by 2018;
--Rogers does not execute on current operational initiatives
resulting in lower
revenue growth and margin erosion due to competitive pressures
resulting in a
failure to delever as expected.
Solid Financial Flexibility and Liquidity: Rogers is well
positioned from a
liquidity perspective through undrawn capacity on its credit
facilities,
accounts receivable program and FCF generation. Rogers generated
approximately
CAD550 million in FCF (FCF defined as cash from operations less
capital spending
less dividends) during the LTM period. For 2016, Fitch expects
FCF in the range
of $600 million to $700 million. FCF should rise moderately
beyond 2016
benefitting from lower capital intensity, core operational
improvements and a
decrease in interest expense.
Rogers CAD2.5 billion revolving credit facility matures in
September 2020. In
addition, Rogers has a CAD1.0 billion term credit facility
maturing in April
2018 with no scheduled principal payments prior to maturity. As
of Sept. 30,
2016, Rogers had $2.5 billion outstanding under the revolving
and non-revolving
credit facilities. The CAD1.05 billion accounts receivable
program that matures
in January 2019 was fully drawn at the end of the third quarter
2016. Maturities
for the next two years include CAD750 million in 2017 and US1.4
billion in 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating to Rogers:
--Benchmark-sized senior unsecured notes due 2026 rated 'BBB+'.
Fitch currently rates Rogers as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Adjustments are made to total debt to account for the on
balance sheet
financial derivatives.
Date of Relevant Committee: May 17, 2016.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
