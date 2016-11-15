(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings on Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) and its subsidiaries, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial
Group, Inc. (SMFG) and its subsidiaries, Mizuho Financial Group,
Inc. (MHFG) and
its subsidiaries, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited (SMTB).
The Outlooks on
MUFG and its subsidiary banks, SMFG and its subsidiary banks,
MHFG and its
subsidiary banks, and ACOM CO., Ltd. (ACOM) are Negative and the
Outlook on SMTB
is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATINGS
The major Japanese banks face a challenging operating
environment, which
includes rising uncertainty about the sustainability of
government initiatives
to boost economic growth as well as competitive pressures amid
very low, if not
negative, interest rates in the domestic market. The four
banking groups'
Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect their respective strong or very
sound domestic
franchises, solid liquidity profiles in yen, sound asset quality
and adequate
capital positions, which Fitch expects to be maintained.
However, profitability
remains modest and under pressure as interest rates are expected
to remain very
low.
Fitch expects that, in contrast to the major Japanese banks'
performance in the
past few years, their core domestic banking profits will
decrease in the short
term, given still-weak demand from borrowers and the Bank of
Japan's negative
interest rate policy. To completely offset the decline in net
interest income,
Fitch believes domestic loans need to grow at an annual rate of
5%-6%, faster
than the past three fiscal years' average rate of around 3%.
However, Fitch
expects relatively low credit costs to continue and the major
Japanese banks'
diversified sources of earnings to mitigate the negative
pressure on their
earnings.
The four banking groups have taken steps to reduce their
exposure to market
risks, which stem mainly from their substantial investment
portfolios. Fitch
expects the banks to continue to trim their investment
portfolios to reduce
volatility in their earnings and capitalisation.
Although growth in the banks' overseas operations has
decelerated since the last
fiscal year ended 31 March 2016, their overseas business has
become more
significant as the operating environment for traditional
domestic commercial
banking remains gloomy. Fitch expects the banks to continue to
expand overseas,
but probably not faster than in previous years, given the rising
uncertainties
over the emerging markets, the forthcoming regulatory capital
changes, and
recent rise in costs of foreign-currency funding. Therefore, the
profitability
of the banks' overseas operations is not likely to improve
significantly.
IDRS, SENIOR DEBTS, SRS AND SRFS
The Long-Term IDRs of all banks, except MHFG, and its
subsidiary banks, Mizuho
Bank, Ltd. (MHBK) and Mizuho Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB),
are driven by
the banks' respective VRs. MHFG group's Long-Term IDRs are based
on sovereign
support, and are at the banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs). The
ratings on the
senior debt are based on the banks' IDRs.
The Negative Outlooks for MUFG, SMFG and their respective
principal bank
subsidiaries reflect the constraint of their VRs being equal to
Japan's
sovereign rating (A/Negative), while the Negative Outlook for
MHFG and its
subsidiaries reflects the sovereign rating outlook. The Outlook
for SMTB
reflects its IDR being underpinned by its VR, and it is
currently free from any
sovereign rating constraint.
The Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of
all the major
banks reflect Fitch's view that, as systematically important
banks in Japan,
they are likely to receive government support in case of need.
Fitch believes
that the prospects of support for systemically important
financial institutions
in Japan have not deteriorated, even though there is a global
trend towards
reducing the extent of sovereign support for banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBTS AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Preferred securities issued by the subsidiaries of MUFG, MHFG
and SMFG are rated
four notches below the respective parents' VRs - two notches for
loss severity
and two notches for non-performance risk due to the constraint
of coupon
suspension - in line with Fitch's criteria on performing
instruments.
For subordinated debt issued under Basel II (B2T2) or Basel III
(B3T2), the
anchor rating - which best reflects non-performance risk - is
the higher of the
VR or support-driven Long-Term IDR. This is because, Fitch
believes that support
can be factored into such instrument ratings - under Japan's
Deposit Insurance
Law, the government can pre-emptively provide financial
assistance to a solvent
bank holding company, when a serious systemic disruption is
anticipated.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.'s (BTMU) B2T2 bonds are rated
one notch (for
loss severity) below its VR. Meanwhile, B3T2 instruments issued
by SMFG and
MHFG's subsidiary are notched twice from the respective IDRs to
reflect the
prospect of the full and permanent write-down of the securities
upon reaching
the point of non-viability, resulting in additional loss
severity.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited
(SMBCE) are in
line with the ratings of its 100% parent, Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation
(SMBC), given its role as the European operational arm of SMBC.
The Long-Term IDRs of ACOM were affirmed following the
affirmation of the
Long-Term IDRs of subsidiary banks of MUFG, a 40% shareholder of
ACOM. ACOM, one
of the leading providers of consumer financial services in
Japan, is viewed as a
strategically important subsidiary within the group, and its
rating is notched
down one level from MUFG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY RATINGS
VR upgrades for MUFG and its subsidiaries, BTMU and Mitsubishi
UFJ Trust and
Banking Corporation (MUTB), as well as SMFG and its subsidiary,
SMBC, are
unlikely in light of the ratings' proximity to the Japanese
sovereign's IDRs
(A/Negative) and the banks' still-large exposure to Japanese
government bonds.
For MHFG and its subsidiaries (MHBK and MHTB), and SMTB,
positive rating action
would be aided by a sustained improvement in the wider domestic
real economy,
including sound growth in demand for capex/investment. For MHFG,
although its
capitalisation has improved in the past few years (which had
contributed to
prior upgrades of its VR), the agency is looking for further and
sustained
improvement of capitalisation and earnings performance if the VR
is to be
upgraded again, given uncertainty about risks inherent to the
operating
environment.
Negative rating action on all the banks' VRs is currently not
envisaged due to
their stable asset quality and adequate capital buffers.
However, the VRs may be
negatively affected if sudden and unexpected deterioration in
the operating
environment - such as due to uncertainty or failure of Abenomics
- adversely
impacts the banks' financial profiles. Downward pressure may
also result from an
unexpected substantial increase in risk appetite (without a
corresponding
increase in risk buffers) or an increase in exposure to
equities, leading to
potentially higher volatility in earnings and capital. A
significant acquisition
- although not expected - could also lead to a change in the
banks' ratings. In
the case of MUFG, SMFG and their respective principal bank
subsidiaries, VR
downgrades are likely to occur if the Japan sovereign rating
were downgraded.
IDRS, SENIOR DEBTS, SRS AND SRFS
The IDRs of MUFG and its subsidiary banks, BTMU and MUTB, are
driven by their
VRs and any change in the VRs could result in a change to their
IDRs and the
ratings of outstanding senior debts.
The IDRs of SMFG and SMBC are also driven by their VRs and any
change in the VRs
could result in a change to their IDRs and the ratings of
outstanding senior
debts.
Currently, the VRs of MHFG, MHBK and MHTB are one notch below
their 'A-' IDRs.
Therefore, the upgrade in the VRs of the group would not lead to
an upgrade of
their IDRs unless it is by more than one notch. Any downgrade of
the VRs of MHFG
and its subsidiaries would not immediately affect their IDRs,
since their IDRs
are at the SRFs.
Upgrades of the IDRs of SMTB would follow upgrades of their VRs.
However,
downgrades in the VRs would not necessarily affect the IDRs,
which are aligned
with the SRFs. Any negative action on the IDRs would likely be a
reflection of
negative action on the sovereign ratings.
The banks' '1' SRs and 'A-' SRFs has been maintained based on
Fitch's belief
that the government's propensity to support the major banks, if
necessary,
remains intact. Further downgrade of the sovereign's IDRs to
below 'A' would
lead to a review of the SRs and SRFs of all banks.
A downgrade of BTMU's VR would lead to a downgrade of the rating
on its B2T2
instruments. Also, a downgrade of SMFG's VR would lead to a
downgrade of the
ratings on its B3T2 instruments as its IDR of 'A' is currently
underpinned by
its 'a' VR. For MHFG's subsidiaries, a downgrade of their VRs
would not affect
the ratings of their B3T2 instruments as their IDRs would remain
underpinned by
the 'A-' SRFs.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Any change in the rating of SMBC would lead to a corresponding
change in the
ratings of SMBCE.
Any change in the notching approach for ACOM's rating would
likely be driven by
changes in MUFG's ability or propensity to support ACOM,
including due to
changes in ownership or ACOM's strategic importance to the
group.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Entities under MHFG
MHFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- B3T2 affirmed at 'BBB'
MHBK:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
MHTB:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) 3 Limited
- B3T2 affirmed at 'BBB'
Entities under SMFG
SMFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- B3T2 affirmed at 'BBB+'
SMBC:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
SMBCE:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
SMFG Preferred Capital GBP 1 Limited, SMFG Preferred Capital USD
1 Limited:
- Preferred securities affirmed at 'BBB-'
Entities under MUFG
MUFG:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
BTMU:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A'
- B2T2 affirmed at 'A-'
MUTB:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
MUFG Capital Finance 4 Limited and MUFG Capital Finance 5
Limited:
- Preferred securities affirmed at 'BBB-'
ACOM:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Entity under Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group
SMTB:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Naoki Morimura (MUFG, MHFG)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Kaori Nishizawa (SMFG, SMTB)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Secondary Analyst
Naoki Morimura (SMFG, SMTB)
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Kaori Nishizawa (MUFG, MHFG)
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014764
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
