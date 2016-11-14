(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SEOUL, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Taiwan Mobile
Co., Ltd. (TWM) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(twn)' with a
Stable Outlook,
and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(twn)'. The agency has
simultaneously
assigned TWM's unsecured debt class rating and ratings on
outstanding unsecured
bonds at 'AA(twn)'. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Market Positions: Fitch expects TWM to maintain its strong
market
positions over the medium term. The company is Taiwan's
second-largest mobile
operator, holding a revenue market share of about 29% in 9M16.
In the cable TV
market, TWM is the fourth-largest multiple-system operator,
holding a nationwide
subscriber market share of about 10%. It is the de-facto cable
TV monopoly in
its five operating regions. Its 45%-owned momo.com Inc. is
ranked among the top
three in both online shopping and TV home shopping businesses.
Sound Profitability, Cash Generation: The ratings reflect
Fitch's expectation
that TWM will continue to maintain healthy profitability and
operating cash
generation over the medium term. We expect improved mobile
margins in 2016 and
2017 as the big-three telecoms operators - Chunghwa Telecom Co.,
Ltd., TWM and
Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. - have become more
disciplined in 4G
data tariffs and handset subsidies. In 9M16, TWM's telecoms
EBITDA margin
improved to 36%, from 34% in the same period in 2015.
Declining Capex: Fitch expects a further reduction in TWM's
capex in the next
three years, as the mobile capex cycle has peaked. The shut-down
of the 2G
network by end-June 2017 will save related maintenance capex and
opex. We also
expect cable TV capex to taper off from 2018 after the major
digitalisation
upgrade of its cable TV system in 2016-2017. We do not expect
Taiwan to rush to
issue 5G licences. Consequently, we expect TWM to enjoy a period
of moderate
capex with solid cash flow from operations (CFO).
Significant Spectrum Fee: We expect TWM to spend a significant
amount in the
spectrum auction in 2017. The spectrum fee payment is likely to
raise funds flow
from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage above 2.5x in the
short term, but we
expect CFO generation to help deleverage within 12-18 months
after the spectrum
auction. We believe competition in the bidding may not be as
intense as in 2015,
as smaller operators may face funding challenges. We expect TWM
to spend
TWD10bn-15bn to acquire 15MHz in the 2100MHz spectrum.
High Dividend Payout: The ratings are constrained by TWM's
shareholder-friendly
dividend policy. We do not expect the company to cut the
dividend payout to
reserve cash for 2017's mobile spectrum auction, but to raise
new debt to fund
the spectrum fee. After the spectrum auction, deleveraging is
likely to rely
mainly on post-dividend free cash flow (FCF) generation.
However, a lower capex
should provide the flexibility for TWM to manage deleveraging.
Reserving Treasury Shares: Fitch acknowledges the benefit to TWM
of using its
treasury shares as a financial buffer when facing distress.
However, this
scenario seems remote as we do not expect net debt/EBITDA to be
sustained above
2x. Instead, we expect TWM to reserve the treasury shares to
fund a potential
cable TV acquisition - and hence continue to hold these shares
until legislation
is amended to remove restrictions on such an acquisition.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TWM include:
- low-single-digit revenue growth in the next three years
- stable EBITDA margin at around 30%
- spectrum fee of TWD10bn-15bn in 2017
- annual cash dividend payment maintained at current level
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- sustained EBITDA decline
- significant M&A that has a negative effect on the operations
or business
profile
- sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage over 2.5x (2015: 2.6x)
Positive: Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term
without a
sustained change in market dynamics in favour of TWM.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: TWM has well-established and solid banking
relationships in
Taiwan and proven access to domestic capital markets, which
should allow the
company to refinance its debt obligations. TWM had unrestricted
cash balance of
TWD6.6bn at end-September 2016. This compared with TWD27.8bn in
short-term debt
and the current portion of long-term debt. However, unused
committed bank
facilities amounted to TWD44.6bn. The company is planning to
raise TWD10bn in
zero coupon convertible bonds to refinance its debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
National Long-Term Rating assigned at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F1+(twn)'
Unsecured class rating assigned at 'AA(twn)'
The third domestic unsecured bonds assigned at 'AA(twn)'
The fourth domestic unsecured bonds assigned at 'AA(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Director
+822 3278 8370
Committee Chairperson
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+822 3278 8360
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
