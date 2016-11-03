(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
India-based Reliance
Industries Ltd's (RIL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-', and its Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the
ratings is Stable.
RIL's ratings are supported by its strong business profile - a
large-scale
refinery with capacity of around 1.24 million barrels per day -
and robust asset
quality, which enables it to consistently deliver gross refining
margins (GRM)
above regional benchmarks. The company also has a strong market
position in
petrochemicals. Large investments nearing completion will
further enhance the
company's competitiveness in these areas. RIL launched its
telecommunications
business under the Jio brand in September 2016 and has made a
substantial
investment in this operation. The robust operating cash flows
from its refining
and petrochemical businesses and relaxed investment requirements
in these
businesses will provide some cushion against any weak cash
generation from the
telecom operations for some time.
RIL's financial profile places its unconstrained credit profile
at the 'BBB'
level, which is reflected in the company's Local-Currency IDR;
its
Foreign-Currency IDR is constrained by India's 'BBB-' Country
Ceiling.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Refining and Petrochemical Operations: RIL's refining and
petrochemical
operations are supported by their large scale, asset quality and
the company's
leading position in the two segments. RIL's highly complex
refineries and its
flexibility to optimise both the crude diet and product slate
enable it to
consistently outperform regional refining benchmarks. During the
six months to
30 September 2016 (1HFY17), RIL recorded GRM of USD10.8 per
barrel (1HFY16:
USD10.5). We expect the GRM to narrow in the near term in line
with the industry
trends; although the commissioning of a gasification unit in
FY17 should result
in a sustained increase in RIL's GRMs by around USD1.5-2.5 per
barrel.
Refining-Petrochemical Capex Near Completion: RIL plans to
complete the capex in
the refining and petrochemical business by 1HFY18, with the
majority being
completed during FY17. Fitch expects the benefits from its
investments in the
refinery and petrochemical operations to start accruing from
FY18 and support
improvement in its profitability and operational cash flows. The
expanded
paraxylene capacity, along with refinery off-gas cracker and
ethane sourcing,
will help improve RIL's downstream integration and strengthen
its competitive
position in the petrochemical business.
We also expect lower overall capex after FY18 although the
company may continue
to invest in its telecom business. For its telecom business, RIL
has planned
total capex of INR1.5trn (INR1.0trn spent up to 1QFY17) and
acquired additional
spectrum for INR137bn in the recently held government auction in
October 2016.
Strong Growth Potential in Telecoms: We expect RIL to be able to
take advantage
of the strong growth potential in the India telecoms market.
RIL's has invested
significantly in its telecom infrastructure and expects to cover
90% of the
population by end-FY18 (over 70% currently). We expect the
robust infrastructure
along with its affordable 4G data offerings to support Jio's
growth. Jio will
face intense competition from the financially strong incumbent
Indian telecom
players; but we believe falling data tariffs will support
significant expansion
of overall data consumption in India over the medium term.
We also expect Jio's wide range of offerings, including media
and entertainment
content (offered free till end-2017), to help in subscriber
additions and data
consumption, which will drive cash generation. Future capex
relating to Jio will
depend on the growth of its customer base.
Challenging E&P Operations: RIL continues to face challenges in
its upstream
operations with declining production and weak oil and gas
prices. This resulted
in RIL recording EBIT losses of INR8bn in 1HFY17 (1HFY16: EBIT
loss of INR 7.9bn
excluding exceptional items). We expect RIL's upstream
operations to remain weak
over the short term because of weak oil and gas prices, and
geological
challenges in its domestic fields.
Financial Profile to Improve: We expect the ongoing investments
to drive up
RIL's debt levels in FY17, increasing its financial leverage, as
measured by net
adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR, above 3.0x (FY16: 2.9x).
However, Fitch expects
its financial profile to improve from FY18 onwards with higher
cash generation
from its refining and petrochemical operations. We expect its
financial leverage
to improve to below 3.0x by FY19. This provides some rating
headroom under its
unconstrained-'BBB' credit profile during its ongoing heavy
investment in the
telecom operation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Moderation in refining margins in FY17 in line with the
industry and an
improvement thereafter from completion of a large capex
programme
- Improvement in petrochemical margins from FY18
- Oil prices of USD42 per barrel for FY17, USD45 for FY18 and
USD55 for FY19 in
line with Fitch's base-case price deck, as outlined in
"Corporate Oil Price
Assumption Raised for 2016; Slow Recovery From Here", dated 27
July 2016
- Telecom business to break even on an EBITDA basis in 2018
- Lower capex after FY18
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR
- Net financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR)
below 1.5x on a
sustained basis; and
- Generation of positive FCF; and
- No material increase in the overall business risk profile of
the company,
including a successful implementation of its telecoms business
strategy
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
- India's Country Ceiling is raised, provided RIL maintains its
unconstrained
credit profile of 'BBB'
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR
- net financial leverage sustained above 3x, which could arise
due to sustained
substantial negative FCF beyond FY17.
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
- India's Country Ceiling is lowered
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Muralidharan R
Director
+65 6796 7236
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Rachna Jain
Associate Director
+65 6796 7227
Committee Chairperson
Sajal Kishore
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
