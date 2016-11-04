(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Affirms Pernod Ricard SA at
'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pernod Ricard SA's Long-Term
foreign-currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and
Short-Term IDR at
'F3'. The Outlook remains Stable.
The affirmation reflects Pernod's strong business profile and
demonstrated
ability to maintain a healthy operating performance despite a
challenging
environment in some markets. In addition, credit metrics are
returning to levels
consistent with its 'BBB-' rating. We expect further leverage
reduction over
FY17-FY18, creating some headroom under the current rating. The
deleveraging
path will be subject to maintaining a prudent approach to M&A
and shareholder
distributions, together with control over investments into
ageing stocks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile
Pernod's ratings reflect its number-two position in the global
spirits industry,
its geographically diverse operations and powerful brands in
several
international consumption categories. This results in operating
performance
resilience, healthy profitability and ability to generate solid
free cash flow
(FCF) over the long term. Pernod's large exposure to emerging
markets (financial
year ended June 2016, FY16: 38% of sales) remains a driver for
long-term organic
sales growth, while a combination of pricing power of Pernod's
higher-end
exclusive products and its innovation capabilities supports
revenues in the
event of volume weaknesses.
Resilient Profitability
Pernod has continued to demonstrate relative stability in its
operating margins
despite the recent weakening of some emerging markets and
foreign-exchange (FX)
headwinds. Group profitability resilience stems from wide
geographical
diversification, pricing power and a strong brands portfolio,
together with an
active, market-tailored cost management, in particular
advertisement and
promotion spending. We expect Pernod to be able to maintain
EBITDA margins at
28%-29% over the next four years, also thanks to net savings
associated with the
on-going efficiency programme.
Improving Operating Performance
Fitch expects organic sales growth to increase gradually from 2%
a year over
FY15-FY16 up to 3%-4% annually in the following four years. In
our view, this
will stem from an improving operating environment in some
emerging markets,
including Brazil and Russia. While we expect China to remain a
challenging
market in FY17, this will likely be offset by strong growth in
other Asian
markets, such as India, the company's second-largest country by
sales globally.
Organic sales growth in Western Europe and US is likely to
remain in the low
single digits in the medium term due to high competition and
moderate scope for
further premiumisation.
Recovered FCF Generation
FCF recovered strongly in FY16 to EUR0.6bn or 6.6% of revenue
(FY15: 1.6%)
mostly due to reduced working capital outflows following lower
investments in
ageing whisky and cognac inventories. Recent weakening of the
pound (the
currency of purchase of whisky) against the euro and expected
benefits from the
undergoing efficiency program are likely to result in continued
moderate cash
outflows for working capital needs in the near term. Together
with lowering
interest burden and modest dividends growth, this should lead to
stable FCF
generation at 6%-7% or EUR0.5bn-EUR0.7bn a year in the next four
years, which is
considered strong for the rating.
Declining Debt Burden
FFO adjusted net leverage dropped to 5.1x by end-FY16 (FY15:
6x), which is still
above the maximum threshold that Fitch considers consistent with
Pernod's
existing 'BBB-' IDR. The rating affirmation is based on our
expectation that
solid cash flow generation should enable FFO adjusted net
leverage to further
reduce to 4x-4.8x over FY17-FY19, creating a comfortable
headroom under the
current rating.
Low M&A Risk Assumed
Our ratings assume that management will maintain its cautious
approach to M&A
over the medium term, relying mostly on organic growth. We take
comfort from the
company's good and diversified base of brands, which makes it
possible to
generate at least low-single-digit organic growth rates as well
as from
management's continued commitment to maintaining an
investment-grade rating. We
therefore assume only small bolt-on M&A in our rating case of up
to
EUR100m-EUR150m a year. We deem any potential larger debt-funded
transactions as
an event risk given that the rating has limited headroom to
absorb them.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Pernod's business profile and profitability are well-positioned
in the 'A'
rating category relative to such peers as Diageo and
Brown-Forman. However, this
is offset by Pernod's highly leveraged balance sheet and weaker
financial
flexibility which results in a lower rating of 'BBB-'. We expect
the company to
generate strong cash flows with mid-to-high single digit FCF
margin over the
medium term, but the deleveraging pace could be delayed by
currency movements (a
strengthening of the US dollar against the euro) or a step-up of
M&A activity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Organic sales growth of about 2% in FY17 strengthening towards
3.0%-3.5% over
FY18-FY20 thanks to some recovery in emerging markets. Fitch
expects less than
1% positive FX impact on sales in FY17.
- EBITDA margin gradually increasing towards 29% (FY16: 28.4%)
over the next
four years benefiting from operating efficiency programme
implementation and the
increasing share of more profitable Asian operations in the
group revenue.
- FCF margin of 6%-7% over FY17-FY19 thanks to operating margin
gains and
moderate investments in ageing inventories (cognac and whisky)
over the period.
- Modest M&A activity of EUR100m-EUR150m annually.
- No change in dividend policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- Although Fitch considers the scope for an upgrade to be
limited over the next
two years, upward rating pressure could materialise if the
following occurred:
- FFO adjusted net leverage (adjusted for leases and factoring)
sustainably
below 4.0x (FY16: 5.1x).
- FFO Fixed charge cover ratio above 4.0x on a sustained basis
(FY16: 3.5x).
- A condition for an upgrade would be maintaining FCF in the
mid-to-high single
digits as a percentage of sales and preserving a top three
position in the
industry.
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Evidence of weakening market position, operating efficiency
and/or pricing
power resulting in sustainably weak sales growth and profit
margins.
- FCF margin reduction towards low single digits on a
sustainable basis due to
erosion of operating profitability, increased dividend
distributions or material
FX headwinds.
- FFO adjusted net leverage (adjusted for leases and factoring)
sustainably
above 5.0x.
- FFO fixed charge cover ratio under 3.0x.
- Material M&A spending if not offset by divestments or equity
injections.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Pernod had EUR2.77bn liquidity available
at end-FY16,
split between a EUR2.5bn revolving credit facility due in
October 2018 and
EUR269m in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (based on
Fitch's definitions)
(which compares with EUR569m of reported cash). Together with
our estimates of
strong FCF of around EUR0.5bn for FY17, this is enough to cover
Pernod's debt
repayments due in FY17 of EUR2bn (EUR2.5bn if adjusted for
factoring).
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia SpA
via Morigi 6
20123 Milan
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 3 November 2016
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Fitch adjusts the company's net debt by adding back factoring
lines (EUR520m
utilisation in FY16). Additionally, Fitch adjusts working
capital cash movements
by increasing it by the year-on-year decrease in outstanding
factoring funding
(EUR71m in FY16) and by the same amount decreasing cash flows
from financing.
Interest expense in income statement is increased by the assumed
interest paid
on factoring debt.
Fitch deducts EUR300m from readily available cash, as an
estimate of the average
extra use of bank facilities during the year in order to fund a
peak-to-trough
EUR600m-EUR700m swing in trade receivables (including factoring)
between
end-December and end-June.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014322
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
