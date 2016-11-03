(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Synlab
Bondco PLC's
(Synlab) planned five-year EUR940m senior secured notes an
expected rating of
'B+(EXP)' with a Recovery Rating 'RR3' (63% expected recovery
rate).
The notes are expected to refinance Synlab's existing EUR775m
floating senior
secured notes maturing in July 2022, to term-out revolving
credit facility (RCF)
drawings and fund transaction fees. The transaction is aimed at
optimising the
group's cost of debt and improving liquidity to support further
business growth.
The final ratings of the bonds are contingent upon receipt of
final documents
conforming to the information already received by Fitch.
Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating ('IDR') at 'B' with Stable Outlook. We also
affirm the existing
instrument ratings for Synlab Bondco PLC's super senior RCF at
'BB'/RR1 (100%),
its existing senior secured notes at 'B+'/RR3 (63%) and the
senior notes issued
by Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC at 'CCC+'/RR6' (0%).
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE NOTES
Above-average Recoveries for Senior Secured Notes
The planned notes rank pari passu with the existing EUR900m
senior secured notes
with the same security and guarantees offered to RCF creditors
(albeit on a
second priority basis). We expect a going concern restructuring
scenario to
yield stronger recoveries for creditors than liquidation in a
default scenario.
Hence our recovery analysis assumes a distressed sale of the
group as a whole
because a liquidation of individual labs could prove challenging
given
laboratory ownership regulatory constraints in various European
jurisdictions,
in particular clinical pathologists' pre-emptive rights in
France.
Fitch has therefore applied 6.0x multiple on a 20% discounted
last-12 months
EBITDA to September 2016, which results in above average
expected recoveries
(63% recovery expectation) for the senior secured notes, driving
the 'B+(EXP)'
instrument rating/RR3.
Poor Recovery Prospects for Senior Notes
Based on our recovery assumptions the senior notes issued by
Synlab Unsecured
Bondco PLC carry poor recovery prospects in a default scenario
given their
subordination to the super senior RCF and certain other
obligations of
non-guarantor subsidiaries as well as the senior secured notes
in the debt
waterfall. This is reflected in the instrument rating of
'CCC+'/RR6.
We have assumed full recoveries on the super senior RCF given
its fairly small
share of total debt and its seniority in the debt waterfall as
well as Germany
being the group's centre of main interest in an insolvency
scenario instead of
France. As a result, Synlab's RCF will remain at 'BB'/RR1 upon
refinancing of
the senior secured notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR
Stretched Leverage; Business Model Supportive
We view the capital structure of the Synlab Group, post-
acquisition of Labco
SA, as leveraged, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
gross leverage close
to 8.0x post refinancing and FFO fixed charge cover remaining
just below 2.0x
(but trending towards 2.0x over a four-year rating horizon).
Although such leverage is high for the 'B' IDR, the rating is
supported by
adequate free cash flow (FCF) generation, projected at between
5.5% and 7.5%
over the rating horizon, as well by a defensive business model,
which
increasingly benefits from scale advantages.
Further Consolidation Expected
The rating conservatively assumes that Synlab Group will conduct
a consolidation
strategy of sourcing and executing low-risk bolt-on acquisitions
of laboratories
at attractive multiples and extracting synergies, driven by the
fragmented
nature of the European laboratory testing market and weak
organic growth
prospects. As a result we expect FFO adjusted gross leverage to
only gradually
reduce to below 7.0x by 2017, a level compatible with an IDR of
'B' for the
sector. We would view any large, transformational M&A as event
risk.
Volume Growth Supports Profitability
Despite a comparatively stable pricing environment at present,
Fitch expects
structural pressures on pricing to continue in many of Synlab's
core markets as
healthcare payers seek to manage rising medical cost inflation.
However we
expect this trend to be counterbalanced by volume growth
associated with
increasing demand from an ageing population in combination with
more preventive
treatments and improved testing technology.
In this context we view Synlab's active consolidation strategy
offering cost and
scale benefits as positive in counterbalancing some of these
secular industry
trends. This is already evident in the attractive synergies
realised from recent
acquisitions, which have driven its improved underlying
profitability. However,
such an acquisition-driven strategy also calls for careful
management of
financial and execution risks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Fitch's key assumptions for the
rating case
include:
- Low to mid-single digit organic growth in key markets with
volume growth
offsetting pricing pressures.
- EBITDA margin improving towards 20% by 2017 (post-merger:
18%), due to cost
savings and economies of scale achieved from the enlarged group.
- Around EUR105m of bolt-on acquisitions per year after 2016 to
continue the
growth and consolidation strategy.
- No dividends paid.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively lead to a
negative rating action include:
-FFO adjusted gross leverage above 8.0x or FFO fixed charge
cover at less than
1.3x for a sustained period of time (both adjusted for
acquisitions).
-Reduction in FCF margin to only slightly positive levels, or
large debt-funded
and margin-dilutive acquisition strategy could also prompt a
negative rating
action.
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
-FFO adjusted gross leverage below 6.5x and FFO fixed charge
cover above 2.0x.
-Improved FCF margin in the mid- to high-single digits or more
conservative
financial policy reflected in lower debt-funded M&A spend.
LIQUIDITY
Synlab has access to a super-senior RCF of EUR250m due in 2021,
which should
become fully available again once the drawn amount is refinanced
by the proposed
senior secured issue. Assuming a successful refinancing the
group will not have
any other meaningful debt maturities before 2021.
Contact:
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Victoria Ghannage
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1190
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E145GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjusts
readily available
cash by an amount of EUR30m reflective of intra-year working
capital swings in
the business. We further capitalise leases using a
capitalisation factor of 8.0x
in line with existing criteria. Finally we calculate adjusted
FFO and EBITDA to
reflect full year contribution of the various bolt-on
acquisitions in pro-forma
debt protection ratio calculation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014271
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001