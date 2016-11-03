(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank plc's (Barclays; A/Stable/F1) GBP11.2bn equivalent mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook following a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds are based on Barclays' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a revised IDR uplift of 2 notches, a newly assigned Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of six notches, and the asset percentage (AP) Fitch relies upon at 66%, which provides more protection than the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 82.5%. The 'AAA' breakeven AP supports timely payment in a stress scenario equivalent to 'AA+' and allows for a one notch recovery uplift to 'AAA'. The 66% relied upon AP represents the highest nominal adjusted AP calculated by Fitch in the past 12 months. Following the implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016, Fitch has revised the programme's IDR uplift to 2 from 1 previously because collateralised covered bonds in the UK are exempt from bail-in, the risk of undercollateralisation is deemed low, a resolution of Barclays, should it happen, is not likely to result in the direct enforcement of the recourse against the cover pool, and Barclays' IDR of 'A' is driven by the bank's Viability Rating of 'a'. The newly assigned PCU is six notches is an increase from the former D-Cap of four notches under the previous criteria. This reflects the 12 months of liquidity protection in place allowed by the 12-month maturity extension applying to the soft bullet bonds and the 12 months pre-maturity test applying to the hard bullet bonds. The reserve fund, which covers three-month interest payments and senior expenses, provides effective protection for timely interest payments. The recovery uplift for this programme is capped at one notch (a reduction from the former two notches) due to the presence of significant pre-swap FX covered bonds, mainly stemming from the issue of euro-denominated bonds. While the FX covered bonds are fully hedged till maturity (including the extension period), upon the covered bonds' event of default, recoveries from GBP-denominated assets, which have a longer weighted average life than the covered bonds, could expose holders of non GBP-denominated bonds to FX risk. The 82.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 21.2%, is primarily driven by an asset disposal loss of 17.9%. This is followed by the 'AA+' credit loss of 3.5%, which has decreased from 5.7%, following the application of the updated UK criteria addendum, where the foreclosure frequency is lowered. The cash flow valuation component (-0.2%) has a minimal impact on the 'AAA' breakeven. The 'AAA' breakeven AP is lower than the average of the UK regulated covered bond programmes. It is primarily driven by the low swap margin on the cover pool, which leads to a less beneficial cash flow valuation component than its peers. It is also driven by the programme constraint that limits the amount of mortgages selected for sale when needed to repay the bonds following a switch of the recourse to the cover pool. The amount is limited to the pro-rata proportion of each bond, weighted by a negative carry factor component that increases with the margin and weighted average life of the bonds. The sale constraint is conservative because the negative carry component is not sized for in the asset coverage test (ACT) as long as the total return swap of the cover pool remains in place and the issuer's rating does not breach another rating agency's rating trigger, as is currently the case. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Barclays IDR is downgraded by five or more notches to 'BB+' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the PCU is reduced to 3 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 82.5%. 