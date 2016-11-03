(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays
Bank plc's
(Barclays; A/Stable/F1) GBP11.2bn equivalent mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'
with a Stable Outlook following a review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating of the covered bonds are based on Barclays'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a revised IDR uplift of 2 notches,
a newly assigned
Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of six notches, and the asset
percentage (AP)
Fitch relies upon at 66%, which provides more protection than
the 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 82.5%. The 'AAA' breakeven AP supports timely
payment in a
stress scenario equivalent to 'AA+' and allows for a one notch
recovery uplift
to 'AAA'. The 66% relied upon AP represents the highest nominal
adjusted AP
calculated by Fitch in the past 12 months.
Following the implementation of the updated Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria
published on 26 October 2016, Fitch has revised the programme's
IDR uplift to 2
from 1 previously because collateralised covered bonds in the UK
are exempt from
bail-in, the risk of undercollateralisation is deemed low, a
resolution of
Barclays, should it happen, is not likely to result in the
direct enforcement of
the recourse against the cover pool, and Barclays' IDR of 'A' is
driven by the
bank's Viability Rating of 'a'.
The newly assigned PCU is six notches is an increase from the
former D-Cap of
four notches under the previous criteria. This reflects the 12
months of
liquidity protection in place allowed by the 12-month maturity
extension
applying to the soft bullet bonds and the 12 months pre-maturity
test applying
to the hard bullet bonds. The reserve fund, which covers
three-month interest
payments and senior expenses, provides effective protection for
timely interest
payments.
The recovery uplift for this programme is capped at one notch (a
reduction from
the former two notches) due to the presence of significant
pre-swap FX covered
bonds, mainly stemming from the issue of euro-denominated bonds.
While the FX
covered bonds are fully hedged till maturity (including the
extension period),
upon the covered bonds' event of default, recoveries from
GBP-denominated
assets, which have a longer weighted average life than the
covered bonds, could
expose holders of non GBP-denominated bonds to FX risk.
The 82.5% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation
(OC) of 21.2%, is primarily driven by an asset disposal loss of
17.9%. This is
followed by the 'AA+' credit loss of 3.5%, which has decreased
from 5.7%,
following the application of the updated UK criteria addendum,
where the
foreclosure frequency is lowered. The cash flow valuation
component (-0.2%) has
a minimal impact on the 'AAA' breakeven.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP is lower than the average of the UK
regulated covered
bond programmes. It is primarily driven by the low swap margin
on the cover
pool, which leads to a less beneficial cash flow valuation
component than its
peers. It is also driven by the programme constraint that limits
the amount of
mortgages selected for sale when needed to repay the bonds
following a switch of
the recourse to the cover pool. The amount is limited to the
pro-rata proportion
of each bond, weighted by a negative carry factor component that
increases with
the margin and weighted average life of the bonds.
The sale constraint is conservative because the negative carry
component is not
sized for in the asset coverage test (ACT) as long as the total
return swap of
the cover pool remains in place and the issuer's rating does not
breach another
rating agency's rating trigger, as is currently the case.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) Barclays IDR is downgraded by five or more notches
to 'BB+' or
below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the PCU
is reduced to 3 or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers
in its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 82.5%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anne-France Chane
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1491
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kate Lin
Director
+44 20 7530 1706
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 7530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
