(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of five Australian-based regional
financial institutions
as follows:
- Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML) at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
- Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN) at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable
- Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Heritage Bank Limited (HBL) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
- Police Bank Ltd (PBL) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the five banks' Short-Term IDRs,
Viability Ratings,
Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors and senior debt ratings.
A full list of
rating action is at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation of the IDRs, Viability Ratings and senior debt
ratings reflects
our view that the five banks are likely to maintain solid
performance relative
to their current rating levels over the next year or two.
However, Fitch
believes rising macroeconomic risks emphasise the importance of
each bank's risk
appetite.
Australian household debt levels continue to rise and are high
relative to other
developed economies. This, combined with strong residential
property price
growth, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, remain key risks
to the financial
system. There are growing tail risks, which may emerge if there
were to be a
sharp increase in interest rates or weakening in the labour
market. House price
growth appeared to moderate in 2016 following regulatory
intervention and a
review of bank mortgage lending, but is again showing signs of
increased
activity. This raises downside risk for the banks, particularly
given their
growth intentions.
Fitch expects the broader operating environment to remain
stable, which is
likely to continue supporting the banks' strong asset quality,
although this
could be challenged if unemployment or interest rates increase
sharply. The
services sector and mining sector export growth have offset the
slowdown in
mining investment. Fitch believes non-mining investment will
become a more
important growth driver over the next few years, but with the
exception of
housing construction, remains relatively subdued despite low
interest rates.
Fitch believes the regional banks will maintain their
conservative risk
appetites despite the competitive pressures, reflected by their
greater
weighting of residential mortgages within their loan books and
generally
conservative underwriting criteria. Overall, the banks' risk
controls continue
to improve, but the rate of improvement has been greater at the
larger regional
banks, which have invested more in risk systems and technology.
The banks operate simple and transparent business models,
focusing on
residential mortgages. BEN, BOQ and SML have higher exposure to
commercial
lending relative to HBL and PBL, but the exposures appear to be
well-collateralised with modest concentration levels. Fitch
considers the banks
to be price-takers due to their relatively small national
franchises, although
they tend to be stronger within their home markets and some
benefit from
community or member support. SML also benefits from being part
of Suncorp Group
Limited (SGL, A+/Stable), which also owns a large insurance
company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR, VIABILITY RATING, SENIOR DEBT
Suncorp-Metway Limited
SML's Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings are aligned with
that of its
ultimate parent, SGL, reflecting an extremely high probability
of support if
required. SML is a core member of the group and SGL's ability to
provide support
to the bank, most likely through its insurance entities, appears
strong.
Moreover, all entities operate under the same regulator,
indicating that capital
fungibility would probably be high.
SML's Viability Rating is underpinned by its strengthened risk
framework, which
should help it better withstand a downturn than pre-2009. This
supports SML's
sound asset quality, profitability and capitalisation.
Offsetting this is the
bank's reliance on offshore wholesale funding relative to peers.
SML has modest market share, similar to other Australian
regional banks,
although its franchise benefits from its ownership by SGL. The
bank's strategy
is largely driven by the group. This could boost its market
share, as SGL has
nine million customers, of which just over one million have
products with SML.
The boost is likely to take longer to achieve than Fitch's two
to three year
rating horizon and hence has limited positive implications for
SML's Viability
Rating at present.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
BEN's IDRs, Viability Rating and senior debt ratings reflect its
conservative
risk appetite, which supports its consistently strong asset
quality. The ratings
also consider BEN's moderate franchise in a highly concentrated
and competitive
market, as well as its weaker funding position relative to
international peers.
BEN is a price-taker due to its moderate market share.
Competitive pressure on
lending spreads, combined with slower asset growth, rising
funding costs and
increasing loan impairment charges, albeit from a low base, are
likely to
restrain profit growth in FY17.
Fitch expects BEN's risk appetite to remain stable, benefiting
from risk control
improvements and tight underwriting standards. This should
support the bank's
asset-quality performance through the economic cycle. BEN is
mainly exposed to
residential mortgages. Business loans are mostly secured on
commercial property
and land, but also by the business owners' residential property.
Asset growth is
likely to continue to be driven by organic growth and
opportunistic
acquisitions, which Fitch expects to be within BEN's risk
appetite settings.
BEN's funding position benefits from a larger proportion of
household deposits
relative to domestic peers, although the proportion lags those
of international
peers. Wholesale funding adds diversity and the lengthened
maturity profile
supports the bank's liquidity management. Fitch expects BEN's
capital to remain
adequate, as it benefits from solid retained earnings.
Regulatory risk-weighted
ratios are likely to improve in the medium-term once BEN is
accredited to use
the internal ratings-based approach to credit risk.
Bank of Queensland Limited
BOQ's IDRs, Viability Rating and senior debt ratings are largely
driven by its
improved risk appetite, which supports through-the-cycle asset
quality,
profitability and capitalisation. A modest franchise and greater
reliance on
wholesale funding relative to most domestic peers somewhat
offsets these
factors.
BOQ continues to strengthen its risk framework and controls,
which should
mitigate asset quality pressure if macro-economic risks continue
to emerge. Its
exposure to the medical industry through its BOQ Specialist
brand helps insulate
asset quality from economic conditions, as these customers are
generally of
strong credit quality. However, this is partially offset by a
relatively large
asset leasing exposure, which is likely to have weaker
performance than BOQ's
retail portfolios through a cycle. Earnings in part reflect the
higher risk
nature of the asset leasing business - BOQ has a peer-leading
net interest
margin and cost/income ratio, which should help it absorb higher
provision
charges through the cycle.
BOQ's capitalisation is adequate for its current rating,
although its funding
mix acts as a constraint. BOQ is highly reliant on wholesale
funding compared
with most Australian regional banks, although it is largely
sourced in
Australian dollars. This, combined with a sound liquidity
position, alleviates
some of the risks associated with the funding mix.
Heritage Bank Limited
HBL's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its conservative risk
appetite -
particularly its underwriting standards and approach to growth.
This is
reflected in its consistently strong asset quality ratios, which
remain strong
relative to domestic and international peers. The bank's small
franchise and
adequate capitalisation were also considered in its ratings.
HBL operates a small franchise and therefore its systemic
importance is
considered low. It has limited pricing power in its key market
of residential
mortgages. Sustained growth outside of Queensland remains
challenging due to
lower brand awareness. However, the bank plans to address this
by amending its
digital strategy and modernising its offering.
Fitch believes HBL's capitalisation is adequate for its size and
nature of
operations. The bank's risk-weighted ratios are towards the
upper-end of
Fitch-rated Australian banks, but its un-risk weighted ratios
are consistent
with peers. Fitch believes high capital buffers are appropriate
for banks such
as HBL, as their small absolute size and mutuality limits
financial flexibility
and ability to access new common equity.
Police Bank Limited
PBL's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its conservative risk
appetite, strong
asset quality and robust capitalisation. The bank's modest
franchise constrains
its rating.
PBL operates a modest franchise that aims to service core
members, typically
those of the New South Wales and Australian Federal Police
Force. The bank
operates a simple business model, mainly focused on retail
lending, and benefits
from a loyal membership base. The management change that
occurred in 2016 is
unlikely to significantly alter the bank's core strategy in the
short-term,
although it may increase its focus on improving its digital
offering and cost
efficiency to make it more competitive.
The bank's asset quality is one of the strongest within its peer
group and is
supported by PBL's conservative underwriting criteria, which is
focused mainly
on owner-occupier mortgages. PBL has a higher proportion of
personal lending
than its peers, although this risk is partially mitigated by the
profile of its
core borrowers - mostly public-service employees that Fitch sees
as having
higher employment security compared with other industries. Fitch
may review its
position if PBL were to pursue more aggressive loan growth,
particularly from
non-core members.
PBL has the most robust capitalisation ratios within its
domestic peer group
rated by Fitch. The agency sees PBL's capital buffers as
appropriate in light of
its small absolute capital base, limited access to fresh equity
and moderate
concentration risk to the Sydney property market, where prices
continue to
increase.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Suncorp-Metway Limited
SML's Support Rating of '1' reflects the extremely high
likelihood of support
from SGL should it be required. Fitch views SML as a core
subsidiary of SGL and
believes the group has the ability and propensity to provide
support if needed.
SML's Support Rating Floor of 'BB+' reflects a moderate
potential for government
support. SML's Support Rating Floor is one notch higher than
BEN's and BOQ's to
reflect that it is part of larger financial group that plays a
key role in the
Australian market.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Bank of Queensland Limited
BEN and BOQ's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of
'BB' reflect the
moderate potential of government support should it be needed,
given their modest
market shares and role in the banking system.
Heritage Bank Limited, Police Bank Limited
HBL and PBL's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is
possible, it
cannot be relied upon due to the banks' small market share and
low systemic
importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the subordinated debt issued by BEN, BOQ and HBL
are notched one
level down from the anchor Viability Ratings for loss severity.
No notching has
been applied for non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Suncorp-Metway Limited
SML's IDRs are sensitive to changes in the ability or propensity
of SGL to
provide support. A change in SGL's IDR would likely trigger
similar action on
SML.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Bank of Queensland Limited,
Heritage Bank
Limited, Police Bank Limited
The IDRs and senior debt ratings of these entities are driven by
their Viability
Ratings.
VIABILITY RATING
Suncorp-Metway Limited, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Bank
of Queensland
Limited, Heritage Bank Limited, Police Bank Limited
Fitch deems the banks' Viability Ratings as sensitive to
weakening risk
appetite, which is most likely to be in the form of weaker
underwriting
standards, loosening in risk controls or more aggressive loan
growth, possibly
in an effort to increase their company profiles. Additionally, a
severe
deterioration in asset quality could result in weaker operating
profitability
and capitalisation, which may trigger negative rating action.
Positive rating action is not probable due to the entities'
modest market shares
in their key markets, although Fitch believes SML's franchise is
less of a
constraint to its ratings compared with peers. Weaker funding
and liquidity
profiles relative to international peers and increasing pressure
on earnings
growth are also limiting factors.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SML's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions about the
ability and propensity of the parent, SGL, to provide timely
support, if needed.
A significant reduction in SGL's ability to support SML, as
measured by capital
surplus to minimum targets, without a commensurate improvement
in SML's
standalone credit profile, as measured by its Viability Rating,
could place
downward pressure on its ratings. The Support Rating would also
be reviewed if
Fitch no longer considered SML to be a core member of SGL.
SML's Support Rating Floor and the Support Ratings and Support
Rating Floors of
BEN, BOQ, HBL and PBL are sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions about the
propensity or ability of the Australian sovereign (AAA/Stable)
to provide timely
support.
No change to the propensity of the authorities to provide
support appears
imminent, despite global moves, although we expect Australia's
resolution
framework to be strengthened in the medium term. This would
remove any
assumption of sovereign support. Negative action on the Support
Ratings and
Support Rating Floors of the Australian regional banks will not
directly affect
their IDRs, which are currently driven by their Viability
Ratings (BEN, BOQ, HBL
and PBL) or institutional support (SML).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations
that might affect the issuers' relevant anchor ratings, the
Viability Ratings
for BEN, BOQ, and HBL.
The rating actions are as follows:
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'.
Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
Heritage Bank Limited (HBL):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+/F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at BBB
Police Bank Limited (PBL):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tim Roche (SML, BOQ)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Andrea Jaehne (BEN)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Jack Do (HBL, PBL)
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Secondary Analyst
Jack Do (BEN, SML)
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Tim Roche (HBL)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Andrea Jaehne (BOQ, PBL)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+ 886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014314
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001