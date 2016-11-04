(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French
Region of
Hauts-de-France's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+' with Negative Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'F1'.The region's EUR400m commercial paper programme (titres de
creances
negociables) has been affirmed at 'F1'.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
region's fiscal
performance will worsen significantly in 2016 and of the risk of
continuing
deterioration over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
We expect Hauts-de-France's operating balance to decline by
around 30% in 2016
and to represent around 11% of operating revenue, versus 16.9%
in 2015
(excluding the share of national fuel taxes designated for
environmental
projects which is viewed by Fitch as capital revenue). This
expected decline is
mainly due to cuts in state transfers (EUR48m) and a one-off
payment to train
operator SNCF Mobilites (AA/Stable/F1+) owed by the former Nord
Pas de Calais
region. Transfers to SNCF Mobilites have also been budgeted in
full for 2016 and
consequently represent an additional increase on the previous
year.
In 2017, the region will be facing new state transfer cuts and
additional
challenges (including an upward revision of civil servant wages
and an expected
reduction in proceeds from vehicle registration certificates due
to a downward
adjustment of the rates set by the region). Fiscal performance
will therefore
depend on the region's ability to control operating spending in
the coming
years. The region's administration aims to implement
cost-cutting measures
totalling EUR300m in 2017-2021 and Fitch will be monitoring the
region's next
budget in mid-December.
Following its peak at EUR908m in 2015, capital expenditure is
likely to decrease
to EUR830m in 2016 and towards EUR700m a year over the medium
term as the region
aims to progressively scale down its investment programme.
Accordingly, the
self-financing capacity ratio before debt repayment is likely to
remain close to
70% in 2016 (2015: 74.9%) and may improve in the coming years.
However, Fitch
views it unlikely that this ratio will reach 100% before 2019,
and as a result
expects debt to rise.
We expect Hauts-de-France's debt to be around EUR3.1bn at
end-2016, up from
EUR2.9bn at end-2015, and to increase further to EUR3.3bn over
the medium term.
We expect the region's debt payback ratio to increase to around
16 years at
end-2016 (around 13 years excluding the one-off payment to SNCF
Mobilites), from
nine years at end-2015. Fitch estimates that this figure may
remain at around 15
years on a sustained basis, which explains the Negative Outlook.
We assess Hauts-de-France's economy as neutral. The region
exhibits
below-average socio-economic indicators as its economy has
suffered from its
reliance on the industrial sector. The region's GDP per capita
is the lowest in
France at 78.6% of the French metropolitan level in 2012 and 83%
of the EU28
level (purchasing power standard). The unemployment rate was
12.3% at end-1Q16,
above the national metropolitan rate of 9.9%. The share of
labour force with
qualifications is below average, leading to a strong requirement
for vocational
training.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in fiscal performance leading to a debt payback
ratio of 15 years
on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+ 39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
