LONDON/PARIS, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Latvia's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A-', with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Latvia's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs have been
affirmed at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Latvia's ratings are supported the sovereign's institutional
strengths and a
credible policy framework aided by eurozone membership, as well
as a more
favourable fiscal position relative to 'A' rated peers. However,
the country's
weaker external finances, lower per capita income, and smaller,
more open
economy compared with the 'A' median constrain the ratings.
Economic growth in 1H16 performed below Fitch's expectations. A
slower rate of
absorption of EU funds contributed to a larger-than-expected
contraction in
gross fixed capital formation, weighing down headline GDP. A
weak external
environment meant growth in exports continued to lag imports,
which are being
supported by strong household consumption benefitting from
higher real wages and
employment. Fitch forecasts real GDP in 2016 to grow 1.7%, a
0.8pp downward
revision from our May forecast, and well below the median 2.5%
growth of 'A'
peers.
Latvia's economy is highly dependent on EU funds; its outlook
will be tested on
how effectively these funds are channelled into the real
economy. Currently,
Fitch expects average GDP growth of 3.1% in 2017-2018 as
absorption of EU funds
picks up.
Latvia's lower general government deficit and debt/GDP ratio,
relative to 'A'
rated peers, remain a key support to the ratings. After a fiscal
deficit of 1.3%
of GDP in 2015, a deficit of 1% is forecast by Fitch for 2016
('A' median: 2%),
reflecting debt service expenditure and capital spending, in
addition to higher
tax receipts.
For 2017, the draft budget projects a fiscal deficit of 1.1% of
GDP, including a
fiscal reserve of 0.1% of GDP. Draft budget plans include
increasing expenditure
on healthcare, education and defence, and improving tax
administration by
tackling the shadow economy. Fitch's base case forecasts the
debt/GDP ratio to
peak at end-2016 at 42.3% of GDP (versus 36.3% in 2015 and 'A'
median 44.6%),
before gradually trending downwards. The rise in 2016 partly
reflects the
pre-financing of an early-2017 maturity.
Latvia's banking sector benefits from being part of the ECB's
Single Supervisory
Mechanism. The sector is well-capitalised (1Q16 Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio at
17.3%), and deleveraging has improved banks' balance sheets. The
high level of
foreign ownership in the banking sector reduces the risk of
financial sector
liabilities migrating onto the sovereign balance sheet.
A source of vulnerability in the sector remains the large
non-resident deposits
(NRDs), which account for 51.8% of total deposits (August 2016).
Since end-2015,
NRDs have fallen by 14.8% (August 2016), due to the recession in
Russia, as well
as the recent clampdown by Latvia's Financial and Capital Market
Commission
(FKTK) into money laundering among non-resident serving banks.
The decline in
NRDs has been gradual, well-supervised by regulators, and
primarily led by NRDs
of non-financial institutions (24% of NRDs are funding from
Nordic parent banks
to Latvian subsidiaries, which are more stable).
Latvia's ratings remain constrained by the sovereign's weaker
external finances
compared with 'A' peers. Since peaking in 2009 (at 58.4% of
GDP), net external
debt has stayed on a downward trend (28.6% in 2015). However,
this compares
unfavourably with the median net external creditor position of
its rated peers
(10.4%). On-going deleveraging by the banking sector should help
keep net
external debt on a downward trajectory, but at a more modest
pace than previous
years.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Latvia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
-External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect that although Latvia
benefits from the
euro's "reserve currency flexibility", Fitch believes that this
status would
likely offer Latvia only limited protection in case of a global
or domestic
financial crisis. In addition, Latvia's small and open economy
exposes it to
external vulnerabilities, and net external debt is high relative
to peers.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger positive rating action include:
- Persistent strong and stable economic growth that fosters
higher income per
capita, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic imbalances.
- A sustainable improvement in external debt ratios.
The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Deterioration in Latvia's public debt dynamics, for example,
from sustained
fiscal slippage or economic underperformance.
- Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated
with overheating
of the domestic economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The global economy performs in line with Fitch's Global Economic
Outlook.
