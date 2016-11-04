(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgrade the
Polish City of
Opole's National Long-Term Rating to 'A-(pol)' from 'BBB+(pol)'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
The upgrade reflects continued strong operating results,
supported by sound
management practices and a growing national economy, low debt,
and robust
liquidity. The upgrade also reflects expected improvement of
operating results
over the medium term due to the city's enlargement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects the enlargement of Opole's territory to impact the
city's
operating results, with the operating balance growing PLN15m per
year. We expect
operating revenue growth to exceed opex growth, which will
translate into
improved operating margins, debt-to-current revenue ratio and
debt payback.
The city administration's priority is to strengthen Opole's role
as major city
in Opolskie Region by making it attractive for investors and
inhabitants. As
part of this policy from January 2017 Opole will enlarge its
administrative area
to include a number of surrounding villages. This will expand
the city's tax
base as Opole will gain large taxpayers and increase the number
of investment
areas it can offer to new investors.
Fitch forecasts Opole will post operating balances of PLN60m
annually in
2017-2018, up from an average of PLN35m in 2013-2016, which will
be 2x higher
than its annual debt-service obligations. Fitch expect the
operating margin to
rise to 8% (6% in 2013-2016), and the debt payback ratio to five
years from
eight years.
Fitch forecasts Opole's direct debt in 2017-2018 to remain low
at under 40% of
current revenue. At 2016-end we expect direct debt to be at
PLN230m or 38% of
current revenue (2015: PLN223m or 39%). Opole's debt policy is
focused on
incurring debt only to finance investments and minimising the
cost of funds so
that the operating balance is sufficient to cover debt service.
We estimate capex at around PLN150m annually for 2017-2018, or
on average 17% of
total expenditure. We also assume that the majority will be
financed by capital
revenue (including EU funding) and the current balance, limiting
the city's debt
financing needs. The city's goal is to exploit funds available
for Polish local
governments under the 2014-2020 EU budget, from which they may
apply to up to
85% of co-financing. The city's investments are focused on
improving local
infrastructure including local roads, the transportation system
within the city,
and new bus fleets.
As with other municipalities in Poland, Opole launched the
"Family 500+"
programme in April 2016, which pays out a cash benefit of PLN500
per month per
child to families with more than one child. The local government
will disburse
the benefit - estimated at PLN35m in 2016 - made by the central
government
through transfers. As a result the programme is neutral to
Opole's operating
balance. This means that operating and current margins, as well
as
debt-to-current revenue between 2016 and 2015, will not be
directly comparable.
Opole is a medium-sized city in Poland with around 120.000
inhabitants. GDP per
capita was 91% of the national average in 2014 (latest available
data) for the
Opolskie sub-region, which includes Opole and surrounding
villages. We estimate
the city's wealth indicators are on a par with the national
average, as Opole is
the strongest area in the region.
Opole's economy is well-diversified, but industry and
construction remain large
contributors to the city's economy. In 2014 (latest available
data) both sectors
generated 42% of gross value added (GVA - data for the Opole
sub-region where
the city is located), above the national average of 34%. The
city's services
sector is well-developed although at 56% its share in GVA is
below the national
average of 63%. The unemployment rate at end-August 2016 at 5%
was well below
the national average of 8.6%.
The regulatory regime for Polish LGs is stable. Their activities
and financial
statements are closely monitored and reviewed by the central
administration.
There is good disclosure in the local and regional government
accounts.
The main revenue sources, such as income tax revenue, transfers
and subsidies
from the central government are centrally distributed according
to a legally
defined formula, which limits the central government's scope for
discretion.
Additionally, local tax rates such as real estate tax, which
some LRGs are
entitled to collect, are capped by the state. This makes LRGs
somewhat reliant
on decisions made by the central government and limits their
revenue-raising
flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result if operating performance improves on
sustainable basis
with an operating balance 1.5x higher than debt service, and a
direct
debt-to-current balance ratio under six years.
A downgrade could result from deterioration of operating balance
leading to
direct debt-to-current balance consistently exceeding 12 years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the enlargement of city's administrative area
will positively
impact Opole's operating results in medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
