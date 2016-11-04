(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Piemonte's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The issue rating on Piemonte's senior unsecured bond has also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The affirmation reflects the region's weak operating performance and large budgetary deficit amid high debt. However, the rating is underpinned by the region's strong economic fundamentals and accelerated economic recovery. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of stabilising operating margins over the medium term. The Short-Term 'F3' IDR reflects the region's volatile liquidity and persistent pressure on cash. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak Fiscal Performance Piemonte's weak fiscal performance is reflected in a track record of low average operating margins below 3% in the past five fiscal years. Its performance is structurally constrained by the heavy burden from the healthcare sector, which will continue to be under pressure from a mature demography. Enacted revenue enhancements such as a personal income tax surcharge increase, together with cost efficiencies on healthcare expenses, should stabilise operating margins in the 3%-4% range for 2016-2018, roughly covering the region's debt obligations. However, having exhausted most of its statutory tax flexibility further macroeconomic shocks that may affect the revenue base would further impair the projected margins of Piemonte. High Debt, Weak Liquidity Piemonte's stock of debt has materially increased over time as the region accelerated the draw-down of subsidised and treasury loans, reducing the share of capital market debt to less than 50% of total direct debt. Debt is expected to exceed EUR10bn by end-2018 due to growing capital imbalances generated by upcoming capex. The debt-to-revenue ratio should be around 100%, which is compatible with Piemonte's ratings. Pro-active Management Fitch takes a positive view of Piemonte's commitment to fiscal consolidation by addressing the region's cost structure, especially on healthcare, which will continue to exert pressure on expenditure given an ageing population. Limited tax leeway and the lack of reserves constrain the administration's policy. Resilient Economy Piemonte is one of the strongest manufacturing Italian hubs. It has a large economy with high socio-economic wealth indicators as reflected by GDP per head that is 7% higher than the national average, with unemployment structurally below the national level (10% in 2015 versus Italy's 12%). After years of slower economic gains following the last recession, Fitch expects continued improvement in the economy, with GDP growth of 1% in 2016 sustained by rising exports, improved domestic demand and revived investments. The region's manufacturing-related concentration and strong export orientation leave the economy sensitive to external downturns. Predictable Institutional Framework A solid legislative framework defines Italian regions' responsibilities and revenue predictability, including access to subsidised loans with long-term tenures/maturities from the central government. However, weak enforcement of the regulation aimed at preserving fiscal balance leads, at times, to off-balance sheet liabilities, such as Piemonte's fund deficit. Tax-raising flexibility is limited but the provision for co-shared responsibilities, such as healthcare, together with the regions' presence in capital markets are incentives for the central government to provide financial support to regions in case of need. RATING SENSITIVITIES Piemonte's ratings are sensitive to deterioration in operating performance that lead to debt servicing ratio being consistently under 1x and to the region's inability to sustainably restore its fund balance. Positive rating action is contingent on evidence of structurally improving operating margins in the 6%-8% range, supported by cost savings and restructuring initiatives. Contact: Primary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 87 90 87 293 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 Milan 20123 Secondary Analyst Federica Bardelli Associate Director +39 02 879087 261 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1014344 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001