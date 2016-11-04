(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Region of
Piemonte's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR
at 'F3'. The
issue rating on Piemonte's senior unsecured bond has also been
affirmed at
'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects the region's weak operating performance
and large
budgetary deficit amid high debt. However, the rating is
underpinned by the
region's strong economic fundamentals and accelerated economic
recovery. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of stabilising
operating margins
over the medium term. The Short-Term 'F3' IDR reflects the
region's volatile
liquidity and persistent pressure on cash.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Fiscal Performance
Piemonte's weak fiscal performance is reflected in a track
record of low average
operating margins below 3% in the past five fiscal years. Its
performance is
structurally constrained by the heavy burden from the healthcare
sector, which
will continue to be under pressure from a mature demography.
Enacted revenue enhancements such as a personal income tax
surcharge increase,
together with cost efficiencies on healthcare expenses, should
stabilise
operating margins in the 3%-4% range for 2016-2018, roughly
covering the
region's debt obligations. However, having exhausted most of its
statutory tax
flexibility further macroeconomic shocks that may affect the
revenue base would
further impair the projected margins of Piemonte.
High Debt, Weak Liquidity
Piemonte's stock of debt has materially increased over time as
the region
accelerated the draw-down of subsidised and treasury loans,
reducing the share
of capital market debt to less than 50% of total direct debt.
Debt is expected
to exceed EUR10bn by end-2018 due to growing capital imbalances
generated by
upcoming capex. The debt-to-revenue ratio should be around 100%,
which is
compatible with Piemonte's ratings.
Pro-active Management
Fitch takes a positive view of Piemonte's commitment to fiscal
consolidation by
addressing the region's cost structure, especially on
healthcare, which will
continue to exert pressure on expenditure given an ageing
population. Limited
tax leeway and the lack of reserves constrain the
administration's policy.
Resilient Economy
Piemonte is one of the strongest manufacturing Italian hubs. It
has a large
economy with high socio-economic wealth indicators as reflected
by GDP per head
that is 7% higher than the national average, with unemployment
structurally
below the national level (10% in 2015 versus Italy's 12%). After
years of slower
economic gains following the last recession, Fitch expects
continued improvement
in the economy, with GDP growth of 1% in 2016 sustained by
rising exports,
improved domestic demand and revived investments. The region's
manufacturing-related concentration and strong export
orientation leave the
economy sensitive to external downturns.
Predictable Institutional Framework
A solid legislative framework defines Italian regions'
responsibilities and
revenue predictability, including access to subsidised loans
with long-term
tenures/maturities from the central government. However, weak
enforcement of the
regulation aimed at preserving fiscal balance leads, at times,
to off-balance
sheet liabilities, such as Piemonte's fund deficit. Tax-raising
flexibility is
limited but the provision for co-shared responsibilities, such
as healthcare,
together with the regions' presence in capital markets are
incentives for the
central government to provide financial support to regions in
case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Piemonte's ratings are sensitive to deterioration in operating
performance that
lead to debt servicing ratio being consistently under 1x and to
the region's
inability to sustainably restore its fund balance.
Positive rating action is contingent on evidence of structurally
improving
operating margins in the 6%-8% range, supported by cost savings
and
restructuring initiatives.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6
Milan 20123
Secondary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 261
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
