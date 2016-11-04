(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Institut Catala de Finances' (ICF) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB', with a Negative Outlook, and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'.
The Negative
Outlook reflects that on the Autonomous Community of Catalonia
(BB/Negative/B).
Fitch has also assigned ICF's EUR200m Pagares programme a
long-term rating of
'BB' and a short-term rating of 'B'. The long- and short-term
ratings on the
senior unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BB'
and 'B'
respectively.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged guarantee for ICF's
financial obligations
from Catalonia, whose ratings were affirmed on 15 July 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status Attributed as Stronger: IFC's ratings mirror those
of Catalonia,
following the enhancement of Catalonia's support for ICF via a
statutory
guarantee as a result of the 29 July 2011 amendment to the
regional Decree Law
4/2002. ICF is a public law entity wholly owned by the regional
government of
Catalonia.
Control also Stronger: Catalonia's government has a minority
representation on
ICF's Board of Directors. However, ICF is gaining autonomy and
the majority of
its directors have been independent since 2015, nominated by its
internal
Appointment and Remuneration Committee, which enhances ICF's
self-governance.
The maximum outstanding debt level ICF may reach, set yearly in
the regional
budget, was EUR6,000m at 31 December 2015, far higher than ICF's
total debt of
EUR2,184m on the same date.
Strategic Importance Midrange: ICF plays a key role in promoting
regional
development, particularly in supporting access to funding for
SMEs in Catalonia.
It was created to channel public credit and foster the economic
and social
development of Catalonia, in line with the region's financial
policies.
Integration Midrange: Eurostat classifies ICF as a
non-administrative body of
the regional government of Catalonia. ICF's results and debt are
therefore not
included in the accounts of the regional government. ICF has not
received
capital injections from the regional government since 2011, and
it posted
positive net income throughout 2011-2015, amounting to a
cumulative EUR32m.
ICF's interest margin has grown steadily to close to 62% in
2015, from 39% in
2011, compensating for a decline in its lending as market
liquidity has
recovered. In 2015, ICF lent EUR695m, or 5% less than in 2014,
for total
outstanding risk of EUR3,026m, of which EU726m corresponded to
the public
sector. ICF displays strong capitalisation, as equity equals
roughly 30% of
risk-weighted assets. Likewise, provisions cover more than
three-quarters of
doubtful loans of EUR391m as of end-2015. Liquidity is also
strong, with liquid
assets totalling close to 1.4x short-term liabilities at
end-2015.
In line with Fitch's criteria, the Pagares programme is rated at
the same level
as ICF's Long-Term IDR of 'BB' and Short-Term IDR of 'B'. The
programme was
launched in 2016 for the fourth consecutive year and has a
12-month validity.
Issues under the programme may have maturities of 90 to 730
days, and are issued
at a discount.
Apart from the statutory guarantee, Fitch views ICF's liquidity
as sufficient
for the redemption of the programme, at close to 2.6x its
maximum EUR200m
authorised principal amount at end-2015. The outstanding amount
at 31 December
2015 was EUR40.4m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the ratings of Catalonia would be mirrored in those
of ICF.
Furthermore, ICF's ratings would be reassessed in case of a
change in its
statutory guarantee, although this is currently unlikely.
A significant deterioration in ICF's structural liquidity could
also result in a
negative rating action on the Pagares programme.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 84 17
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avenida Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
