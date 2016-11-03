(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
ratings of American
Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) and its American Axle
& Manufacturing,
Inc. (AAM) subsidiary on Rating Watch Negative. This includes
the 'BB' Long-Term
(LT) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as AAM's secured
revolving credit
facility (RCF) and senior unsecured notes ratings. The rating
action follows
today's announcement that AXL will acquire Metaldyne Performance
Group Inc.
(MPG) in a cash and stock transaction.
AAM's ratings apply to a $523.5 million secured RCF and $1.35
billion in senior
unsecured notes. A full rating list follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AXL plans to fund the transaction using a combination of cash,
incremental
borrowing and stock. Including the incremental borrowing, Fitch
estimates the
combined company will have about $4.1 billion in debt at closing
compared to
AXL's existing debt level of $1.4 billion. Including transaction
synergies,
Fitch estimates that the combined company's pro forma EBITDA
will exceed $1
billion, leading to estimated pro forma EBITDA leverage in the
mid-3x range,
well above AXL's standalone leverage of 2.3x at June 30, 2016.
AXL has stated
that following the closing, it plans to de-lever to a net
leverage target of
about 2x by 2019. However, in the interim, leverage will be
significantly higher
than that contemplated in Fitch's recent upgrade of AXL's IDR to
'BB'. Fitch
expects take a rating action on AXL at the time the transaction
closes, and it
could downgrade AXL's IDR by one to two notches.
AXL's acquisition of MPG will significantly enhance the
diversity of AXL's book
of business, which has been a key part of the AXL's strategy in
the
post-recession period. For example, the company estimates that
driveline
components will comprise less than 50% of its book of business
following the
acquisition, down from about 90% today. In addition to adding
powertrain and
other light vehicle components to AXL's existing driveline
business, the
acquisition will accelerate the company's drive to reduce
concentration in its
customer base. In particular, the company estimates that the
portion of its
business derived from General Motors Company will decline to
about 32% by 2020
from 66% in 2015.
Although the transaction will grow and diversify AXL's business,
there are also
important risks associated with it. Merging both companies'
sizeable operations
could lead to integration issues and higher-than-expected
integration costs. It
could also delay the attainment of the expected synergies or
reduce the
potential synergies of the transaction. The acquisition will
also result in a
notable increase in AXL's medium-term leverage, which is
significant, given the
cyclicality of the auto industry. A decline in global auto
production,
particularly in North America, could hinder AXL's ability to
de-lever its
balance sheet as planned. The change in ownership, which will
result in American
Securities owning the largest equity stake in the combined
company, also adds
another element of uncertainty about the credit profile.
Although there are
mitigants to each of these issues, they nonetheless increase the
intermediate-term risk to the company's operating and credit
profiles.
The acquisition combines AXL's driveline business with MPG's
diversified light
vehicle product offerings. AXL will acquire MPG through a cash
and stock offer,
offering MPG shareholders $13.50 in cash plus 0.5 share of AXL
common stock for
each share of MPG common stock, equating to a total equity
consideration of
about $1.6 billion. Including about $1.7 billion of net debt at
MPG, the
enterprise value for the transaction equates to approximately
$3.3 billion or
about 6.8x MPG's estimated 2016 adjusted EBITDA. The companies
estimate that
various synergies will result in $100 million to $120 million in
run-rate profit
improvement by year-end 2018, and including those synergies, the
company
estimates the transaction multiple would be 5.5x. AXL and MPG
expect to close
the transaction in the first half of 2017 (1H17). At closing,
current MPG
shareholders will own about 30% of the combined company.
Included in this, MPG's
controlling stockholder, American Securities LLC, will own about
23% of the
combined company.
The Recovery Rating of 'RR1' assigned to AAM's secured RCF
reflects its
collateral coverage, which includes virtually all the assets of
AXL and AAM,
leading to expected recovery prospects in the 90% to 100% range
in a distressed
scenario. The 'RR4' assigned to AAM's senior unsecured notes
reflects Fitch's
expectation that recovery prospects would be average, in the 30%
to 50% range,
in a distressed scenario.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--AXL completes the acquisition of MPG in 1H17;
--U.S. light vehicle sales run in the low- to mid-17 million
range in 2016, and
global sales rise in the low-single-digit range;
--After 2016, U.S. industry sales plateau at around 17 million,
while global
sales continue to rise modestly in the low-single-digit range;
--Debt rises to $4.1 billion at the close of the transaction,
but the company
uses FCF to reduce debt over the next several years;
--The company keeps around $250 million in consolidated cash on
hand.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: With the likelihood of a substantial increase in
leverage following
the MPG acquisition, Fitch does not expect to upgrade AXL's
ratings in the
intermediate term.
Negative: Completion of the acquisition of MPG according to the
current terms
will likely lead to a downgrade of AXL's ratings.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
AXL
--IDR 'BB'.
AAM
--IDR 'BB';
--Secured revolving credit facility rating 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes rating 'BB/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch has made no
material
adjustments that are not disclosed within the company's public
filings.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
