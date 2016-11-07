(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Kellogg Company's (Kellogg) $600 million senior unsecured notes
due 2023.
Proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance the $500
million senior
unsecured notes due November 2016 and reduce commercial paper
outstanding, which
totaled $420 million at Oct. 1, 2016. A full list of ratings
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kellogg's ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that organic
volume will remain
modestly negative over the medium term given Kellogg's exposure
to mature
markets at about 85% of total sales and an underdeveloped
natural/organic
offering. Volumes have been negative in the range of -0.5% to
-2.6% on a
consolidated basis in five of the past six years.
Changing consumer preferences have had a negative impact on
Kellogg's
performance, due to the company's portfolio orientation toward
cereal and
processed foods. U.S. Morning Foods (mainly ready-to-eat cereal)
and U.S.
Snacks, which represent over $6 billion of the company's
revenues and roughly
45% of the portfolio, have had negative organic growth in the
-1.6% to -5.7%
range over the past three years. Positive growth in some brands,
such as the
high-single-digit levels for the Pringles brand with nearly $2
billion in
revenues, has been offset by negative organic growth trends in
other brands.
Pricing/mix is expected to be modestly positive to the top line
driven by mix
shift towards higher-growth categories. While Kellogg's exposure
to developing
markets remains low at about 15%, Fitch views this as a
long-term positive
despite near-term weakness seen in China, Russia and Latin
America that has been
exacerbated by the strong U.S. dollar.
Fitch expects leverage to remain in the low-3x range over the
next two years,
above the 2.75x average seen from 2011 through 2014. EBITDA is
expected to
remain in the $2.5 billion range over the next 24-36 months, in
line with 2015
levels. Debt is expected to remain essentially flat and Fitch
expects that
Kellogg will continue to allocate $1.4 billion annually to gross
share
repurchases and dividends.
Substantial Restructuring Costs: In November 2013, Kellogg
announced Project K,
a global restructuring program with savings expected to reach an
annual run rate
of $425 million to $475 million by 2018. Most of the savings are
expected to be
reinvested back into business for brand support.
The restructuring costs are expected to be in the range of $1.2
billion to $1.4
billion and will require about $300 million in incremental
capital expenditures.
Estimated cash costs are about $1 billion. The project's
substantial cash cost
to date, which is about halfway through, has been largely offset
by working
capital improvements. However, free cash flow (FCF) declined
from $603 million
in 2013 to $438 million in 2015 due to the decline in EBITDA.
Fitch estimates that FCF (after dividends and cash restructuring
costs) will be
around $450 million-$500 million in 2016, given continued cash
costs related to
the restructuring program and Fitch's assumption of neutral
working capital.
Annual FCF should improve meaningfully to around $600
million-$700 million as
Project K cash costs subside in 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenues decline 5% in 2016 due to negative F/X translation
with organic
growth expected to be in the 4% range driven by pricing actions
primarily in
Venezuela. Organic sales growth is expected to be essentially
flat, with volume
growth of -0.5%-1%, offset by modest benefit from pricing/mix.
--EBIT margin is expected to 15.3% in 2016 and expand modestly
to around
15.5%-16.0% in 2018.
--EBITDA is expected to remain in the range of $2.5 billion over
the 24-36
months, in line with 2015 levels.
--FCF after dividends is expected to be $250 million-$300
million in 2016 but
improve meaningfully to around $600 million-$700 million as
Project K cash costs
subside in 2017.
--Leverage (gross debt to EBITDA) remains in the low-3x range in
2016 and 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A negative rating action could occur if Kellogg's organic
growth rate is
negative in the low single digit range. Consistently negative
trends would
signal that the company's renovation and brand support efforts
are not effective
and/or that emerging markets performance is worse than expected.
--Leverage moving toward mid-3.0x as a result of either poor
performance or
material debt-financed share buybacks or acquisitions.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action could occur with sustained low- to
mid-single-digit
organic growth with volume trends turning positive and with
overall market
shares stable or improving. In addition, Kellogg would have to
maintain leverage
consistently below 3x.
LIQUIDITY
Kellogg's $2.5 billion liquidity included its undrawn $2 billion
revolving bank
facility plus $531 million cash and equivalents at July 2, 2016.
While there is
pressure on FCF in 2016, Fitch expects this measure to improve
substantially
beginning 2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Kellogg as follows:
Kellogg
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'.
Kellogg Europe Company Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Kellogg Holding Company Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Kellogg Canada, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: Feb. 18, 2016
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. For example, in
2015 Fitch
excluded $848 million in one-time restructuring charges related
to Kellogg's
Project K initiative, integration costs, acquisition and
divestiture charges,
and Venezuela remeasurement charges. Fitch added back $55
million in non-cash
stock-based compensation to its EBITDA calculation.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001