(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Agos Ducato at 'BBB+' and of
FCA Bank S.p.A at
'BBB'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs for both entities
remains Positive. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this Rating Action
Commentary.
These rating actions follow the revision of Italy's Outlook to
Negative (see:
"Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'"
dated 21 October
2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AGOS
Agos' IDRs and Support Rating are driven by Fitch's expectation
that there is a
high probability of support from its majority shareholder, CA
Consumer Finance
(CACF, A/Positive/F1), and ultimately from Credit Agricole (CA,
A/Positive/F1).
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that a downgrade of
Italy's sovereign
rating and a deterioration of the domestic operating environment
would not
immediately affect CA's propensity to provide support to Agos,
as Italy remains
a strategically important market for CA despite the country's
weak economic
performance. In addition, funding from CA accounts for most of
Agos' non-equity
funding.
Agos has no direct exposure to Italian sovereign risk, and Fitch
believes it is
less exposed to the risk of restrictions on its ability to
service its
obligations being imposed if Italy's operating environment
materially worsens
than, for example, deposit-taking banks.
The two-notch difference between the Long-Term IDRs of Agos and
CACF reflects
Agos's majority but not full ownership by CACF and Fitch's view
that Agos is not
a core but a strategically important subsidiary in a
strategically important
country for the CA group. The Positive Outlook on Agos's
Long-Term IDR mirrors
that of CA's.
FCA BANK
FCA Bank's IDRs and Support Rating are based on Fitch's
assessment of the
availability of potential support from CA. CA holds a 50% stake
in FCA Bank
through CACF and provides ongoing support to FCA Bank, mostly
through funding
and liquidity, under a joint-venture agreement with FCA Italy
S.p.A, a 100%
subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (BB-/Stable). Fitch
does not factor
any support from Fiat Chrysler into FCA Bank's ratings.
The three-notch difference between CA and FCA Bank's IDRs
largely reflects the
50% ownership and the fact that the other shareholder has a
significant
influence on FCA Bank's business generation. The Positive
Outlook on FCA Bank's
Long-Term IDR mirrors that of CA's. FCA Bank is not particularly
sensitive to
the Italian operating environment and its risk is not correlated
to sovereign
risk due to its diversified international franchise and personal
car and dealer
financing business focus.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AGOS
Agos's ratings remain primarily sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions
regarding the ability and propensity of CACF, and ultimately of
CA, to provide
support. A one-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would
not affect
Agos's ratings nor the Positive Outlook on its Long-Term IDR.
We believe the recent restructuring by its parent should help
Agos withstand a
deteriorating operating environment, preserving its
attractiveness to CA. This
attractiveness could be sensitive to a significant economic
deterioration if
this were to result in a material negative impact on Agos's
asset quality and
capitalisation.
FCA BANK
FCA Bank's ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assumptions
about CA's propensity to support the bank.
A one-notch sovereign downgrade would neither affect FCA Bank's
Long-Term IDR
nor the Positive Outlook on its Long-Term IDR. FCA Bank's
Short-Term IDR of 'F2'
- the higher of the two mapping options at 'BBB' - could come
under pressure if
short-term liquidity support from CA weakens, which we do not
expect.
The rating actions are as follows:
Agos Ducato S.p.A.:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
FCA Bank S.p.A.:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
FCA Capital Ireland; FCA Capital Suisse SA
Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes): affirmed at
'BBB'/ 'F2'
