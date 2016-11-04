(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
Renault SA to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'.
The rating action reflects our view that the group is firmly on
track to meet
Fitch's current positive rating guidelines at end-2016. We
believe that
sustained profitability and cash generation have been achieved
through both
favourable and adverse conditions, providing comfort that
earning generation has
not been driven only by the successful product line and the
recovery in new
vehicle sales in Europe but also by the streamlined cost
structure and synergies
created with partners. Any positive rating action will be
dependent on the
sustainability of the positive trend in the next 12-18 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Earnings and Cash Flow: The ratings reflect Renault
SA's resilient
profitability and cash generation in a difficult environment in
certain regions,
especially for volume manufacturers. Group operating margins
have continuously
increased since 2012 to 5.1% in 2015, and Fitch Ratings expects
them to remain
above 5% between 2016 and 2018, including a strengthening of
core automotive
operations, and despite the consolidation of loss making
Avtovaz.
Renault's restructuring measures have streamlined its cost
structure, lowered
its breakeven point and made it more resistant to a possible
downturn and
potential future financial challenges. In particular, we expect
conditions to
remain difficult in some emerging markets in 2017, although this
should be
offset by the improving environment in Europe.
Strong Credit Metrics: Net financial debt has fallen
substantially since 2009 as
a result of positive free cash flow (FCF) and asset sales, while
earnings and
funds from operations (FFO) rebounded in the same period. Net
FFO adjusted
leverage has declined continuously since end-2009, from 5.6x, to
0.2x at
end-2015, providing the group with more flexibility to go
through the sector's
next cyclical downturn. We expect consistently positive FCF
above EUR1bn per
annum in the next two to three years to further reduce net
leverage.
Weak but Improving Mix: Renault's sales retain a bias towards
Europe, despite
recent diversification outside this region. The group also
derives the majority
of its revenue from the less profitable mass-market small- and
medium-sized car
segments, where competition is fiercest and price pressure is
strongest.
Successful Entry-Level Models: The success of the growing entry
range is pivotal
in compensating for the sales decline of the core Renault
models, and also
favours geographical diversification. In addition, the
profitability of the
entry range is higher than the automotive average and therefore
bolsters group
operating profit. Recent Renault-branded models have also been
received
positively and are supporting market shares and sales.
Avtovaz Recapitalisation: Renault's participation in Avtovaz's
recapitalisation
and debt restructuring will make it the majority shareholder and
will lead to
Avtovaz's full consolidation in Renault's accounts. We believe
that the cash
impact is limited for Renault in view of its comfortable
liquidity and solid FCF
and view the moderate dilutive effect on Renault's reported
operating profit
from the consolidation of Avtovaz's weak earnings as only an
accounting
treatment with no major credit impact.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
From a peer comparison perspective, we believe that Renault
compares well with
global automotive manufacturers at the 'BBB' level. On a
standalone basis,
Renault is arguably smaller than General Motors Company (GM,
BBB-/Positive),
Ford Motor Company (BBB) and Hyundai Motors Corporation (BBB+)
and about the
same size as Kia Motor Company (BBB+, aligned with Hyundai, but
assessed as
'BBB' on a standalone basis). However, Renault benefits from the
alliance with
Nissan to gain economies of scale and develop synergies.
Renault's other relative weakness compared to its US peers is
weaker brand
positioning. However, we believe Renault's relative position
should be assessed
when incorporating both Dacia and Renault, the former not having
a high brand
value and leading market shares, but enhancing product and
geographic
diversification as well as healthily contributing to
profitability. Compared
with Hyundai and Kia, we see a much closer comparison in terms
of competitive
position and brand positioning.
From a financial standpoint, Renault's operating margin is lower
than Ford's,
GM's and Hyundai's, but in line with Kia's. FCF margin and net
leverage are
broadly similar to Ford's, GM's and Kia's, around 2%-3% and
slightly negative,
respectively. GM's CFO to debt ratio is somewhat stronger above
100% but
Renault's compares adequately with Ford's and Kia's.
No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment
aspects affect
the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Renault
include:
- industrial operations revenue up by 12% in 2016, and
increasing further by the
mid-single digits in 2017-2018;
- auto operating margin (ex Avtovaz) increasing to 4.7% in 2016
and remaining
between 4.2%-4.5% in 2017-2018;
- capex to increase moderately, at 6.5-6.8% of sales;
- dividend payment to increase gradually from EUR700m to 800m by
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Sustainable improvement in financial metrics, including
- net adjusted leverage below 0.5x
- CFO on total adjusted debt above 50%
- Sustainable improvement in profitability
- in particular, group operating margin above 5% and
- auto operating margin above 4%
-Further diversification outside Europe
-Successful and profitable introduction of a premium model range
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Deteriorating profitability
- including auto operating margin remaining below 1.5% and
- group operating margin below 3%
- FCF margin below 1%
- Deterioration of key credit metrics, including
- net adjusted leverage above 1.5x
- CFO/adjusted debt below 35%
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: Liquidity is ample, including EUR11.2bn of
readily available
cash and liquid investments for industrial operations at
end-2015, according to
Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of about
EUR1.4bn and not
readily available financial assets. In addition, committed
credit lines of
EUR3.3bn at the automotive division and EUR4.1bn at RCI Banque,
were undrawn at
end-2015.
Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has an equity interest of greater
than 5% in or
serves on the board of Renault S.A. Mr. de Lacharriere is the
controlling
shareholder of Fimalac, S.A., which owns a 20% equity interest
in Fitch.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Committee Chair
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch considers the
financial
profile of Renault's industrial operations in its analysis as
financial services
debt is expected to be repaid by financial services receivables.
However, due to
an undercapitalisation of the group's financial services
business under Fitch's
methodology, we adjust the debt of the industrial operations by
EUR0.8bn in
order to reduce financial services debt to equity to 7x from the
reported 8.9x
at end-2015.
Fitch also adjusts cash balances for minimum operational cash
requirements of
about EUR1.4bn, adds an 8x multiple of operating leases to debt,
totalling
EUR1.8bn, and adds EUR0.8bn to debt with respect to derecognised
trade
receivables.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
