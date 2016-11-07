(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Austrian
bank BAWAG
P.S.K. Bank fuer Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Oesterreichische
Postsparkasse
Aktiengesellschaft a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A-' with a Stable
Outlook, a Short-Term IDR of 'F1' and a Viability Rating (VR) of
'a-'. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VR
The IDRs of BAWAG are driven by its VR, which reflects the
successful track
record of its management in realigning the business model and
improving its
financial profile following the completion of its restructuring.
The ratings
also reflect the bank's effective risk management and generally
conservative
risk appetite, which includes a focus on high-quality assets in
highly developed
markets. The bank's asset quality is strong with NPLs at a low
2.4% of customer
loans at end-1H16.
The ratings also reflect BAWAG's planned significant growth in
the medium term,
especially through further opportunistic acquisitions of loan
portfolios or
other banks. While we expect that growth to remain
well-controlled, this
strategy carries heightened execution risk and may negatively
affect the bank's
profitability and capitalisation. The bank has some risk
appetite for exposures
to cyclical industries, particularly international commercial
real estate,
although this is mitigated by the bank's underwriting standards
and risk
controls.
BAWAG's healthy performance record is supported by a strong
focus on cost
control, efficient processes and pricing discipline. Together
with the bank's
growing international presence, this compensates for the high
competitive
pressure in a relatively small home market in Austria.
The ratings take into account a possible moderate dilution of
BAWAG's strong
capital ratios as the bank plans further acquisitions. At
end-1H16, BAWAG's
Fitch Core Capital (FCC)-to-risk-weighted assets (RWA) was
strong at 17%, and
the fully-loaded regulatory leverage ratio stood at 6.6%. We
expect
capitalisation to continue to compare favourably with peers,
through a
continuing flexible approach to profit distribution, which the
bank resumed in
2016.
The 'F1' Short-Term IDR is the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs
possible for an
'A-' Long-Term IDR, which reflects Fitch's view of BAWAG's solid
liquidity and
funding. Its solid funding structure is underpinned by a large
and stable
customer deposit base - which accounts for 70% of total
liabilities - and
increasingly diversified wholesale market access. The bank also
benefits from
its established brand and strong retail franchise in Austria.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and SRF reflects our view that the EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) are now
sufficiently progressed to provide a resolution framework that
is likely to
require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary,
instead, or
ahead, of a bank receiving sovereign support. The BRRD, which
was implemented
into Austrian legislation with its bail-in tool with effect from
1 January 2015,
includes minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution
financing or
alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can
be used.
In addition, we do not factor into the rating any support from
BAWAG's owners
because Fitch generally views that support from financial
investors, while
possible, cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VR
The Long-Term IDR is sensitive to changes to the VR.
An upgrade of the VR would require a longer track record of
generating resilient
earnings and maintaining sound asset quality through the
economic cycle and amid
more adverse market conditions. An upgrade would also require a
successful
expansion and diversification of the bank's asset base,
particularly the
establishment of a solid franchise in its targeted international
markets,
including Germany and the UK, while maintaining a conservative
risk appetite.
A downgrade of the VR could arise from excessive,
capital-eroding growth,
significantly deteriorating internal capital generation that
puts pressure on
the bank's currently high capital ratios, or deterioration in
the bank's risk
profile or material increase in risk appetite.
The Short-Term IDR is sensitive to changes to BAWAG's Long-Term
IDR, or a
worsening of the bank's funding and liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
provide support. This is highly unlikely, in our view, in light
of the new
regulatory regime.
The rating actions are as follows:
BAWAG P.S.K.
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'a-'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krista Davies
Director
+44 203 350 1579
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1012
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014399
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001