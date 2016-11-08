(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ladbrokes Coral Group plc's (Ladbrokes Coral) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', Short-Term rating at 'B', and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A Stable Outlook has been assigned to the Long-Term IDR. The affirmation follows the merger of Ladbrokes plc with GC Group Jersey Ltd (Gala Coral). Fitch has also assigned a final rating of 'BB' to Ladbrokes Group Finance plc's GBP400m 5.125% notes due 2023, which is rated at the same level as Ladbrokes Coral's IDR of 'BB', as it ranks equally with the company's existing senior unsecured debt. The existing ratings on the senior unsecured debt instruments of Ladbrokes Group Finance plc are also affirmed at 'BB', and removed from RWN. The ratings reflect the enlarged group's strengthened business profile, strong brand names, large retail network, growing online presence as well as limited geographic diversity. The merger will help the group to maintain its market position, improve profitability through synergies and benefit from shared innovation. The key constraints are intense competition and moderate execution risk post-merger. Other factors are exposure to cyclicality, technological innovation and declining over the counter (OTC) trends, notably in horseracing. The Stable Outlook is driven by our view of a compelling strategic logic of the merger strengthening the group's business profile and this is reflected in solid free cash flow (FCF) generation in light of manageable integration risks. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strengthened Business Profile Fitch expects cost savings from the merger to better position the enlarged group against the impact of increased regulation, allowing for further profitable growth. We forecast revenue for the combined group to rise to GBP2.4bn by 2018 and for EBITDA margin to trend towards 19.5%, driven by cost savings and improved operating performance, a strong level for the 'BB' rating category relative to sector peers. Moderate Integration Risk We view integration risk as moderate, which is fully reflected in the 'BB' rating. Management's past M&A experience should give them the necessary skills and knowledge needed to combine the similar business profiles. We conservatively include GBP50m in our rating case forecast of the GBP65m of synergies by 2019 expected by management. Any meaningful outperformance in cost savings leading to a permanent profit margin expansion will be deemed credit-positive. Retail Remains Challenged Fitch expects the combined group's net revenue and EBITDA in the retail estate (after shop disposals) to be steady over our rating horizon to 2018 but that OTC staking will decline. However, this should be partly offset by improved gross win margin, in line with the sector trends. Rising machine game revenue will also help to offset this, underpinned by Ladbrokes' successful rollout of machines over the past few years. Moreover, the enlarged group will not be immune to the forthcoming machines triennial review by the regulators. In our rating case, we expect the group to be compliant with all requirements; however, any material unexpected findings could be negative for the ratings. The combined estate will have around 3,600 shops (after disposals), and about 14,500 machines and generate about 67% of pro forma group EBITDA in 2016 (pre-synergies). Growth in Digital Fitch expects the digital division to continue to grow, underpinned by Gala Coral's successful track record and Ladbrokes' slowly recovering performance which has gained traction in 3Q16 (ending September 2016). However, as competition remains intense we expect the group will to continue to invest heavily in marketing and content to keep its products innovative and appealing to consumers. Ongoing challenges will be maintaining its competitive position and developing loyalty with its customer base. In our base case projections we forecast that digital represents 24% (pre-synergies) of group pro forma EBITDA in 2016 and will be an increasingly important contributor to future profitability. Steady International Performance Although Ladbrokes Coral will remain highly concentrated in UK operations, we expect international performance to be fairly steady despite challenges in certain markets. Ireland continues to recover. However potential regulatory challenges exist in Belgium while the Australian market continues to evolve and is heavily competitive. Overall contribution to group pro forma EBITDA at 2016 will be around 10% (pre-synergies). Improving Credit Metrics We expect 2016 (pro-forma) free cash flow (FCF) to be low due to one-off integration costs and transaction fees. FCF margin (as a percentage of sales) should, however, improve towards 8% in 2018 as synergies are realised. In our rating case we assume the dividend pay-out will remain at 2015 levels. Our forecasts show fund from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of around 4.0x in 2017 before falling to 3.3x by 2018, while FFO fixed charge cover will strengthen to 3.4x in the same period. The trend in credit metrics demonstrates sound deleveraging capacity trending towards our positive guideline by 2018, in the absence of any adverse regulatory or tax changes, delays in the integration process or ramp up in dividend policy post 2017. Currently we expect the group's financial discipline will help achieve management's 2.0x net debt/EBITDA target within 18-24 months of completion of the merger (equivalent to around 3.5x Fitch-calculated FFO-adjusted net leverage). Average Recovery Expectations for Unsecured Creditors The new bond issue is unsecured and ranks pari passu in line with all existing debt. Under the transitional considerations within Fitch's Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates, we assign average recovery prospects and align the bond rating with the IDR. DERIVATION SUMMARY Ladbrokes Coral has become the UK's largest bookmaker ahead of the incumbent, William Hill, as is well-positioned against its peers in both licenced betting offices (LBOs) and pure online players. The defensive merger has created a group comprising around 3,600 LBOs, making it the owner of the largest betting shop estate in the UK. It also benefits from two multi-channel networks increasing market share to about 40% for the retail business and 12.5% for the online business. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Pro forma net revenue growth of approximately 3.5% per annum, partly offset by the disposal of stores in 2016/17 - EBITDA margin reaching 19.5% by 2018. The improvements will be driven by realised cost savings and synergies, as well as improvements in the digital business following continued top line growth in this segment surpassing operating expenses. - Capex assumed at 6% of sales in 2016 and 2017, and 5% thereafter - Dividends assumed to remain at 3p per share in the short- to medium-term - Shop Disposals: We have included GBP53.5m of cash received net of costs following the disposal of 359 shops from the group to Betfred and Stan James. - Financing: We have assumed that the group will refinance the bridge loan with capital markets debt, resulting in a long-dated bullet maturity profile, backed up by the two revolving credit facilities. We expect the group will redeem the 2017 bond, using existing credit facilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Successful integration and realisation of synergies together with an improved business profile, stabilised underlying performance and diversification of revenues streams through its customer base, products and geographies leading to FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis (2015: 4.5x), FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x on a sustained basis (2015: 2.0x), and positive FCF on a sustained basis (2015: 1.5%) Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Material deterioration in operating performance or regulation impacting on profitability and financial flexibility leading to FFO adjusted net leverage trending towards 4.0x on a sustained basis, FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis and negative FCF LIQUIDITY Satisfactory Liquidity In 2016 we expect the enlarged group to have sufficient liquidity supported by a GBP750m revolving credit facility, of which we expect at least GBP500m to be undrawn, and by unrestricted cash on balance sheet subject to various financing transactions related to the merger. Satisfactory Liquidity In 2016 we expect the enlarged group to have sufficient liquidity supported by a GBP750m revolving credit facility, of which we expect at least GBP500m to be undrawn, and by unrestricted cash on balance sheet subject to various financing transactions related to the merger. The next major maturity is a GBP225m bond due March 2017. We expect Ladbrokes Coral to repay this through drawings on its RCF. This will be followed by the residual debt drawn on the bridge to bond facility of around GBP200m maturing July 2018, which we expect to be refinanced in the near term. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -Leases - Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual operating lease expense related to long term assets of GBP131m for the enlarged group at FYE16 (pro-forma). - Cash - Fitch treats GBP60m of cash as restricted related to customer deposits. 