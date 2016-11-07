(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
The Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
McDonald's has approximately $26 billion of total debt.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR will
be sustained in the mid-to-high 3.0x range through 2018, with
EBITDA stabilizing
around the current level. LTM EBITDA at Sept. 30, 2016 was $9.4
billion. Given
McDonald's aggressive financial strategy, debt reduction is not
anticipated.
Furthermore, while U.S. comps have improved since the fall of
2015, due in part
to better store-level execution and the launch of All-Day
Breakfast, Fitch does
not view recent performance as sustainable. According to
Bloomberg data provided
by Euromonitor International, McDonald's has gradually lost
share to improving
quick-service competitors and fast-casual operators in the U.S.
limited service
restaurant industry since 2012. Fitch believes McDonald's will
continue to lose
share over the medium term, although quarterly volatility in
share trends is
anticipated, due to heightened competition and changing consumer
preferences.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Expected to Remain Elevated
McDonald's debt balance increased to $26 billion at Sept. 30,
2016 from roughly
$15 billion at the end of 2014 due to the company's three-year
$30 billion
shareholder cash return plan which is expected to be completed
by the end of
2016. For the LTM period ended Sept. 30, 2016, total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR was
approximately 3.6x. Fitch projects leverage in the mid-to-high
3.0x range with
EBITDA stabilizing around $9.4 billion through 2018. Free cash
flow (FCF;
defined as cash flow from operations less capex less dividends)
is projected to
approximate $1 billion annually through 2018 and is expected to
be deployed
towards share repurchases.
U.S. Trends Soften, Share Losses Expected to Continue
The U.S. represented 39% of McDonald's 36,525 restaurants, 34%
of its $25.4
billion of revenue and 51% of its $7.1 billion of operating
income in 2015.
Fitch is concerned about McDonald's share trends in the U.S.
given softening
performance and the recent narrowing of the company's comp gap
versus the
broader U.S. quick-service restaurant sandwich category. For the
quarter ended
Sept. 30, 2016, U.S. comps rose 1.3% as 3.5% pricing offset
negative guest
counts. Per McDonald's, its comp gap to the category narrowed to
0.6% last
quarter from 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2015. Fitch
anticipates the positive
September quarter comp gap was due to pricing, which according
to McDonald's
exceeded the industry by about 1%.
Fitch attributes McDonald's softening U.S. comps to higher
pricing that led to
declines in guest counts, a recent slowdown in the broader
industry, heightened
competition, and growing consumer preference for freshly
prepared food at a good
value. McDonald's typically increases prices in line with
food-away-from
inflation but the company's price increases have exceeded the
industry over the
past three quarters. Given that value continues to drive traffic
and the need
for operators to remain competitively priced, Fitch anticipates
that McDonald's
will price more in line with the market in 2017. The USDA is
forecasting
food-away-from-home inflation of 2% - 3% in 2017, versus 2.5% -
3.5% this year.
McDonald's is responding to changing consumer preferences by
emphasizing food
quality. The company is also emphasizing value with its McPick2
platform and
investing in the McDonald's Experience of the Future to enhance
the customer
experience. However, Fitch believes McDonald's will continue to
gradually lose
share over the medium term in the U.S. due to increased choices
for consumers,
stemming from the growth of specialty burger shops like Shake
Shack and Five
Guys, and some weakening in McDonald's brand perception within
the hamburger
category and among younger and health-conscious consumers in
recent years.
International Comp Trends Providing Offset
Comp trends in McDonald's international markets have exceeded
those in the U.S.
During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016, comps in the company's
foundational,
international lead, and high-growth markets rose 10.1%, 3.3%,
and 1.5%,
respectively. Strong performance in the U.K, Australia, and
Canada, a recovery
in Japan and China following supplier food safety issues in
2014, and
locally-relevant value offerings contributed to this growth.
Fitch projects
McDonald's global comps will decelerate to around 2% in 2017 and
2018, after
rising a projected 3.5% in 2016. International markets are
expected to continue
to outperform the U.S. where Fitch expects less pricing and
potentially weaker
guest count trends.
Refranchising and Potential Asset Sale
McDonald's is on track with its goal of increasing its mix of
franchised units
from 81% in 2014 to 93% by the end of 2018 and 95% longer-term.
Since the start
of 2015, the company has refranchised nearly 1,000 of the 4,000
company-operated
units targeted. Moreover, McDonald's recently disclosed that it
is actively
pursuing a transaction in China and is making progress in its
search for
strategic partners in Malaysia and Singapore. McDonald's
operated roughly 2,200
units in China and nearly 400 in Malaysia and Singapore combined
in 2015.
McDonald's shift towards a higher mix of franchised units is
consistent with
industry trends. In 2015, 35% or $8.9 billion of McDonald's
$25.4 billion of
revenue was from franchising. The margin from franchising was
81.5% versus a
margin of 15.2% from operating restaurants. Fitch projects more
than 50% of
McDonald's revenue will be from franchising by 2018, which will
increase
stability of cash flow due to a steady stream of royalty and
rental income.
McDonald's is also exploring the sale of a portion of its 50%
ownership in
McDonald's Holdings Co. Ltd (McDonald's Japan) which operated
2,956 units at the
end of 2015 under an affiliate structure. Based on the entity's
approximately
400 billion Japanese Yen ($3.8 billion) market capitalization,
McDonald's stake
is worth nearly $2 billion. Fitch anticipates cash proceeds from
this
transaction and refranchising could total over $4 billion and
will be returned
to shareholders.
G&A Cost Reductions to Continue Through 2017
McDonald's is targeting $500 million of annualized G&A cost
reductions with the
vast majority being realized by the end of 2017. The goal
represents nearly 20%
of McDonald's $2.6 billion expense base at the beginning of
2015. Savings will
be realized through refranchising, lower corporate overhead, and
greater
efficiencies across global business services. The company
expects to realize
$150 million of savings, excluding increased incentive
compensation, by the end
of 2016. Fitch expects these savings along with increased
franchise royalty and
rental-based income to offset operating income declines
associated with
refranchising.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for McDonald's
include:
--Revenue approximates $24.7 billion in 2016 and declines to
below $20 billion
by 2018 due to refranchising;
--Global SSS growth approximates 3.5% in 2016 and 2% in 2017 and
2018 due to 2%
- 3% pricing and flat to slightly negative guest counts;
--Operating income grows 7% to $8 billion in 2016, is relatively
flat through
2018 due to G&A cost reductions and expense management;
--Total debt is sustained around $26 billion through 2018;
--FCF approximates $1 billion annually in 2017 and 2018;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR is in the mid-to-high
3x range
through 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR sustained in the
low-3x range;
--Global comps consistently above 2% along with the maintenance
of market share
in the U.S.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR near 4x due to
material declines in
operating income or increased debt;
--A year or more of negative global comps and greater than
expected loss of
market share in the U.S.
LIQUIDITY
McDonald's liquidity is supported by its FCF, cash balance, and
a $2.5 billion
revolving credit facility that expires December 2019. As of
Sept. 30, 2016,
liquidity totalled $4.8 billion and consisted of $2.3 billion of
cash and $2.5
billion revolver availability. Debt maturities are estimated at
$1.6 billion in
2017, $1.8 billion in 2018, and $1.5 billion in 2019. Fitch
expects maturities
to be refinanced, as debt paydown is not anticipated.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
--Long-Term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Bank credit facilities to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
The following ratings have been affirmed:
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
30 W Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below.
-Historical and projected EBITDA are adjusted for material
one-time items as
reported in financials.
--Fitch views operating leases as debt-like obligations, so
capitalizes gross
rent expense using a multiple of 8x.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014411
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
