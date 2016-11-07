(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings
to the preferred shares issued by Nuveen California Quality
Municipal Income
Fund (NAC) in connection with the fund reorganization described
below:
--$98,000,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 7, final mandatory
redemption on Aug. 3,
2043, rated 'AAA/F1+'. The liquidity provider is Royal Bank of
Canada
('AA/F1+');
--$160,000,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 8, final mandatory
redemption on Nov. 6,
2026, rated 'AAA/F1'. The liquidity provider is Barclays Bank
PLC ('A/F1').
In addition, the long- and short-term ratings of all other
preferred shares
issued by NAC are affirmed as follows:
--$136,200,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, final mandatory
redemption on June 1,
2041, at 'AAA/F1'. The liquidity provider is Societe Generale
('A/F1');
--$91,000,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 2, final mandatory
redemption on Dec. 1,
2040, at 'AAA/F1'. The liquidity provider is Citibank, N.A.
('A+/F1');
--$49,800,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 3, final mandatory
redemption on March 1,
2040, at 'AAA/F1+'. The liquidity provider is the
Toronto-Dominion Bank
('AA-/F1+');
--$105,600,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 4, final mandatory
redemption on Dec. 1,
2042, at 'AAA/F1+'. The liquidity provider is Royal Bank of
Canada ('AA/F1+');
--$158,900,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 5, final mandatory
redemption on Aug. 1,
2040, at 'AAA/F1'. The liquidity provider is Citibank, N.A.
('A+/F1');
--$158,100,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 6, final mandatory
redemption on Aug. 1,
2040, at 'AAA/F1'. The liquidity provider is Citibank, N.A.
('A+/F1');
--$145,000,000 of VMTP Shares, Series 2019, term redemption on
July 1, 2019, at
'AAA'.
The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC (NFA) and
subadvised by Nuveen
Asset Management, LLC (NAM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The short-term ratings of the VRDP Shares primarily reflect:
--The credit strength of the VRDP Shares' liquidity providers
noted above;
--The terms and conditions of the VRDP Shares purchase
agreements.
The 'AAA' long-term ratings of the VRDP and VMTP Shares
primarily reflect:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the preferred shares as
calculated per
each fund's over-collateralization (OC) tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging
provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern each fund's
operations;
--The short- and long-term ratings also reflect the capabilities
of NFA as
investment advisor and NAM as subadvisor.
FUND REORGANIZATIONS
Nuveen Investments, Inc. (Nuveen) announced the closing of a
fund reorganization
on Nov. 7, 2016 whereby target funds Nuveen California Dividend
Advantage
Municipal Fund 2 (NVX) and Nuveen California Dividend Advantage
Municipal Fund 3
(NZH) were each reorganized into acquiring fund NAC. NAC was
renamed Nuveen
California Quality Municipal Income Fund.
As a result of the reorganization, substantially all the assets
and liabilities
of the listed target funds have become assets and liabilities of
the acquiring
fund. The reorganization has been approved, as applicable, by
the common and
preferred shareholders of the acquiring and target funds.
Upon the closing of the reorganization, holders of the preferred
shares of the
target fund received, for each preferred share held immediately
prior to the
reorganization, one preferred share of the same type having
substantially the
same terms. Fitch now marks the preferred shares of the target
funds as Paid in
Full.
FUND PROFILE
The acquiring fund is a closed-end management investment company
regulated by
the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Act). Prior to the
reorganization, the
target and acquiring funds invested in municipal securities that
are exempt from
regular federal tax and California state income tax, and were
permitted to
invest up to 20% of assets in below investment grade and / or
unrated
securities.
FUND LEVERAGE AND ASSET COVERAGE
As of Sept. 30, 2016, total assets, including the impact of the
reorganization
on a pro forma consolidated basis, was about $3.8 billion. Total
leverage on a
pro forma consolidated basis consisted of approximately $1.1
billion of
preferred shares and $253 million of tender option bond
obligations (TOBs).
As of Sept. 30, 2016, asset coverage for the total outstanding
preferred shares
on a post-reorganization pro forma consolidated basis, as
calculated in
accordance with the Act, was in excess of the Minimum Asset
Coverage of 225%
required by the governing documents for the applicable preferred
shares.
As of Sept. 30, 2016, the effective leverage ratio on a
post-reorganization pro
forma consolidated basis was 36%. The effective leverage ratio
is below the 45%
Maximum Effective Leverage Ratio allowed by the applicable
governing documents
for the VMTP Shares and governing documents and agreements with
liquidity
providers for the VRDP Shares.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
In the event of asset coverage declines, the fund's governing
documents require
the fund to reduce leverage in order to restore compliance with
the applicable
asset coverage test.
Minimum Asset Coverage compliance is tested daily for the VMTP
Shares and
monthly for the VRDP Shares. Compliance with the Effective
Leverage Ratio is
tested daily for VMTP Shares and VRDP Shares.
For VMTP Shares and VRDP Shares, failure to cure a breach of the
Minimum Asset
Coverage requirement by the allotted cure date results in
mandatory redemption
of sufficient preferred shares to restore compliance. To
facilitate redemption,
the fund will deposit sufficient proceeds with a third-party
tender and paying
agent. The time allowed for the fund to restore compliance is
consistent with
Fitch's 40 to 60-business-day criteria guideline.
For VMTP Shares a breach of the Effective Leverage Ratio
threshold requires the
fund to redeem a sufficient number of preferred shares, and / or
reduce the
amount of TOBs the fund has outstanding in order to restore
compliance. The time
allowed for the fund to restore compliance is consistent with
Fitch's 40 to
60-business-day criteria guideline.
For VRDP Shares of each series, a breach of the Effective
Leverage Ratio is a
breach of the fee agreement with the applicable liquidity
provider and, at the
option of the applicable liquidity provider, may result in
mandatory tender of
VRDP Shares of the applicable series for remarketing (see the
VRDP Purchase
Obligation section below for additional details). However, in
the event of a
breach Fitch expects the fund to redeem a sufficient number of
preferred shares
or reduce the amount of TOBs outstanding in order to restore
compliance. The
allotted time to restore compliance to the Effective Leverage
Ratio test is
consistent with Fitch's 40 to 60-business-day criteria
guideline.
VRDP PURCHASE OBLIGATION
The short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares of each
series are directly
linked to the short-term creditworthiness of the associated
liquidity provider.
The VRDP Shares are supported by a purchase agreement to ensure
full and timely
repayment of all tendered VRDP Shares of the applicable series
plus any
accumulated and unpaid dividends. The purchase agreement is
unconditional and
irrevocable.
The VRDP purchase agreement requires the liquidity provider to
purchase all VRDP
Shares of the applicable series tendered for sale that were not
successfully
remarketed. The liquidity provider must also purchase all
outstanding VRDP
Shares of the applicable series if the fund has not obtained an
alternate
purchase agreement prior to the termination of the purchase
agreement then in
effect if not extended at the scheduled termination date or
following the
downgrade of the liquidity provider's rating below 'F2' (or
equivalent).
The liquidity provider's role under the fee agreement relating
to the purchase
obligation for each applicable series has a scheduled
termination date. Prior to
the scheduled termination date, the fee agreement can be
extended to a new
scheduled termination date, or a new liquidity provider may be
selected. Any
future changes to the terms of the fee agreement that weaken the
structural
protections discussed above may have negative rating
implications.
STRESS TESTS
Fitch performed various stress tests on NAC to assess the
strength of the
structural protections available to the preferred shares
compared to the rating
stresses outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund rating criteria.
These tests
included determining various 'worst case' scenarios where the
fund's leverage
and portfolio composition migrated to the outer limits of the
fund's
post-reorganization operating and investment guidelines.
Asset coverage available to the preferred shares fell below the
'AAA' threshold,
and instead passed at the 'AA' rating level only under remote
circumstances,
such as increasing the fund's leverage to 45% as well as
increasing issuer
concentration while simultaneously migrating the portfolio to a
level of 55%
high yield bonds, above the highest allowable under the fund's
post-reorganization expanded investment mandate.
Given the highly unlikely nature of the stress scenarios, and
the minimal rating
impact at the target leverage level, Fitch views the permitted
investments,
municipal issuer diversification framework, and mandatory
deleveraging
mechanisms of NAC as consistent with the 'AAA' ratings assigned
to the preferred
shares.
THE ADVISORS
The investment advisor for NAC is NFA, a subsidiary of Nuveen
Investments. NFA
is responsible for the fund's overall investment strategies and
their
implementation. The subadvisor, NAM, is a subsidiary of NFA that
oversees the
day-to-day operations of the fund. Nuveen Investments and its
affiliates had
approximately $244.7 billion of assets under management as of
Sept. 30, 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings assigned to the preferred shares may be sensitive to
material
changes in the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality or
market risk of
NAC, as described above. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by
Fitch.
Certain terms relevant to key VRDP structural protections,
including Minimum
Asset Coverage and the Effective Leverage Ratio are set forth in
the fee
agreement relating to the purchase agreement and are renewed on
a periodic
basis. Any future changes to these terms that weaken the
structural protections
may have negative rating implications.
The short-term rating assigned to the VRDP Shares of each series
may also be
sensitive to changes in the financial condition of the liquidity
providers. A
downgrade of a liquidity provider to 'F2' would result in a
downgrade of the
short-term ratings of the applicable VRDP Shares to 'F2,' absent
other
mitigants. A downgrade below 'F2', on the other hand, would not
necessarily
result in a downgrade of the short-term rating of the applicable
VRDP Shares,
given the features in the transactions that would result in a
mandatory tender
of the VRDP Shares for remarketing, or purchase by the liquidity
provider in the
event of a failed remarketing.
NAC has the ability to assume economic leverage through
derivative transactions
which may not be captured by the Minimum Asset Coverage test or
Effective
Leverage Ratio. NAC does not currently engage in speculative
derivative
activities and does not envision engaging in material amounts of
such activity
in the future. In fact, such activity is limited by the fund's
investment
guidelines and could run counter to their investment objectives
of achieving
tax-exempt income. Material speculative derivative exposure in
the future could
have potential negative rating implications if it adversely
affects asset
coverage available to rated preferred shares.
For additional information about Fitch's rating guidelines
applicable to debt
and preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review
the criteria
referenced below, which can be found at on www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Nuveen Fund Advisors.
