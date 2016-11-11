(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured
rating of 'BB' to
Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd. (KDX). The Outlook
is Stable.
Fitch also has assigned Top Wise Excellent Enterprise Co.,
Ltd.'s proposed US
dollar senior notes a 'BB(EXP)' expected rating. Top Wise
Excellent Enterprise
is a fully owned subsidiary of KDX and the proposed notes are
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by KDX. The notes are rated as the
same level as
KDX's senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
Beijing-based KDX is a leading manufacturer of lamination film
globally. It also
produces optical film used in liquid crystal display (LCD), auto
windows, home
appliances and other applications.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low-Cost Base: KDX's cost advantages have helped it to maintain
gross profit
margin above 31% since 2012; with margin of 37% in 2015. KDX is
completely
self-sufficient in terms of raw materials in its lamination film
segment, and
moderately self-sufficient in the optical film segment. KDX has
also invested
heavily in importing equipment and developing core technologies,
such as
ultra-precision mould processing. In contrast, most of its
domestic competitors
need to buy raw materials from overseas suppliers and do not
have plants that
are able to produce at as high a standard as those of KDX.
Moderate Market Position: KDX operates in fragmented markets and
has relatively
small market shares. However, this is mitigated by its focus on
mid-to-high end
products and strong relationships with its customers, which
result in moderate
bargaining power with its customers. KDX is the world's
third-largest producer
of display optical film after LG Chemical and Toray Industries,
Inc. It
accounted for about 11% of global output in 2015. KDX is also a
leading global
producer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) lamination
film, which is
used in packaging.
Optical Film to Erode Margin: We expect the company's operating
EBITDA margin to
narrow to around 30% in 2016 from 32.7% in 2015. KDX's display
film revenue
expanded over past few years to 29% consolidated revenue in
2015, but gross
profit margin for this segment shrank to around 20% in 2015 from
above 30%
before 2013. This was mainly due to more supply of display film
in the market,
the slowdown in flat panel shipments globally and a decline in
prices of LCD TV
panels.
Weak Free Cash Generation: We expect KDX's free cash flow to
continue to be
negative in the medium term because of its long trade receivable
days, high
capex, and weaker operating EBITDA margin. KDX's trade
receivable days has been
very long over past few years, and was above 130 in 2015. This
was mainly driven
by the optical film business, where KDX gives customers a credit
term of 180
days, which is industry norm, according to the company. In
addition, we expect
its 2016 capex to be CNY2.5bn, much higher than CNY215m in 2015,
to expand
manufacturing capacity for optical film and add capacity to
modules that produce
naked-eye 3D film.
Low Leverage on Equity Funding: We expect KDX to remain in a net
cash position,
assuming there are no large debt-funded acquisitions or
investments. KDX's very
aggressive capex plans for the next three years (CNY2.5bn per
year) would be
funded via secondary equity offerings. It has raised a total of
CNY4.7bn from
2012 to 2015 in equity offerings after its IPO in 2010, which
has kept leverage
low, even after several acquisitions and high capex over the
past few years. It
also has raised CNY4.8bn via equity sales in September 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KDX include:
- Gross profit margin erosion in 2017 and beyond
- Capex of CNY2.5bn a year for 2016, 2017 and 2018
- No major M&A
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Major improvement in KDX's market position
- Positive free cash flow on a sustained basis
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Operating EBITDA margin sustained below 25%
- Failure to sustain revenue growth; although this may be offset
by free cash
flow turning positive
- Failure to maintain a net cash position
- Sustained decrease in cash flow from operations
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Stella Wang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3026
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 November 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
