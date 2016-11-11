(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating of 'BB' to Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd. (KDX). The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also has assigned Top Wise Excellent Enterprise Co., Ltd.'s proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BB(EXP)' expected rating. Top Wise Excellent Enterprise is a fully owned subsidiary of KDX and the proposed notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by KDX. The notes are rated as the same level as KDX's senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Beijing-based KDX is a leading manufacturer of lamination film globally. It also produces optical film used in liquid crystal display (LCD), auto windows, home appliances and other applications. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low-Cost Base: KDX's cost advantages have helped it to maintain gross profit margin above 31% since 2012; with margin of 37% in 2015. KDX is completely self-sufficient in terms of raw materials in its lamination film segment, and moderately self-sufficient in the optical film segment. KDX has also invested heavily in importing equipment and developing core technologies, such as ultra-precision mould processing. In contrast, most of its domestic competitors need to buy raw materials from overseas suppliers and do not have plants that are able to produce at as high a standard as those of KDX. Moderate Market Position: KDX operates in fragmented markets and has relatively small market shares. However, this is mitigated by its focus on mid-to-high end products and strong relationships with its customers, which result in moderate bargaining power with its customers. KDX is the world's third-largest producer of display optical film after LG Chemical and Toray Industries, Inc. It accounted for about 11% of global output in 2015. KDX is also a leading global producer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) lamination film, which is used in packaging. Optical Film to Erode Margin: We expect the company's operating EBITDA margin to narrow to around 30% in 2016 from 32.7% in 2015. KDX's display film revenue expanded over past few years to 29% consolidated revenue in 2015, but gross profit margin for this segment shrank to around 20% in 2015 from above 30% before 2013. This was mainly due to more supply of display film in the market, the slowdown in flat panel shipments globally and a decline in prices of LCD TV panels. Weak Free Cash Generation: We expect KDX's free cash flow to continue to be negative in the medium term because of its long trade receivable days, high capex, and weaker operating EBITDA margin. KDX's trade receivable days has been very long over past few years, and was above 130 in 2015. This was mainly driven by the optical film business, where KDX gives customers a credit term of 180 days, which is industry norm, according to the company. In addition, we expect its 2016 capex to be CNY2.5bn, much higher than CNY215m in 2015, to expand manufacturing capacity for optical film and add capacity to modules that produce naked-eye 3D film. Low Leverage on Equity Funding: We expect KDX to remain in a net cash position, assuming there are no large debt-funded acquisitions or investments. KDX's very aggressive capex plans for the next three years (CNY2.5bn per year) would be funded via secondary equity offerings. It has raised a total of CNY4.7bn from 2012 to 2015 in equity offerings after its IPO in 2010, which has kept leverage low, even after several acquisitions and high capex over the past few years. It also has raised CNY4.8bn via equity sales in September 2016. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KDX include: - Gross profit margin erosion in 2017 and beyond - Capex of CNY2.5bn a year for 2016, 2017 and 2018 - No major M&A RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Major improvement in KDX's market position - Positive free cash flow on a sustained basis Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Operating EBITDA margin sustained below 25% - Failure to sustain revenue growth; although this may be offset by free cash flow turning positive - Failure to maintain a net cash position - Sustained decrease in cash flow from operations Contact: Primary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F., Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Stella Wang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3026 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 November 2016 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 