HONG KONG/BEIJING, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned expected
ratings to Shanghe 2016-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan
Securitization Trust's
(Shanghe 2016-1) auto loan-backed fixed-rate notes. The issuance
consists of
notes backed by Chinese automotive loan receivables originated
by Shanghai
Automotive Group Finance Co., Ltd (SAIC Finance), a fully owned
subsidiary of
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC Motor) that is ultimately
controlled by the
Shanghai branch of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and
Administration
Commission (SASAC). The ratings are as follows:
CNY1,200m Class A1 notes: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
CNY1,350m Class A2 notes: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
CNY435m subordinated notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
CNY15m overcollateralisation: 'NR(EXP)sf'
The notes will be issued by Shanghai International Trust Co.,
Ltd in its
capacity as trustee of Shanghe 2016-1.
The total collateral pool consisted of 74,463 auto loan
receivables with a total
balance of CNY3.0bn at the 31 August 2016 cut-off date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Steady Loan Performance: Fitch expects a lifetime default rate
for the SAIC
Finance portfolio of 1.3%. We had applied a stress multiple of
6.0x at 'AAsf' on
defaults to take into account the limited history of car finance
in China,
particularly through an economic cycle, and Fitch's expectation
that
emerging-market securitised assets are prone to higher levels of
stress than
those in developed markets for the same rating category. Fitch's
recovery
expectation was limited to 15%, subject to a further haircut of
50% at 'AAsf'.
Strong Portfolio Characteristics: The weighted average (WA) loan
to value (LTV)
ratio was 61% as of the cut-off date. This portfolio has a WA
original term of
31 months, and has been seasoned for 12.8 months. The pool is
well-diversified -
the maximum single obligor concentration has exposure of 0.01%
of the
outstanding principal balance as of the cut-off date.
Experienced Originator, Servicer: SAIC Finance was the largest
auto finance
company by assets and total net profit in China in 2015. Fitch
believes SAIC
Finance to be a capable originator and servicer, with more than
nine years of
experience in retail auto loan business in China, capabilities
evident from SAIC
Finance's historical portfolio of delinquency and loss.
Sector Outlook, Rating Cap: We see the asset outlook of this
portfolio - based
on its characteristics - as stable. Fitch forecasts China's
unemployment rate
and GDP growth at 4.1% and 6.5% in 2016, respectively, and 4.0%
and 6.3% in
2017. The 'AAsf' rating is the cap on Chinese structured finance
transactions
due to the early stages of development of securitisation markets
in China and
the country ceiling of 'A+'.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected increases in default rates and unexpected decreases
in recovery rates
on defaulted loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's
base-case,
which could result in negative rating action on the notes. Fitch
has evaluated
the sensitivity of the ratings to increased gross default levels
and decreased
recovery rates over the life of the transaction.
The analysis found that the notes' ratings are susceptible to
downgrade in a
severe default scenario. The analysis found both class A1 and A2
notes may be
downgraded to 'AA-sf' if the base-case default rate increased by
100%, assuming
all other factors remain constant. The ratings on the class A1
and A2 notes are
not sensitive to a reduction of recovery rates, even when it is
reduced to zero,
assuming all other factors remain constant.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the special
report, Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms
in Global
Structured Finance Transactions, dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch reviewed
the results
of a third- party assessment conducted on the asset
portfolio
information and concluded that there were no findings that
affected the
rating analysis.
Prior to transaction closing, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of SAIC Finance's origination files and found the
information contained
in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key rating drivers and expected rating sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding presale report titled, Shanghe 2016-1 Retail
Auto Mortgage
Loan Securitization Trust, published today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
-Loan-by-loan data provided by SAIC Finance as at 31 August
2016.
-Loan performance data provided by SAIC Finance in September
2016.
-Capital structure and structural features information provided
by SAIC Finance
in October 2016.
-Transaction documentation provided by Zhong Lun Law Firm, the
issuer's counsel.
-Legal opinion and letter of undertaking provided by SAIC
Finance in October
2016.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
