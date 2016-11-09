(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Anheuser-Busch
InBev NV/SA's (ABI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'
and removed it from Rating Watch Negative. The Outlook is
Stable. The rating
action follows ABI's merger with SABMiller plc (SABM).
The agency has also downgraded SABM's IDR to 'BBB' from 'A-' and
assigned a
Stable Outlook and withdrawn the rating.
The downgrade of ABI's ratings reflects a very strong
post-merger operational
profile that is offset by high pro-forma leverage and limited
prospects for debt
reduction as a result of the current shareholder distribution
policy. While ABI
has now become one of the largest and most efficient fast-moving
consumer goods
companies in the world, we estimate that over 2017-2019 it will
generate limited
free cash flow (FCF) to reduce its approximately USD100bn debt
burden.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Global Industry Leader
Following its acquisition of the number two industry player
SABM, ABI has
further strengthened its industry leadership by gaining a 25%
share of the
global beer market. The ratings reflect benefits from ABI's
superior size in
terms of volumes sold and procurement power, a broad portfolio
of local and
global brands, strong routes to market and highly effective cost
management.
While enjoying leadership positions in the mature US, Australian
and Canadian
markets ABI's portfolio of markets is skewed towards emerging
markets with
longer-term growth perspectives.
High Post Merger Leverage
Post-merger, we calculate an annualised pro-forma funds from
operations
(FFO)-based net leverage of close to 6.0x (lease-adjusted net
debt/operating
EBITDAR: 4.8x). These credit ratios are not consistent with the
'BBB' rating and
are more reflective of a 'B' category rating. However, the
current rating
assumes that growing FFO will enable the company to gradually
improve leverage
metrics closer to levels that are commensurate with a higher
rating category.
Profitable Markets Face Challenges
While ABI's operations in Mexico continue to perform strongly,
the company
continues to contend with rising consumption of craft beers in
the mature
markets of North America, Canada and western Europe. This trend
has eroded its
market share and pressured its operating profit margin and cash
flow in the
important US market (approximately a quarter of pro-forma group
EBITDA) as ABI
is fighting back with new product launches and bolt-on
acquisitions.
Additionally, economic recession and foreign exchange volatility
constrain
consumer spending and USD-denominated profits in Brazil and
South Africa.
Large Dividends Constrain De-Leveraging
Management recently reiterated its dividend policy that will
likely result in
approximately USD8bn annual distributions to shareholders. This
essentially
equals to our projected annual pre-dividend FCF for 2016-2018,
which we
calculate assuming full delivery of targeted USD1.4bn synergies
and a mild
recovery of profits from Brazil.
Therefore, while ABI has a track record of over-delivering on
its synergies
targets and could release cash flow from further optimising its
working capital,
only a substantial reduction in dividend distributions would
enable a swift
deleveraging (by 2019) towards metrics consistent with 'BBB'
(3.5x FFO-adjusted
net leverage). If dividends were cut to zero, we estimate that
ABI would be able
to deleverage by approximately 0.5x per annum.
Pari Passu Debt Structure
Fitch has aligned the senior unsecured ratings of SABM and ABI
debt in
consideration of cross default clauses included in the debt
documentation of ABI
(SABM qualifies as a material subsidiary) and management's
intention to extend
the cross-guarantee system capturing ABI's major debt-issuing
entities to the
debt-issuing entities of SABM.
Ring-Fenced AmBev
The solid 62%-owned subsidiary AmBev, which generates
approximately 30% of ABI's
post-merger pro-forma EBITDA and runs a cash surplus, is however
not a guarantor
of debt incurred by other group entities. AmBev supports the ABI
group's
de-leveraging process due to its recurrent dividend stream to
the parent ABI but
in this process has a dividend leakage to minorities of
approximately USD1.5bn
p.a., which we deduct from ABI's consolidated FFO.
Fitch also reviews the profile of ABI excluding AmBev and only
incorporates the
recurrent dividends it pays. On this basis, we calculate
pro-forma FY16
FFO-based net leverage approximately 1.0x higher than the
consolidated level of
5.8x.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Post-Merger ABI has a very strong business profile and operating
profitability
that positions the group in an upper 'A' category both relative
to its major
peers within the beer industry (such as Heineken and Carlsberg
(BBB/Stable)) and
to other leading global FMCG companies (such as Nestle
(AA/Stable), Colgate
Palmolive (AA-/Stable), Unilever (A+/Stable), PepsiCo (A/Stable)
and Diageo
(A-/Stable)). However, this is offset by a highly leveraged
balance sheet
following the SABM acquisition with only a modest ability to
deleverage
materially over the next two-to-three years should the company
maintain its
generous dividend distributions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Key Fitch forecasts are based on ABI-SABM pro-forma basis, so
they include the
completion of the merger with SABM. Key assumptions within our
rating case for
the issuer include:
- Annual organic revenue sales growth at 4%-5% annually over
2016-19, mostly
driven by price/mix growth. Foreign exchange movements to erode
revenue by as
much as 6% and 2% in 2016 and 2017, respectively in our model;
- EBITDA margin reduction in 2016 to 34% due to weaker volumes
in a number of
markets and negative foreign exchange movements. From 2017 we
assume a gradual
EBITDA margin recovery toward 40% over four years, supported by
stabilisation in
sales volumes, planned efficiency and synergy gains as well as
positive impact
from continued trends toward premium brands.
- No more dividend inflows from SABM's minorities such as
MillerCoors and CRSnow
from 2017 and Distell from 2018. Continued dividend leakage to
AMBEV minorities
of USD1.4bn-USD1.8bn p.a. over 2016-19.
- Annual capex constant at approximately USD5bn over 2016-19.
- Divestment of SABM's central and eastern European assets and
54% stake in Coca
Cola Beverages Africa in 2017 and stake in Distell in 2018.
- Annual dividend payment of USD8.3bn in 2016 and stable at
around USD8bn
thereafter.
- Bolt-on acquisitions of up to USD0.3bn annually over 2016-19.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-A positive rating action is currently not envisaged over the
coming two years
given the material leverage burden of ABI.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-FCF remaining negative over 2017-2018 as a result of a
weakening of FFO or
shareholder remuneration policy eroding most of pre-dividend FCF
-No improvement in FFO lease-adjusted net leverage over
2018-2020 and lack of
visibility that it is trending below 5x (fully consolidating
AmBev, after
adjustment for cash held at AmBev).
-FFO Fixed Charge cover not recovering above 4.0x from 2018
(2015: 6.0x; projected 2016 pro-forma: 3.8x)
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity
At end-June 2016 ABI had comfortable liquidity with USD5.4bn
unrestricted cash
balance. It has a USD9bn revolving credit facility (fully
undrawn at end-June
2016) used as back-up for commercial paper issuance of up to
USD3bn and EUR1bn.
In January-March 2016 ABI placed a number of bonds amounting to
USD46bn and
EUR13.25bn in total, which were used to fund the merger with
SABMiller in
October. The liquidity profile is moderately constrained by our
projection of
negative FCF of around USD1bn in 2016.
SABM has a somewhat stronger liquidity profile with low
short-term debt
maturities and positive FCF generation of around USD1.4bn
expected in FY17 (ends
March-2017).
On a combined basis the liquidity profile looks comparable to
ABI's standalone
but with stronger FCF generation due to positive FCF earned by
SABM and some
synergy gains expected to be achieved within the first year of
the merger.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN;
Stable Outlook
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN
--Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; off RWN
Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide, Inc.
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN
Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance, Inc.
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN
Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc.
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; off RWN
SABMiller plc
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; off RWN; Outlook
Stable;
withdrawn
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; off RWN
--Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'; off RWN;
withdrawn
SABMiller Holdings Inc.
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; off RWN
Contact:
Principal Analysts (Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA; SABM)
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Supervisory Analysts
Giulio Lombardi (Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA)
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6, Milan
Ching Mei Chia (SABM)
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
30, North Colonnade
London E15 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
- Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: We adjusted
available
unrestricted cash for a) intra-year working capital swings
(USD950m for 2012-14;
USD1bn for 2015 and thereafter); b) 38% of cash held at AmBev
(USD1.3bn in 2015)
being the portion of year-end cash that is allocated recurrently
to dividend
payment to minority shareholders and c) USD5m stated as
restricted cash in the
IFRS financial statements related to outstanding consideration
payable to former
Anheuser-Busch and Grupo Modelo shareholders who did not yet
claim the proceeds
from the 2008 and 2013 combinations.
- Dividends paid: ABI reports common dividends paid to its
shareholders together
with dividends paid to minorities. We have estimated the amount
of dividends
paid to minorities (USD1.5bn in 2015) and deducted the figure
from our
calculation of FFO.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014539
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
