(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 9M16 here MOSCOW, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the "Russian Banks Datawatch", a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The publication includes: - Balance-sheet numbers as of 1 October 2016, as well as changes during September 2016 and since 1 January 2016. - Profit and loss statement for 9M16. - Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 9M16 for the main state-related, privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks. - Special report on the main changes in the figures and trends in the Russian banking system in 9M16 and 3Q16. Fitch notes the following developments in September 2016. Sector corporate loans nominally decreased by RUB289bn (0.8%), but grew by RUB65bn (0.2%) after adjusting for the 3% appreciation of the rouble against the US dollar. The big currency-adjusted increases were reported by Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB92bn, 11%, mainly due to booking of rouble reverse-repo exposures) and Alfa-Bank (RUB28bn, 2%), while notable decreases were seen in B&N group (RUB72bn, 14%, of which RUB61bn in rescued Rost bank and RUB11bn in MDM) and Nordea (RUB23bn, 13%). Retail loans grew by a moderate RUB54bn (0.5%) largely due to RUB52bn (0.7%) growth in state banks, mainly RUB17bn (0.4%) in Sberbank and RUB28bn (1.8%) in VTB24. Among specialised retail banks, Orient Express deleveraged by 4% (probably due to write-offs and/or loan sales) and Russian Standard and Home Credit only modestly contracted (by less than 1%), while Tinkoff, OTP and Rencredit grew by 1%-2%. Customer funding (excluding that from government entities) nominally decreased by RUB167bn (0.4%), but foreign-exchange (FX)-adjusted increased by RUB310bn (0.7%), of which RUB67bn (0.3%) were corporate accounts and RUB243bn (1%) of retail deposits. The considerable outflows of corporate accounts were in VTB (RUB136bn, 3%), Absolut (RUB15bn, 15%) and Novikombank (RUB11bn, 8%) while notable inflows were seen at Citibank (RUB17bn, 8%) and Surgutnetegazbank (RUB26bn, 57%). Retail funding growth was relatively even across the sector. State funding nominally increased by RUB269bn (6%), or by RUB288bn adjusted for rouble appreciation. This was a net result of RUB344bn of new borrowings from the Finance Ministry (mainly by VTB group and Gazprombank (GPB), which borrowed RUB190bn and RUB103bn, respectively) and repayments to the Central Bank of Russia (CBR, RUB19bn), regional and federal budgets (RUB29bn) and other government bodies (RUB8bn). Total state funding was RUB3.6trn (excluding RUB0.6trn of FX repo and the CBR's RUB500bn subordinated loan to Sberbank), of which the main users were VTB Group (53% of total) and GPB (13%). The inflow of customer funding was mainly driven by the CBR's rouble issuance (RUB1.2trn in 9M16) in exchange for foreign currency in the government's reserve funds used to finance the budget deficit. The CBR is concerned about the emerging liquidity surplus and has absorbed excessive liquidity by making three increases to mandatory deposit reserve requirements, selling OFZs from its own portfolio to banks and holding (since August) deposit auctions. In September 2016, the CBR held three one-week deposit auctions, each time attracting RUB180bn to RUB400bn from the banks. The sector reported a RUB51bn net profit in September (8% annualised ROAE), while Sberbank's profit was higher RUB54bn (24%). Rost also reported RUB18bn net profit, driven by a RUB22bn decrease in loan impairment reserves, although the nature of this recovery is unclear. The largest loss was recorded by Globex bank (RUB14bn, 47% of end-August equity) as the bank created additional reserves in line with CBR requirements after the RUB30bn recapitalisation by its parent Vnesheconombank in August-September. Large impairment-driven losses were also reported by Rosgosstrakh Bank (RUB3bn, 20%), Absolut (RUB3bn, 17%), and Novikombank (RUB6bn, 39%) although the latter two received equity injections of RUB5bn and RUB12.8bn, respectively, sufficiently covering the losses. Among specialised retail banks, Home Credit and Tinkoff outperformed others, reporting profits equal to 4%-6% of end-August equity, Rencredit earned 2%, OTP and Russian Standard were around break even, while Orient Express lost 2% of equity. The sampled banks' average capital ratios increased by 20bp-30bp in September mainly due to deflation of FX-denominated risk-weighted assets stemming from rouble appreciation. The average core Tier 1 (N1.1) and Tier 1 (N1.2) ratios were 8.7% and 8.9%, respectively, (required minimums of 4.5% and 6%) and the total capital ratio (N1.0) was 12.8% (minimum 8%). However, of Russia's 10 D-SIBs, three had only moderate headroom in the Tier 1 ratio (the main potential bottleneck) over the minimum level (6.7% including buffers; it will be increased to 7.6% in 2017), these are GPB, Alfa-Bank (both at 7.9% at end-9M16) and PSB (6.8%). However, GPB may get up to RUB85bn capital injection (which would boost the Tier 1 capital ratio by up to 170bp) from Gazprom based on company's revised investment program for 2016, and Alfa has just placed a USD400m perpetual bond (110bp). We estimate that at 1 October 2016 capital buffers (excluding potential future profits) of 38 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed and rescued banks, and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb potential losses equal to less than 5% of loans while three - VTB24, UBRIR and Moscow Industrial Bank - could absorb less than 1%. The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. 