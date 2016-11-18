(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch: Nigerian Banks Rating
Actions After
Support Reassessment
here
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised down the
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) of 10 Nigerian banks to 'No Floor' and downgraded
nine banks'
Support Ratings (SRs) to '5' following a reassessment of
potential sovereign
support for the banking sector.
As a consequence, the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
First Bank of
Nigeria Limited (FBN), FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH), Diamond Bank
Plc, Fidelity Bank
Plc, First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB), and Union Bank of
Nigeria Plc are
downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', in line with their stand-alone
creditworthiness as
defined by their Viability Ratings (VR).
The agency has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Zenith Bank Plc,
Guaranty Trust
Bank Plc (GTB), Access Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc
(UBA), Wema Bank Plc
and Bank of Industry (BOI).
A full list of rating actions is given in the Rating Action
Report above.
The downgrade of the nine banks' SRs and the revision of 10
banks' (including
Wema) SRFs to 'No Floor' reflects Fitch's view that senior
creditors can no
longer rely on receiving full and timely extraordinary support
from the Nigerian
sovereign if any of the banks become non-viable.
Fitch believes that the Nigerian authorities retain a
willingness to support the
banks, but its ability to do so in foreign currency is weakening
due to
Nigeria's eroding foreign currency reserves/ revenues, as well
as limited
confidence that any available foreign currency will not be used
to execute other
policy objectives. Therefore, Fitch takes the view that support,
if ever
required by the banks, cannot be relied upon.
The Long-Term IDRs of Diamond, Fidelity, FCMB and Union are
downgraded to 'B-'
as they are now underpinned by their VRs of 'b-' rather than
their SRFs, as was
previously the case.
The downgrade of FBN's Long-Term IDR reflects both a revision of
its SRF and a
downgrade of its VR. The latter reflects Fitch's view that the
bank's capital
base is no longer commensurate with its risk profile, reflecting
questions about
asset quality, particularly its level of unreserved impaired
loans to Fitch Core
Capital (54% at end-June 2016) and pressure on its regulatory
capital adequacy
ratio. The VR of FBNH has also been downgraded, which drives the
downgrade of
its Long-Term IDR to 'B-'.
Fitch has also downgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of
Diamond, Fidelity,
FCMB and Union, to 'BBB(nga)' from 'BBB+(nga)' following the
rating actions on
their Long-Term IDRs. The National Long-Term ratings of FBN and
FBNH have also
been downgraded to 'BBB(nga)' from 'A+(nga)' and 'BBB+(nga)',
respectively. This
also follows the downgrade of their Long-Term IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SRs AND SRFs
The IDRs and Outlooks of all 11 Nigerian commercial banks are
now driven by
their standalone strengths, as reflected in their VRs.
The IDRs of BOI, a state-owned policy bank, are driven by its
SRF of 'B+' and
reflect a limited probability of sovereign support. They
consider its 99.9%
state ownership, policy role and strategic importance to
Nigeria's economic and
industrial development. They also consider the authorities'
stronger ability to
support BOI than commercial banks, as BOI's operations are
solely in local
currency. BOI's Long-Term IDR has a Stable Outlook, reflecting
the Stable
Outlook on the sovereign rating.
The SRFs for all commercial banks are at 'No Floor'
The SR of '5' for all commercial banks reflects their SRFs. A SR
of '5' reflects
Fitch's view that external support is possible but cannot be
relied on.
FBNH is the holding company of FBN. Its SR of '5' and SRF of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that although the Nigerian authorities retain a
willingness to
support local banks, we do not believe that this would apply to
holding
companies. FBNH's IDR of 'B-' is driven by the holding company's
'b-' VR. The
latter is aligned with the VR of FBNH's main operating
subsidiary, FBN.
VRs
The challenging and volatile operating environment in Nigeria
and other key
rating factors, particularly the banks' financial profiles,
constrain the VRs in
the highly speculative 'b' range.
Fitch is monitoring the banks' ability to meet maturing
foreign-currency
obligations. In the current difficult market conditions, Fitch
believes the
banks are face challenges to refinance existing obligations
and/or obtain
foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria to meet
maturing obligations.
The new foreign-exchange regime has provided limited respite in
accessing
foreign currency in the interbank market. FX forward contracts
provided by the
central bank since June 2016 have helped reduce large overdue
trade finance
obligations, which were either extended or refinanced with
international
correspondent banks.
Fitch has not considered the extension/refinancing of overdue
trade finance
obligations by some Nigerian banks as a distressed debt exchange
(DDE). For a
debt restructuring to be classified as a DDE under Fitch's
criteria, the
restructuring must impose a material reduction in terms
compared with the
original contractual terms, and the restructuring or
exchange must be
conducted to avoid bankruptcy, similar insolvency or
intervention
proceedings, or a traditional payment default.
In our view, the extension/refinancing of overdue trade finance
obligations has
not led to a material reduction in terms for the correspondent
banks. It is also
uncertain whether the extension of these obligations would have
prevented a
traditional payment default. Extension/refinancing could be
classified as a DDE
if some banks continue to roll over these obligations.
Asset quality across all segments of the economy is being
affected by currency
depreciation, rising inflation and scarcity of foreign currency
for key sectors.
In our view, asset-quality problems are understated by high
levels of
restructured loans at many banks, particularly in the oil and
gas sector.
Sustained low oil prices and continuing production disruptions
in the Niger
Delta could cause industry NPL ratios to rise more dramatically.
Fitch expects banks to remain profitable in 2016 despite slower
asset growth and
higher loan impairment charges, due to still strong earnings
generation and, for
most banks, potential exchange gains from long foreign-currency
positions.
Banks remain exposed to further depreciation of the naira
against the US dollar.
The main impact is on regulatory capital ratios due to the
translation effect of
risk-weighted assets. Some banks have limited buffers over
regulatory minimums
and any further erosion of capital ratios beyond our
expectations could be
credit negative.
Zenith and GTB have the highest VRs in the sector at 'b+',
reflecting their
relatively strong and resilient franchises and sound financial
metrics compared
to peers through the cycle.
Access and UBA have VRs of 'b'. These reflect good financial
metrics compared to
peers and relatively good franchises. They also consider weaker
earnings and
lower capital buffers than higher-rated peers.
The 'b-' VRs of the remaining banks reflect one or both of the
following: weaker
financial metrics, particularly in earnings, and smaller, more
niche franchises,
resulting in higher risk appetites. They also reflect other
isolated weaknesses
within certain banks, such as weak asset quality, funding and
liquidity and
pressure on capitalisation.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The Nigerian National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of each
bank's
creditworthiness relative to the best credit in the country.
The downgrade of the National Long- and Short-Term Ratings of
Diamond, Fidelity,
Union and FCMB reflect Fitch's reassessment of the likelihood of
support. The
downgrade of the National Long- and Short-Term Ratings of FBN
and FBNH reflect
the vulnerability of falling capital buffers to unreserved
impaired loans and,
for FBN, the reassessment of support.
Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC (SIBTC) and Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC's
(SIBTCH) National
Ratings are based on the probability of support from their
parent, Standard Bank
Group Limited (SBG; BBB-/Stable). SBG has a majority 53.2% stake
in SIBTCH,
which owns 100% of SIBTC.
The ratings consider SBG's written commitment in the group's
annual report to
support certain banking subsidiaries (except in the case of
political risk) and
SBG's commitment to a pan-African strategy, in which Nigeria is
a market of
considerable importance. Fitch believes SBG's support would
extend equally to
both the bank and the holding company.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES
The senior debt ratings of Zenith, Access (issued via the bank
and Access
Finance BV), and GTB (issued via GTB Finance BV) are in line
with their
respective Long-Term IDRs. The downgrade of the senior debt
ratings of Diamond
and Fidelity follows the downgrade of their Long-Term IDRs.
The subordinated debt ratings of FBN (issued via FBN Finance BV)
and Access are
rated one notch below their respective VRs to reflect
higher-than-average loss
severity for subordinated relative to senior debt. No additional
notches for
non-performance risk have been applied. As a result, Fitch has
downgraded the
subordinated debt rating of FBN Finance BV to 'CCC' from 'B-',
reflecting the
downgrade of FBN's VR to 'b-'. The subordinated debt rating of
Access is
affirmed, in line with the affirmation of its VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs, SRs, AND SRFs
The IDRs of all commercial banks are sensitive to rating action
on their
respective VRs. This is mostly likely to be triggered by any
further worsening
in foreign-currency funding or liquidity.
In addition, if any bank continues to roll over overdue trade
finance
obligations to the extent that Fitch considers this a DDE, that
bank's IDRs
would be downgraded.
The banks' VRs are also sensitive to materially weaker asset
quality or a sharp
fall in capital ratios.
Upside potential is limited for all banks' VRs due to the
difficult operating
environment.
FBN and FBNH's VRs face heightened sensitivity if asset quality
and therefore
capitalisation continues to deteriorate.
Upside to the SRs and SRFs of all commercial banks is unlikely
in the near term
due to the downgrades and revisions. In the medium term,
positive rating action
could result from a significant improvement in the sovereign's
foreign-currency
reserves and a significant improvement in foreign-currency
liquidity in the
system. It may also be triggered by clear evidence of timely
extraordinary
support for domestic banks.
BOI's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening in Nigeria's
ability to
support the bank, which would be indicated by a downgrade of
Nigeria's sovereign
rating. The ratings could also be downgraded if Fitch's view of
the state's
willingness to support the bank changes adversely, for example
if there is a
material change in the government ownership or a change in the
bank's policy
role. This is not Fitch's base case.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to changes in their
creditworthiness
relative to other Nigerian entities. The National Ratings of
SIBTC and SIBTCH
are sensitive to a change in potential support (relating to both
ability and
propensity) from their ultimate parent, SBG. The National
Ratings of SIBTCH and
SIBTC could withstand a two-notch downgrade of SBG's Long-Term
IDR.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES
The senior debt ratings of Zenith, Access (issued via the bank
and Access
Finance BV), GTB (issued via GTB Finance BV), Diamond and
Fidelity are sensitive
to a change in their Long-Term IDRs.
The subordinated debt ratings of FBN (issued via FBN Finance BV)
and Access are
sensitive to a change in their VRs.
The ratings listed below were revised after their initial
disclosure to the
respective issuers:
--Long-Term IDRs of Zenith, GTB, UBA, Access, FBN, FBNH,
Diamond, Fidelity, FCMB
and Union
--National Long-Term Ratings of FBN and FBNH
--National Short-Term Ratings of FBN and FBNH
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001