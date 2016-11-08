(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chile's
Banco de
Credito e Inversiones's (BCI) Viability rating (VR) and Foreign
and Local
Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'a-'/'A-'.
Also affirmed is
the long-term National rating at 'AA+(cl)'. The Rating Outlook
is Positive. The
rating action is part of Fitch's 'Large Chilean Banks Peer
Review 2016'. A
complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -
VR, IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
BCI's affirmation considers Fitch's assessment regarding the
adequate management
of execution risks and impact over the past few months of the
acquisition of
City National Bank in the U.S. (CNB) on BCI's overall financial
strength. As was
expected by Fitch, the bank was able to recover its capital
ratios after the
recent CLP268 billion capital injection (to a Fitch Core Capital
of 9.4%
as of September 2016, from 7.8% as of December 2015). Fitch will
continue
evaluating the bank's ability to sustain its restored
capitalization metrics
amid a more restrictive operating environment which has
partially affected
credit growth and interest margins in the financial system.
BCI's IDRs are also driven by its strong domestic franchise,
sound balance sheet
and liquidity management, improved asset quality, ample funding
sources, and its
relatively high profitability over the past few years, although
this last has
been recently pressured.
BCI has strengthened its credit risk framework, defining
stricter risk appetite
standards, implementing best practices throughout the entire
rating process and
closely monitoring its commercial loans. We believe these
advances allowed BCI
to reduce its global portfolio risk profile, impaired loans and
debtors'
concentrations over the past two years.
Credit quality metrics remain sound and have outperformed some
of its regional
peers. This is reflected in a reduction of loan impairment
charges and a marked
decrease of non-performing loans (NPLs) to 1.4% as of September
2016 from a 2.0%
average over the past four years. In Fitch's view, the improving
trend will
probably stabilize due to the more challenging operating
environment and modest
loan growth prospects for 2017 in the domestic market.
The current FCC level at 9.4% appears low relative to similarly
rated
international peers (median 13.9% at YE2015); however, Chilean
capital and
profitability metrics are affected by tougher risk-weighting
rules in Chile.
Operating profit to RWAs stood at 1.8% as of September 2016
(2.1% average
2012-2015).
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
BCI's SR and SRF are based on Fitch's view that BCI is a
domestic systemically
important financial institution (D-SIFI). Consequently, there is
an extremely
high probability of external support from the Chilean sovereign
to the bank.
Chile is highly rated (Foreign currency Long-Term IDR
'A+'/Stable Outlook) and,
in Fitch's opinion, has a very high propensity to support the
bank.
SENIOR UNSECURED, SECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
BCI's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as its
National
long-term rating, considering the absence of credit enhancement
or subordination
feature.
Fitch rates BCI's National scale subordinated debt two notches
below its
National long-term issuer rating. The two-notch difference
considers the loss
severity due to its subordinated nature (after default), and no
additional
notching for non-performance risk given the subordinated debt's
gone-concern
feature (triggered after the point of non-viability).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Rating Outlook for the Long-Term IDRs and National rating is
Positive.
The resolution of the Positive Outlook, over the next 6-12
months could be
driven by sustaining proven capital metrics amid a tougher
operating environment
while maintaining solid profitability and asset quality ratios.
This would mean
an FCC ratio/RWAs consistently above 9.5%, sustaining operating
profit/RWAs
above 1.5%, and NPLs consistently below 2.0%. The rating could
also benefit if
the bank is able to sustain and continue growing its franchise,
and its ample
liquidity and funding position.
The Outlook could be revised to Stable if there are relevant
pressures on BCI's
financial performance or if financial metrics described above
does not perform
as expected.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCI's SR or SRF would only be affected by a downgrade of Chile's
sovereign IDRs,
which is considered unlikely at the present time.
SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
Senior and subordinated debt ratings would generally move
together with the
bank's long-term National rating. The subordinated debt will
remain two notches
below the bank's National long-term rating.
Fitch has affirmed BCI's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook
Positive;
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured at 'A-';
--Long-term National rating at 'AA+(cl)'; Outlook Positive;
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cl)';
--Long-term National rating subordinated bonds at 'AA-';
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-';
--Short-term National rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director (Latin America Financial Institutions
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Committee Chairperson
Veronica Chau
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9169
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014478
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
