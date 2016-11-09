(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Israel-based B
Communications Ltd.'s (B-Com) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B+' with
a Positive Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all of
B-Com's ratings as
the company's only 'BB-' rated Eurobond has been repaid early. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
B-Com is a holding company and the ultimate owner of a 26.3%
stake in Bezeq, an
incumbent telecoms operator in Israel. B-Com depends on
dividends from Bezeq as
a core income stream for servicing its debt obligations.
B-Com refinanced most of its debt in October 2016, by issuing
NIS1,882m of new
3.6% covenant-light domestic bonds and redeeming its outstanding
USD800m senior
secured notes. Interest coverage improved but the related
one-off refinancing
costs were substantial, pushing leverage up. The Positive
Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectations that the company will continue gradually
deleveraging, with
net debt (ND)/dividends approaching the upgrade level by
end-2018, and
pass-through proportional ND/EBITDA by end-2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Refinancing Pushes Leverage Up
Lower interest after the October 2016 refinancing improved
dividend/interest
cover to comfortably above 3x on a pro-forma basis. However,
significant
refinancing costs caused a spike in leverage. We now only expect
the company to
delever to our upgrade threshold of pass-through proportional
ND/EBITDA by
end-2017, and on ND/dividends by end-2018 or later. Based on the
2016 dividend
inflow from Bezeq, at end-2016 we expect B-Com to have
ND/dividends of 5.9x and
pass-through proportional ND/EBITDA of 4.2x.
Deleveraging is predicated on higher dividends from Bezeq
compared with 2016
distributions, primarily driven by the expectation of stronger
synergies
following the removal of structural separation. We view these
expectations as
credible, but they entail substantial intrinsic execution risks.
Improved Liquidity at IGLD
We estimate that Internet Gold (IGLD), B-Com's immediate parent
holding company,
has sufficient cash for debt amortisations and interest payments
until at least
end-2019, assuming uninterrupted flow of dividends from B-Com
(we project these
at NIS150m per year). The company's liquidity improved following
a NIS355m
dividend from B-Com and NIS56m from the sale of a 1.9% equity
stake in B-Com in
1H16. Stronger liquidity at IGLD suggests less pressure for
dividend upstreaming
from B-Com.
Control over Bezeq Retained
Fitch views B-Com's reduced 26.3% stake in Bezeq as sufficient
for full
operational and management control over the telecoms operator.
Bezeq's credit
profile is consistent with the mid 'BBB' category, reflecting
the company's
strong position as the telecoms incumbent in Israel. However, we
view the
regulatory and competitive environment in Israel as tough, with
no sign of the
pressures abating in the near future.
No Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Fitch views the parent-subsidiary linkage between B-Com and its
ultimate
shareholder, Eurocom Group, as weak due to the presence of an
intermediary
holding company IGLD between B-Com and Eurocom and the fact that
IGLD has its
own debt. B-Com's ratings do not reflect any potential support
from the parent.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
As a holding company with debt that is non-recourse to Bezeq,
its key operating
subsidiary, B-Com relies on uninterrupted flow of dividends from
Bezeq for
servicing its debt obligations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Stable dividend payments from Bezeq in the range of
NIS1.4bn-1.6bn per year.
- Stable revenue and EBITDA generation at Bezeq.
- B-Com's dividends are sufficient to service debt at immediate
shareholder IGLD
until end-2019.
- No more divestments of Bezeq shares by B-Com.
- Low tax payments by B-Com after having settled its legacy tax
disputes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A reduction in leverage to below 4.3x standalone ND/dividends
(2015: 4.6x) and
pass-through proportional net leverage (including debt at both
B-Com and Bezeq)
to below 4x (2015: 4.2x) while improving normalised
dividends/interest coverage
to above 2x (2015: 2x).
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A sustained deterioration in normalised dividend/interest
coverage to below
1.75x.
- Operating pressures and financial underperformance coupled
with higher
leverage at Bezeq.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+', Positive Outlook, withdrawn
Senior Secured rating affirmed at 'BB-', withdrawn
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014519
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
