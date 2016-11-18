(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-'
Issuer Default
Rating to MedImpact Holdings, Inc. and its issuing subsidiary,
MI OpCo Holdings,
Inc. The Rating Outlook is Positive.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Smaller Scale in Consolidated Industry: MedImpact is a top-5
pharmacy benefit
manager (PBM) but is significantly smaller than its three
largest competitors.
Significant size differences are less pronounced than revenues
imply (due to
differing accounting policies and varied business mixes), but is
nevertheless
meaningful in a largely consolidated industry where scale is
very important.
Differentiated, Independent Business Model: Unlike nearly all
its peers,
MedImpact does not own its own fulfilment/dispensing
capabilities (i.e.
mail-order or specialty pharmacies). The firm's differentiated
approach to
avoiding conflicts of interest is the most radical among major
PBMs and could
position the firm to win new business in the midst of possible
disruptive
industry shifts in the 2017-2019 timeframe. The strategy could
also disadvantage
MedImpact, however, to the extent potential new customers
continue to demand
mail-order and/or specialty pharmacy offerings from their PBMs.
Stable Operations, Cash Flows: Because of their long-dated
contracts and often
diverse customer bases, PBMs usually have good insight into
future business
wins/losses and associated cash flows. Although stable and more
than sufficient
to cover term loan amortization, absolute cash flow dollars are
somewhat light
compared with peers, with FCF as a percentage of EBITDA expected
to approximate
35% (>60% for its largest peer, Express Scripts).
Moderate Leverage to Decline: Term loan amortization and decent
EBITDA growth
are expected to contribute to de-leveraging over the ratings
horizon. Gross
debt/EBITDA and adjusted debt/FFO are expected to decline to
1.7x and 2.9x,
respectively, by year-end 2018, from 2.4x and 3.7x at year-end
2016. Debt
leverage metrics are roughly in line with those at 'BBB' rated
competitor
Express Scripts.
Private Ownership: MedImpact is 100% owned by its founder/CEO
and a small number
of other management employees. However, Fitch does not foresee
adverse effects
to operations or capital deployment as a result, as the CEO is
well-respected as
a thought-leader in the industry and as capital deployed for
share repurchases
and ultimate parent dividends has been relatively modest.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MedImpact's 'BB-' IDR considers the company's smaller scale,
somewhat light
absolute cash flows, and lack of very large customers, offset by
relatively low
debt leverage, stable cash flows, and the expectation that
growth will outpace
the overall PBM industry. The Positive Outlook represents
Fitch's expectation
for de-leveraging in 2017-2018 and for possible industry
developments that lead
to new customer wins for MedImpact.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
contribute to the
consideration of an upgrade to 'BB' include:
--An expectation for gross debt/EBITDA and adjusted debt/FFO to
be sustained
around or below 2x and 3x, respectively;
--Successful renewal of top customer contracts in 2017
(excluding two known lost
contracts), with support for growth expectations from those
existing customers;
--The addition of new customers of size validating MedImpact's
differentiated
business strategy.
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
contribute to the
consideration of a rating downgrade to 'B+' include:
--An expectation for gross debt/EBITDA and adjusted debt/FFO to
be sustained
above 3x and 4x, respectively;
--The loss of top PBM customers suggesting an invalidation of
MedImpact's
differentiated business strategy;
--Margin deterioration or a shift in capital allocation that
pressures cash
flows and/or liquidity in light of increasing term loan
amortization payments.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Soft revenue growth in 2016-2017 due to the loss of two key
customers,
improving in 2018-2019 under the assumption of client retention
and new client
wins;
--Stable margins, incrementally lower than 2015, with modest
margin improvement
possible in 2017-2018 due to the termination of lower-margin
clients, with
upside potential as the company more deeply penetrates its
current customers
with higher-margin services;
--Debt leverage reduction to 1.7x at YE2018 from EBITDA growth
($16 million in
both 2017 and 2018) and term loan amortization ($20 million in
both 2017 and
2018);
--No material M&A;
--Modest cash deployed for dividends ($2 million annually) and
net share
repurchases ($5 million) at MedImpact Holdings.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT MATURITIES
Ample Liquidity, Stable Cash Flows: Cash on hand routinely
outpaces annual debt
maturities, though lower cash balances have been held since
4Q15. Liquidity is
supported by stable cash generation and negative working
capital, both
characteristic of the PBM industry, and decently strong capital
market access.
Reduced Interest Costs: The new $400 million term loan borrowed
in July 2016
carries an applicable margin of 225 bps, compared to 475 bps
under the
previously negotiated term loan. The previous term loan
refinanced 10.5%
unsecured notes.
Manageable Debt Maturities: MedImpact's only material debt
maturities over the
next four years are term loan amortization payments,
approximately as follows:
$20 million in 2017 and 2018, $25 million in 2019, and $35
million in 2020.
The company has not maintained a revolving credit facility since
2014. All
unrestricted cash is considered 'readily available'.
TWO LOST CUSTOMERS TO STALL ORGANIC GROWTH IN 2016-2017
MedImpact's revenues have nearly doubled and margins improved
more than 500 bps
from 2012 to 2015. Such strong performance is the result of new
business and
growth from existing customers. According to MedImpact, it
processed 229 million
claims for its top-20 customers in 2015 compared to 107 million
in 2012, leading
to an increase in revenues of $139 million.
However, two of MedImpacts top-10 customers by revenue have
decided not to renew
their contracts with the firm. Contract losses will affect 2016
and 2017
results, reducing top-line growth but with a less pronounced
EBITDA impact.
Notably, only two of MedImpact's current top-10 PBM customers
have more than two
years remaining on their current contracts. Average PBM contract
are three-five
years in length. Current customer renewals will be vital to
maintaining growth
and profit margins in the near- to medium-term.
INDUSTRY EVOLUTIONS MAY FAVOR MEDIMPACT; SMALLER SCALE, BUSINESS
MODEL COULD
DISADVANTAGE
MedImpact's "conflict-free" business model (i.e. does not own
fulfilment/dispensing) could position the firm well to benefit
from underlying
pressures and trends within the U.S. drug channel. MedImpact
asserts that a PBM
business that does not operate its own pharmacies - particularly
in specialty -
can better address issues related to a recently heightened focus
on
pharmaceutical pricing, with continued calls for increased
overall transparency,
and rising cost trend associated with expensive specialty
therapies. Overall
weak satisfaction with major PBMs, pending large-scale health
insurance mergers,
and the upcoming expiration of many of the largest PBM contracts
could provide
opportunities for significant shifts in the industry.
As the largest managed care organizations (MCOs) continue to
merge, Fitch
expects regional MCOs to increasingly seek to provide more
customized programs
for their members in order to retain and win new business.
MedImpact's flexible
approach to formulary management and "conflict-free" model make
the firm an
attractive partner for the 425 regional MCOs that provide
coverage to fewer than
one million lives (per CMS).
While we expect the firm to continue to add smaller regional
MCOs, the addition
of a major managed care customer would provide a strong
validation of
MedImpact's business strategy. Fitch does not expect the firm to
dramatically
give up on price just to win such a contract and, in fact,
winning large
contracts is not a part of MedImpact's outlined growth strategy.
At this time,
we are unsure if MedImpact's smaller scale and lack of in-house
mail-order
capabilities might prevent such business wins. We view the
ability to leverage
scale in negotiating drug pricing and to provide efficient
mail-order services
as cornerstones of today's PBM offerings.
NASCENT SPECIALTY OFFERING COULD STRENGTHEN VALUE PROPOSITION
MedImpact is marketing its relatively new MedDirect specialty
program offering
for current clients in an attempt to win new ones. The program
is run in
partnership with specialty pharmacies run by four firms: US
Bioservices (owned
by AmerisourceBergen, a pharma distributor), Walgreens, Humana,
and Commcare
(owned by Premier). Walgreens is by far the largest of the four
partners but
still much smaller than the specialty pharmacy networks run by
CVS Health and
Express Scripts. Interestingly, Walgreens recently struck a deal
with Prime
Therapeutics, one of MedImpact's peers, to combine their
mail-order and
specialty pharmacy businesses under a new, jointly-owned
company.
The "hub" offerings in MedDirect seem similar to those offered
by other major
PBMs, except without the potential or apparent conflict of
interest inherent in
those PBMs owning their own specialty pharmacies. Mail-order
services are
offered either through the above mentioned partners or through
smaller
independent mail-order providers. A robust specialty solution at
least keeps
MedImpact in-step with its major competitors, opening the doors
to possible new
customers who may have been kept from joining MedImpact because
they required a
more robust specialty pharmaceutical dispensing platform.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
MedImpact Holdings, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'BB-';
MI OpCo Holdings, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior secured term loan 'BB+/RR1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-368-3169
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 3, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor include:
--Fitch excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation
from EBITDA
calculations.
--Cash paid for interest for the 2015 year-end period at
MedImpact Holdings,
Inc. was adjusted for amounts Fitch does not deem as cash
interest, including
early redemption premiums and (re)finance fees.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
