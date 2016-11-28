(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that state-owned
Uzbek banks remain stable, while their Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
depend on sovereign support.
The state's ability to provide support is underpinned by
Uzbekistan economy's
resilience to the regional downturn and moderately reduced
political risks
following a smooth political transition. The Uzbek economy,
however, remains
vulnerable to external shocks, as exports are commodities-driven
and
concentrated on a few countries, and external finances are
heavily supported by
remittances.
The banks have reported stable asset quality. UPSB and Asaka had
low NPLs of
below 2% (fully covered by reserves) at end-2015, due to their
focus on the
export-oriented energy and auto industries and a high share of
state-owned
borrowers, with some larger exposures also being guaranteed by
the state.
Agrobank also has low NPLs, but its asset quality remains
weakened by unreserved
problematic receivables (8% of total assets), which resulted
from an alleged
fraud case in 2010, and significant non-core/foreclosed assets.
MCB's NPL ratio
was a high 10% at end-2015 but decreased at end-3Q16 to an
adequate 2% as
borrowers' financial performance recovered.
Capitalisation is strong at UPSB (Fitch Core Capital
(FCC)/risk-weighted assets
ratio of 16.8% at end-2015), moderate at Asaka (FCC/total assets
of 10.3%) and
MCB (FCC/ risk-weighted assets ratio of 13.6%, adjusted for
unreserved NPLs),
and weak at Agrobank (5.1%, adjusted for unreserved problematic
receivables).
Agrobank received a UZS50bn equity injection (equal to 2% of
end-2015
risk-weighted assets (RWAs)) from the government in 1H16, which
should improve
the bank's FCC ratio to a more adequate 6.3% at end-2016 - given
only moderate
expected lending growth of 13% during the year.
Internal capital generation is reasonable at UPSB and Asaka
(ROAE of 10% and
12%, respectively), and weak at Agrobank (2%) and MCB (1%),
reflecting the
mostly state-directed nature of banks' operations and rather
weak operating
efficiency (particularly at Agrobank and MCB).
Liquidity is comfortable at UPSB and Asaka due to solid buffers
(at end-1H16,
liquid assets net of near-term repayments were about 30% and 36%
of customer
deposits at UPSB and Asaka, respectively), and somewhat tighter
at Agrobank and
MCB, as these two banks have high reliance on short-term
inter-bank placements.
The banks' funding is sourced mainly from customer deposits, and
government and
quasi-government entities. Depositor concentrations are high at
UPSB and Asaka,
while Agrobank's and MCB's deposits are more granular. Fitch
expects customer
funding to demonstrate limited volatility - in light of steady
previous growth -
in spite of the deposits being mostly short-term. UPSB is the
only bank with
meaningful borrowings from international financial institutions
(19% of
liabilities). However, UPSB's near-term foreign debt repayments
are small (below
2% of total liabilities in 2H16-2017) and linked to loan
repayments.
The four banks' IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
continue to be
underpinned by potential support from the Uzbek authorities. In
Fitch's view,
the authorities would have a high propensity to provide support,
if needed,
because of the state's majority ownership; the banks' systemic
importance (to a
lesser extent at MCB); tight supervision of their activities;
and their policy
roles. Fitch believes the propensity of the state to provide
support in local
and foreign currency would be broadly similar, as the amount of
foreign currency
debt is limited at Asaka, Agro and MCB, while a significant part
of UPSB's
external funding is already covered by state guarantees.
The full report, 'Peer Review: Uzbek State-Owned Banks' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Konstantin Alekseenko
Analyst
+7 495 956 2401
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
