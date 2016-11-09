(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bank Pekao SA (A-),
Bank Handlowy w
Warszawie (Handlowy, A-), ING Bank Slaski (Bank Slaski, A) and
Bank Zachodni WBK
(BZ WBK, BBB+). Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Pekao's
mortgage bank
subsidiary, Pekao Bank Hipoteczny (PBH, A-). All Long-Term IDRs
are on Stable
Outlook.
The Viability Rating (VR) of Handlowy has been upgraded to 'a-'
from bbb+' while
the VRs of other banks have been affirmed; Pekao at 'a-', and BZ
WBK and Bank
Slaski at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is provided at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of Pekao are driven by the bank's intrinsic strength,
as reflected in
its VR. The IDRs of BZ WBK and, following its VR upgrade,
Handlowy, are driven
by their individual credit profiles, but also underpinned by
potential
shareholder support. The IDRs of Bank Slaski are driven by
potential shareholder
support.
The Support Ratings of the four banks reflect Fitch's view on
potential support
from the respective banks' shareholders. In Fitch's opinion, the
probability of
support is extremely high for Handlowy and Bank Slaski, and high
for BZ WBK and
Pekao. The banks' largest shareholders are, respectively,
Citigroup Inc
(A/Stable/a), ING Bank NV (A+/Stable/a+), Banco Santander S.A.
(Santander,
A-/Stable/a-) and UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit;
BBB+/Negative/bbb+).
In mid-October, UniCredit confirmed that it was in talks with
PZU SA and the
Polish Development Fund (Polski Fundusz Rozwoju), regarding a
possible sale
transaction involving Pekao. The placement of Pekao's Support
Rating on Rating
Watch Negative reflects this potential sale and the expectation
that Fitch's
assessment of the new controlling shareholders' ability and
propensity to
provide extraordinary support, should a sale go through, will be
lower than at
present.
The ratings of PBH are equalised with those of its direct parent
and share the
same Stable Outlook, reflecting Fitch's view that it is a core
subsidiary of
Pekao.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The affirmations of the VRs of Pekao, BZ WBK and Bank Slaski are
underpinned by
their sound fundamental credit quality and by the absence of any
major changes
in their financial metrics over the last 12 months. The upgrade
of Handlowy's VR
reflects a reassessment of the benefits of the bank's
conservative business
model, low risk appetite, and strong capital and liquidity
buffers for the
bank's standalone credit profile.
The VRs of the four banks continue to reflect a strong capacity
for ongoing
viability. Their common rating strengths are a generally
conservative risk
appetite, strong capitalisation, sound asset quality and stable
funding based on
customer deposits. The higher (by one notch) VRs of Pekao and
Handlowy reflect
their higher capital ratios, extended track record of consistent
performance
(Pekao) and particularly low-risk business model (Handlowy).
The banks' results have been under pressure since 2013 from
falling interest
rates (with the repricing of assets lagging behind liabilities),
subdued credit
demand and inflated regulatory costs. BZ WBK and Bank Slaski
were able to
mitigate these with loan book expansion and funding cost
optimisation.
Fitch expects 2H16 results to show that revenue pressures have
abated as margins
gradually recover and lending growth remains positive, trends we
believe will
continue in 2017. However, the bank levy will continue to weigh
on
profitability. In 1H16, the bank levy absorbed between 9%
(Handlowy) and 16%
(Bank Slaski) of operating profit, but was largely offset by
non-recurring
income on transactions with Visa Europe.
HANDLOWY
Handlowy's overall franchise is narrower than peers, and the
bank has a more
moderate scale (about 3% market share by total assets at
end-1H16). However,
Handlowy has leading positions in its strategic segments, such
as credit cards
for private individuals and banking products and services for
multinational
companies.
Handlowy's risk appetite is the most conservative among rated
Polish banks and
reflects stability through-the-cycle, a focus on generally
low-risk lending
segments, tight underwriting standards and a robust control
environment
underpinned by stringent parental supervision.
At end-1H16, impaired loans fell to about 3.4% of gross loans
(sector: 6.4%) and
were around 85% covered by loan loss reserves (coverage stronger
than at peers).
Handlowy's non-loan exposures are of high quality, comprising
debt securities
(almost solely Polish sovereign risk) and cash and cash
equivalents, and
accounted for about half of the bank's balance sheet.
One of Handlowy's strategic goals is to maintain a highly liquid
balance sheet
and a large surplus of customer deposits over loans. At
end-1H16, the gross
loans/deposits ratio stood at about 60% and unencumbered liquid
assets were
sufficient to fully repay all wholesale liabilities and about
55% of customer
deposits. Deposits are dominated by the non-retail segment
(about a 70% share)
but their stability is underpinned by long-term customer
relationships.
Handlowy's capitalisation is a rating strength, with a Fitch
Core Capital (FCC)
ratio of about 18% at end-1H16. In assessing the bank's
capitalisation, Fitch
views favourably its conservative risk management, immaterial
stock of
unreserved impaired loans and healthy internal capital
generation.
PEKAO
Capitalisation is a rating strength for Pekao and a key driver
of its 'a-' VR.
This strength is based on the bank's high capital ratios,
conservative risk
management, low unreserved impaired loans (around 10% of FCC at
end-1H16),
moderate concentrations in the loan book, low exposure to
foreign currency
mortgages, modest growth and healthy internal capital
generation. At end-1H16,
the FCC ratio stood at 19.3%; the highest among rated Polish
peers.
Pekao's asset quality improved marginally faster than the sector
over the last
18 months and the impaired loan ratio stood at 6.5% at
end-1H16, despite Pekao
being less active than some of its peers in writing off impaired
loans. Coverage
of impaired loans by provisions is reasonable at 72%.
The loan-to-deposit ratio is close to 100%, and liquidity is
strong, benefitting
from a stable funding position, based on balanced and
diversified customer
deposits, a low share of wholesale funding and an ample equity
base.
The VR of Pekao is one notch above the IDR of its parent. The
rating
differential, with the potential to increase to two notches in
case of a
downgrade of UniCredit to 'BBB', reflects the low dependence of
Pekao on group
and wholesale funding, its robust domestic franchise and a
strong domestic
regulator, which in Fitch's view will likely continue to prevent
any sizable
upstreaming of capital to shareholders.
BZ WBK
The bank's solid capitalisation is reflected in a high FCC of
almost 17% at
end-3Q16, a material surplus over regulatory minimum capital
ratios and healthy
internal capital generation. Unreserved impaired and performing
forborne loans
represented a moderate almost 20% of FCC.
BZ WBK's appetite for loan growth is high, but the bank's strong
risk control
environment should limit excessive expansion or a material
build-up of high-risk
exposures. A full consolidation of Santander Consumer Bank (SCB,
60% stake
acquired in 2014) has inflated the consolidated stock of
impaired loans, but is
positive for the bank's profitability.
BZ WBK's asset quality is moderately weaker than peers due to
the bank's
material exposure to legacy residential mortgages denominated in
foreign
currency (about 15% of consolidated gross loans, currently
performing well) and
commercial property loans (about 8%). At end-3Q16, the
consolidated impaired
loans ratio was 6.8% (or about 8.5% including forborne loans
classified as
performing) and the bank plans to reduce the figure to below 6%
in 2017. Reserve
coverage was reasonable at about 75% (coverage at SCB was
considerably higher).
BZ WBK's funding profile is solid because the bank is
self-funded by diversified
deposits and its liquidity is strong. At end-3Q16, the
consolidated gross
loans/deposits ratio was almost 100% (BZ WBK itself at about
90%). Refinancing
risk at SCB is low due to its own reasonable liquidity buffer,
fairly easy
access to the local wholesale market and customer deposits, the
diversified
maturity of its liabilities and the relatively short tenor of
its loan book.
BANK SLASKI
Fitch believes that Bank Slaski's asset quality will remain
strong in 2017,
despite the bank's significant appetite for credit expansion
(including in cash
loans, though from a low base). This view is based on the bank's
track record of
conservative underwriting and strong risk controls. At end-3Q16,
the bank's
impaired loans ratio (2.8%) was notably below the domestic
sector average
(around 6.4%) and most peers. The ratio was partly diluted by
rapid loan growth
and moderate bad debt sales, but the inflow of new impaired
loans also remained
under control and comfortably below the bank's solid loss
absorption capacity.
At end-3Q16, Bank Slaski maintained moderate buffers over local
regulatory
capital requirements, which reflected its growing risk-weighted
assets (RWAs)
and regular dividend payments. However, capitalisation is
underpinned by prudent
risk management, low unreserved impaired loans (around 7% of FCC
at end-3Q16),
resilient profitability and potential support available from the
higher-rated
parent. The FCC ratio stood at 16.9 % at end-3Q16.
Bank Slaski's strong funding profile is underpinned by a large
customer deposit
base (90% of total funding at end-3Q16), which was concentrated
in granular and
stable retail savings. The bank's comfortable liquidity position
is supported by
a sizeable pool of highly liquid assets (covering around a third
of total
customer deposits) and a modest loans/deposits ratio (86% at
end-3Q16).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of Bank Slaski are sensitive to changes to potential
support from its
majority owner. As a result, the Outlook on the bank's Long-Term
IDR reflects
that on the parent.
An upgrade of Handlowy's and BZ WBK's Long-Term IDRs would be
contingent on
either an upgrade of their VRs, or their respective parents. A
downgrade would
also require a downgrade of both their VRs and their parents'
IDRs.
The IDRs of Pekao are driven by its VR and share the same rating
sensitivities.
Pekao's Support Rating could be downgraded in case of a further
material
reduction of Unicredit's 40.1% stake in the bank. PBH's IDRs are
likely to move
in tandem with those of Pekao.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The VRs of the four banks would likely be resilient to a
moderate deterioration
in the operating environment. However, a marked and prolonged
weakening in the
Polish economy (not Fitch's base scenario) materially affecting
the banks' asset
quality, capitalisation and profitability, could lead to the VRs
being
downgraded.
The VRs of four banks will not be affected by the potential cost
of the spread
refund law. They either have negligible (Handlowy) or small
(Pekao, Bank Slaski)
exposures to foreign currency mortgages, or have enough loss
absorption capacity
in their income (BZ WBK) to absorb potential cost.
Upside for Handlowy's and Pekao's VRs is limited, given their
already high VR
levels (in line with Poland's sovereign IDRs) and limited
franchise (Handlowy).
A downgrade of Poland's sovereign rating would likely result in
the downgrade of
Pekao's and Handlowy's VRs. Pekao could also be downgraded in
case of a
weakening of its capital position or a significant increase in
risk appetite.
Upgrades of the VRs of BZ WBK and Bank Slaski are unlikely
unless the operating
environment and the banks' standalone credit profiles improve,
and their growth
appetites moderate.
The rating actions are as follows:
Handlowy
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-Term Rating: assigned at 'AA+(pol)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: assigned at 'F1+(pol)'
BZ WBK
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(pol)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA(pol)'
Bank Slaski
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Pekao
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: '2' on Rating Watch Negative
PBH
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(pol)', Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
