(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, November 09 (Fitch) Donald Trump's victory in
the US
presidential election does not have near-term implications for
the US's
'AAA'/Stable sovereign rating, which still benefits from unique
strengths, Fitch
Ratings says. The medium-term impact of president-elect Trump's
economic and
fiscal policies would be negative for US sovereign
creditworthiness if they were
implemented in full.
There are uncertainties about the detail of Trump's program, the
degree to which
he will seek to carry it out and his capacity to implement it.
The last will
depend on the degree of cooperation between the president and
the Republican
majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and
how far Senate
Democrats are able to filibuster proposed measures.
The election of a polarizing figure like Trump may put
institutional
relationships under strain, although his victory will give him
significant
political capital. Early indicators will be funding the
government and raising
or suspending the federal debt limit (which has been lifted
until March 2017).
Trump's key economic policy proposals include tax cuts,
renegotiation of trade
agreements, less openness to immigration, business deregulation,
and higher
infrastructure spending. His flagship tax cut proposal is the
area of greatest
overlap with the "Better Way" agenda promoted by Republican
House Speaker Paul
Ryan.
The fiscal impact of the Trump plan would be negative for US
sovereign
creditworthiness over the medium term, as tax cuts alone cannot
generate enough
growth to make up for the loss in revenue.
Tax cuts would increase household disposable income, which could
boost
short-term growth when coupled with deregulation and higher
public investment.
But this would depend on how far such measures are offset by
potential negative
factors such as a hit to private investment from policy
uncertainty, financial
market developments (for example a rising dollar and falling
equities), and
adverse trade effects.
It is uncertain whether corporates would boost investment in
response to a tax
cut as investment growth has been slow despite strong
profitability and a recent
boom in corporate borrowing.
A rise in disposable income would also likely spur inflation or
external
imbalances over the medium term, as the US output gap between
actual and
potential economic output has virtually closed.
A major shift towards trade protectionism through the proposed
policies of
withdrawal from NAFTA and the imposition of tariffs on China
would have
significant adverse implications for US investment and growth
and push up
prices, particularly in the event of foreign counter measures or
"currency
wars".
Such a shift would be vigorously resisted by corporate lobbies
and would expose
a gulf between the president and the mainstream of Republican
legislators. In
theory, the president can use executive powers to withdraw from
trade
agreements. In practice, Congress may demand a role in
considering any change to
trade treaties it has voted into law.
Government debt/GDP would rise dramatically were the tax cuts to
be implemented
in full. The net loss of revenue stemming from the planned cuts
to individual
and corporate income tax rates has been estimated by the
Urban-Brookings Tax
Policy Center at USD6.2trn (a third of 2016 GDP) over a 10-year
horizon compared
with the current baseline scenario published by the
Congressional Budget Office,
which already forecasts federal debt/GDP to rise by 9pp of GDP
by 2025. A rapid
move into substantial fiscal deficit by the US could push up
borrowing costs.
The US's 'AAA'/Stable sovereign rating is underpinned by
unparalleled financing
flexibility and a large, rich and diverse economy. The risk of
substantial
fiscal deterioration, and of deteriorating coherence and
credibility in economic
policymaking, remain the key rating sensitivities.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/888635">Click here
for "United
States - September 2016 Global Economic Outlook Forecast".
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/885659">Click here
for "Growth and
Politics Are the Keys to the US Post-Election Debt
Trajectory".
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
