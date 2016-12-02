(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned
expected ratings
of 'B-(EXP)/RR4' to the proposed $335 million four-year, senior
secured
first-lien term loan due 2020 and 'CCC(EXP)/RR5' to the proposed
$350 million
six-year, senior secured notes due 2022 issued by Ocwen Loan
Servicing, LLC
(OLS). OLS is the primary operating company and wholly-owned
subsidiary of Ocwen
Financial Corporation (OCN). A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The expected rating of 'B-(EXP)/RR4' assigned to the senior
secured first-lien
term loan (senior secured term loan) reflects equalization of
the debt with the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) assigned to OLS and OCN,
as well as the
average recovery prospects in a stressed scenario based upon
available
collateral coverage for the term loan. The debtholders benefit
from a
first-priority lien in selected unencumbered assets of OCN and a
pledge of
capital stock of its guarantor subsidiaries.
The expected rating of 'CCC(EXP)/RR5' assigned to the senior
secured notes
reflects a one-notch differential below the Long-Term IDRs
assigned to OLS and
OCN, as well as the below average recovery prospects in a
stressed scenario
based upon available collateral coverage for the bond. The
bondholders benefit
from a second-priority, junior interest in the same assets that
secure the
first-lien senior secured term loan, pursuant to an
intercreditor agreement.
Fitch does not believe there will be a material impact to OCN's
overall leverage
resulting from the issuance, as proceeds will be used to repay
existing
outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes. Therefore,
the expected
issuance has no impact to OCN or OLS's Long-Term IDR or Stable
Outlook, although
Fitch acknowledges that using the proceeds of the issuances to
refinance
near-term maturities would improve OCN's debt maturity profile.
OCN's reported standalone leverage, defined as debt to tangible
equity, was
3.75x as of Sept. 30, 2016. However, Fitch assesses leverage on
a consolidated
debt to tangible equity basis, which amounted to 6.22x as of
Sept. 30, 2016 and
consistent with the current rating category. Fitch calculates
the consolidated
leverage metric including the debt and equity from Altisource
Portfolio
Solutions S.A., which provides technology, servicing software,
and short sale
real estate owned-management to OCN, and the servicing advance
facilities and
value of the rights to mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) held by
New Residential
Investment Corp. (NRZ) for which OCN currently acts as servicer.
OCN's ratings are supported by its scale and market position
within the subprime
mortgage servicing industry, sufficient liquidity and cash flow
generation
capacity, and appropriate capitalization and leverage for its
current ratings.
Rating constraints include longer-term challenges regarding
OCN's strategic
direction and financial performance under heightened operational
and governance
frameworks resulting from elevated regulatory scrutiny and
compliance standards.
In particular, OCN faces execution risk associated with building
a lending
platform positioned for sustainable growth, and earnings
pressure associated
with increased compliance costs.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
OCN's financial
profile will remain fairly stable over the outlook horizon,
particularly
concerning its operating cash flow generation, leverage, and
near-term funding
obligations. In addition, OCN's ratings are already at a highly
speculative
rating level, which incorporates the potential business-,
financial-, and
compliance-related challenges associated with the company's
current operations.
OLS's ratings reflect its status as an operating company and a
wholly-owned
subsidiary of OCN. The IDR of OLS is aligned with those of OCN
because of the
unconditional guarantee provided by OCN and its guarantor
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The expected ratings assigned to the senior secured term loan
and senior secured
notes are primarily sensitive to changes in OLS and OCN's
Long-Term IDRs, as
well as changes in collateral values and advance rates under the
secured
borrowing facilities, which ultimately impact the level of
available asset
coverage.
Fitch does not envision upward rating momentum for OCN at this
time given the
on-going long-term strategic uncertainty and execution risks
noted above,
combined with recent profitability challenges. However, the
Rating Outlook could
be revised to Positive if OCN can continue to demonstrate
progress in complying
with its consent orders and independent monitors, further
improve its overall
corporate governance framework, strengthen its financial
position, and establish
a sustainable and competitive business model as a mortgage
lender without
incurring outsized credit risk.
The ratings could be downgraded or the Outlook could be revised
to Negative as a
result of:
--Material fines or penalties or further restrictions on
business activities
resulting from additional lawsuits or regulatory actions.
--Sustained strategic uncertainty, including inability to build
a sustainable
mortgage origination platform or material expansion into
businesses outside of
OCN's core business.
--Insufficient cash coverage of near-term debt maturities.
--A sustained increase in balance sheet leverage on a
consolidated basis and/or
a reduced commitment by management to reduce balance sheet
leverage.
--Aggressive capital management.
--A material transfer of servicing duties due to the termination
or maturity of
the servicing contracts from NRZ.
The ratings of OLS are sensitive to the same factors that might
drive a change
in OCN's IDR due to the unconditional guaranty provided by OCN
and its guarantor
subsidiaries.
Established in 1988 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL,
OCN a financial
services company engaged in loan origination and servicing. The
company has
offices and operations throughout the U.S., U.S. Virgin Islands,
India and the
Philippines. The company's stock is listed on the NYSE under the
ticker 'OCN'.
Fitch has assigned expected ratings as follows:
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
--Senior secured term loan 'B-(EXP)/RR4';
--Senior secured notes 'CCC(EXP)/RR5'.
Fitch currently rates the following:
Ocwen Financial Corporation
--Long-Term IDR 'B-';
--Short-Term IDR 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes 'CC/RR6'.
Ocwen Loan Servicing
--Long-Term IDR 'B-';
--Senior secured term loan 'B-/RR4'.
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Michael Taiano, CPA
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3153
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: Nov. 9, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch has made no
adjustments that
are not disclosed within the company's public filings.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015748
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
