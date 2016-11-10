(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EFG
International AG's
(EFGInt) and EFG Bank AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A' and
Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a'. The ratings have been removed
from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Negative.
A full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The affirmation of the ratings and their removal from RWN
reflect the completion
of EFGInt's acquisition of BSI on 31 October 2016. In our view,
the acquisition
should help support investors' and clients' confidence in BSI,
which could
ultimately help stabilise assets under management (AuM) outflows
at BSI.
The combined group's capital position is higher than expected in
February 2016
because of a lower price paid for BSI. As of the transaction
closing, the Basel
III fully-loaded pro-forma CET1 ratio for the combined group was
14.7% (around
190bp higher than EFGInt's CET1 ratio at end-2015), and its
total capital ratio
and leverage ratio were 17.6% and 4.1% respectively.
The Negative Outlook reflects our view that the two entities'
integration
carries significant risk of deviation from management's targets
in terms of
cost-cutting and benefits from the enlarged franchise.
The Outlook also incorporates the risk of a potential impairment
in EFGInt's
portfolio of life insurance policies. At end-2Q16, the
difference between the
fair value and carrying value stood at CHF280m, of which CHF247m
would be
relevant when IFRS9 is introduced. Together with uncertainties
around earnings
generation, this could put pressure on the bank's
capitalisation. Moreover,
potential further litigation risk not covered by the existing
protection
arrangements concluded by EFGInt with BSI's seller, BTG Pactual
SA (BTG,
BB-/RWN/bb-), could have a material impact on EFGInt's financial
profile.
The ratings were placed on RWN on 25 February 2016, when the
acquisition was
announced (see 'Fitch Places EFG International on RWN on BSI
Acquisition Plan',
at www.fitchratings.com).
EFGInt and EFG Bank's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
are unaffected
by today's rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
EFGInt's and EFG Bank's ratings are driven by the group's
intrinsic strength,
which we assess on a consolidated basis because the individual
operating
entities' credit profiles cannot be meaningfully disentangled.
This is because
their highly cohesive strategy, governance and risk management
result in
ordinary support being available to EFG Bank from other group
companies. The
equalisation of the ratings also takes into account EFGInt's
role as holding
company and the absence of double leverage.
The IDRs and VR reflect the bank's well-established private
banking franchise in
Switzerland and internationally, now enlarged and complemented
by BSI. At
end-October 2016, EFGInt managed an estimated CHF148bn in AuM,
including around
CHF70bn at BSI. The latter saw substantial net new money
outflows of CHF17.8bn
year-to-date (20% of BSI's AuM at end-2015), partly related to
negative
publicity surrounding the closure of BSI's Singapore operations
forced by the
relevant regulators in May 2016.
We expect the pace of AuM outflows to slow down in the short
term, and restoring
AuM growth will be an important driver of our assessment of the
combined bank's
profitability. EFGInt's AuM base, excluding BSI, was broadly
unchanged in 3Q16
as inflows in continental Europe and the UK balanced outflows in
emerging
markets, highlighting, in our view, the challenging outlook for
client asset
growth.
The combined entity's broader footprint includes an improved
franchise in
Switzerland, particularly in the canton of Ticino where BSI has
a strong
presence, the addition of AuM in Italy and additional business
booked in Monaco,
Luxembourg, Latin America and Asia. The last two regions
accounted for around
31% of the combined entity's AuM at end-3Q16, according to
EFGInt.
Although BSI's gross AuM margins at end-2015 were broadly
similar to those of
EFGInt, BSI's material outflows during 2016 may have resulted in
gross margin
compression. We expect EFGInt to deliver on its 85bp gross AuM
margin target,
but we will also watch for evidence that the current AuM base is
capable of
delivering similar levels of profitability.
The ratings also reflect the combined group's adequate
capitalisation, with a
fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio of 14.7% as of closing. EFGInt
will now be
bound by, and report regulatory capital ratios under, Swiss
GAAP, under which a
revaluation of pension liabilities does not have an impact on
regulatory capital
ratios. Our view of EFGInt's adequate capitalisation takes into
account the
effect from the inclusion in its regulatory capital of CHF329m
of negative
goodwill, as the acquisition was made at around 76% of BSI's
tangible book
value.
The combined entity's capitalisation also suffers from the
possibility of
further legal liabilities, which could exceed existing
representations and
warranties offered by BTG, and the potential for significant
impairment in the
bank's life insurance portfolio.
EFGInt expects the acquisition of BSI to generate CHF185m in
cost synergies by
2019, or around 15% of the combined entity's cost base,
predominantly related to
the integration of IT systems. We expect EFGInt's performance to
be burdened by
front-loaded integration costs at least until 2018, as the bank
expects 85% of
CHF200m restructuring costs to be incurred by end-2017.
The ratings also reflect EFGIntl's modest risk appetite, albeit
slightly higher
than peers. On-balance sheet risks are moderate and reflect the
bank's business
model, as the bulk of the exposures are to private banking
clients and
over-collateralised with financial instruments or mortgages. We
judge EFGInt's
life insurance portfolio (CHF793m held-to-maturity at end-1H16)
to be of higher
risk than bank loans as it introduces income statement
volatility and longevity
risk.
In addition, the recent introduction of premium increases, which
EFGInt is
contesting in court, could result in a significant impairment.
At end-1H16, the
difference between the fair value and the carrying value of
these policies stood
at CHF280m, of which CHF247m will be relevant when IFRS9 is
introduced.
EFGInt's asset quality is sound, underpinned by conservative
underwriting
standards, but we view it as weaker than peers due to the
valuation risk around
the life insurance portfolio and the addition of BSI's loan
exposures, some of
which present higher risks than traditional private banking
loans.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below the
VR to reflect
their fully discretionary coupon deferral and high loss
severity. The Tier 2
notes issued by EFG International (Guernsey) Limited and EFG
Funding (Guernsey)
Limited and guaranteed by EFGInt, are rated two notches below
EFGInt's VR to
reflect high loss severity given the notes' permanent and full
point-of
non-viability write-down feature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
A failure by the combined group to restore net new money growth
and sustainably
reverse the recent confidence-driven AuM outflows by end-2017
and prolonged
uncertainty about the group's ability to generate sustainable
profitability
would likely result in a downgrade. Pressure on profitability
and, consequently,
on the ratings, could also arise from a failure to reduce the
group's
cost-to-income ratio materially, most likely due to lower cost
synergies than
expected or significant delays in implementing efficiency
improvements.
Should a significant impairment of the bank's life insurance
policy portfolio
materialise, or should legal risks exceeding existing protection
from BTG
significantly dent EFGInt's capitalisation, this would also put
pressure on the
ratings.
An upgrade is highly unlikely in the short-term as indicated by
the Negative
Outlook. However, upside could arise over the longer term once
BSI's integration
is completed and uncovered litigation risk related to BSI has
materially
receded. An upgrade would also be contingent on material cost
efficiency
improvement, a track record of net new money growth underpinning
sustainable
profitability and an unchanged risk appetite.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes are
primarily
sensitive to changes in EFGInt's VR. They are also sensitive to
changes in their
notching, which in the case of the bons de participations could
arise if their
non-performance risk increases materially, for instance, due to
higher
regulatory capital requirements.
The rating actions are as follows:
EFG International
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; off RWN; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' off RWN
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' off RWN
Support Rating: unaffected at '5'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'No Floor'
Fiduciary certificates (XS0204324890) backed by preferred
shares: affirmed at
'BB+'; off RWN
EFG Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; off RWN; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; off RWN
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'; off RWN
Support Rating: unaffected at '5'
Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'No Floor'
EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at
'BBB+'; off RWN
EFG International (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at
'BBB+'; off RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014611
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
