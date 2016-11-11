(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Jiangsu HanRui
Investment Holding Co., Ltd's (Hanrui, BB+/Stable) proposed US
dollar senior
unsecured notes a 'BB+(EXP)' expected rating.
The offshore notes will be issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment
Co., Ltd. and
will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hanrui
International
Investment Company Limited (HII), which Hanrui's direct, wholly
owned
subsidiary. The notes will be HII's senior unsecured obligations
and rank pari
passu with all its other senior unsecured obligations. The net
proceeds will be
used for general corporate purposes.
In place of a guarantee, Hanrui has granted a keepwell and
liquidity support
deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to
ensure HII has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the proposed US dollar notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as Hanrui's Issuer Default
Ratings due to
the strong linkage between HII and Hanrui. This linkage is
enhanced by a
keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest
purchase
undertaking granted by Hanrui, which transfers the ultimate
responsibility of
payment to Hanrui.
Fitch believes the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the
deed of equity
interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention from
Hanrui to ensure
HII has sufficient funds to meet its obligations for the
proposed notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Zhenjiang Municipality: Hanrui's ratings are
credit-linked with, but
not equalised to, Fitch's assessment of Zhenjiang municipality's
credit profile.
The link reflects strong oversight and supervision of Hanrui by
the Zhenjiang
municipal government, integration of multi-year funding for the
company with the
municipal budget and the strategic importance of Hanrui's
public-sector
construction projects and social housing construction to the
municipality.
Hanrui is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity
under Fitch's
criteria.
Zhenjiang's Creditworthiness: Zhenjiang had the fifth-highest
gross regional
product per capita among all 13 municipalities in Jiangsu in
2014. Zhenjiang
municipality has a healthy budgetary performance and diversified
socio-economic
profile. However, the strengths are mitigated by its heavy
contingent
liabilities arising from its public-sector entities.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: Hanrui is registered as a
wholly state-owned
limited liability company under Chinese company law and is under
the direct
supervision of Zhenjiang State-Owned Assets Supervision and
Administration
Commission (Zhenjiang SASAC). The Zhenjiang New Zone Management
Committee
supervises Hanrui on behalf of Zhenjiang SASAC in daily
operational matters. The
government has no plans to dilute its shareholding in Hanrui.
Strategic Importance to Municipality: Hanrui is the only
public-sector entity
operating within Zhenjiang New Zone - a flagship national-level
economic
development zone in Zhenjiang municipality. Hanrui is
responsible for urban
development and social welfare in the zone through the
construction of
infrastructure and social housing. Hanrui is also the only
government-linked
entity that promotes the economic development of Zhenjiang New
Zone by
attracting international corporations to locate in the zone.
Fitch assesses
Hanrui's strategic importance attribute as Stronger.
Government Fiscal Support: Being a key public-sector entity in
Zhenjiang, Hanrui
has received support from the municipal government via capital
injections,
subsidies and payment for infrastructure construction costs and
interest
expenses and rebates of land development cost. The support
provided by the
municipal government aims to partly fund Hanrui's capital
expenditure and debt
servicing. Fitch views Hanrui's integration into the municipal
government's
budget as a Stronger attribute.
Tight Control and Supervision: Hanrui is controlled directly by
Zhenjiang SASAC.
Hanrui's financing plan and debt are closely monitored by the
government and the
company regularly reports its budget performance. Hanrui's board
members, except
for employee representatives, are appointed by the government.
Fitch assesses
the Control attribute at Stronger.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on Hanrui will result in a similar rating
action on the rated
bond issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd.
A stronger or more explicit support commitment from Zhenjiang
municipality may
trigger positive rating action on Hanrui. Significant changes to
Hanrui's
strategic importance to the municipality, dilution of the
municipality's
shareholding or reduced explicit and implicit municipality
support could lead to
a wider rating gap between Hanrui and Zhenjiang.
An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Zhenjiang may
trigger positive
rating action on Hanrui. A weaker fiscal performance or
heightened indebtedness
of the municipality could lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal
assessment of
Zhenjiang's creditworthiness and may therefore trigger negative
rating action on
Hanrui.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 November 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014659
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
