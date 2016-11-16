(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Wuhan Metro
Group Co., Ltd's (WMG, A/Stable) USD290m 2.375% senior unsecured
notes due 2019
a final rating of 'A'.
The notes constitute WMG's direct, general, unsubordinated,
unsecured and
unconditional obligations and will rank pari passu with all its
other present
and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. The net
proceeds will be
used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final rating is in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 27 October 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Wuhan Municipality: WMG's ratings are credit-linked
with those of
Wuhan, the capital city of China's prosperous middle province of
Hubei. This is
reflected in the municipality's controlling ownership, strong
financial
oversight of WMG, the strategic importance of WMG's operations
and WMG's close
financial integration with the city. These factors combined mean
there is a
strong likelihood that WMG would receive extraordinary state
support, if needed.
Therefore, Fitch classifies WMG as a credit-linked public-sector
entity.
Wuhan Municipality's Strong Creditworthiness: Wuhan ranked among
China's top-10
cities in terms of gross regional product (GRP) and operating
revenue in 2015.
The municipality reported a strong fiscal performance,
diversified
socio-economic profile and a strategic location at the heart of
central China.
This strength is mitigated by a high level of contingent
liabilities arising
from its public-sector entities.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: WMG is registered as a local
state-owned
limited liability company under Chinese company law. It is
majority owned by
Wuhan State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission and
supervised by the Wuhan municipal government.
WMG's Growing Importance: WMG is the sole metro operator of
Wuhan municipality,
and as such, executes its metro transportation policy. Rail
transit has become
key to solving Wuhan's increasingly congested traffic as the
city looks
increasingly towards the underground rail system to divert
ground traffic and
provide a reliable means of commuting for the city's 10.5
million residents.
Thus, Fitch believes WMG will play an even bigger role in the
municipality's
sustainable development in the medium term. Strategic Importance
is assessed at
Stronger by Fitch.
Thorough Control and Supervision: The Wuhan municipal government
sets the course
of WMG's strategic development, appoints most of its senior
management and signs
off its major decisions. Its financing plan and debt level are
also closely
monitored by the municipal government. WMG is also required to
regularly report
its operational and financial results to the province, according
to the company.
Fitch assesses Control and Supervision at Stronger.
Government Integration Attributed as Stronger: Wuhan injected
CNY5.3bn of
capital into WMG from the city's annual budget in 2015, CNY2.3bn
more than in
previous years. WMG says the government pledged to inject over
CNY3bn per year
from 2013 to fund additional metro lines, with the amount rising
by 10% yoy; the
capital injections will come on top of other subsidies.
Leverage Likely to Rise: Fitch expects WMG's direct risk (that
is, direct debt
plus other Fitch-classified debt) to rise by 15%-20% in the next
three years as
the metro network expands. WMG says the new debt will be
serviced through
government capital grants and subsidies, fare adjustments and
income from its
supplementary businesses, such as real estate. WMG expects to
keep total
liabilities/total assets at around 65% by 2018 (2012-2015: 65%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment on Wuhan municipality
may trigger
positive rating action on WMG. A significant weakening of WMG's
strategic
importance to the municipality, weakening of the municipal
government's
controlling shareholding and/or reduced municipal support may
result in a
downgrade.
A downgrade may also stem from weaker fiscal performance or
increased
indebtedness of the municipality, leading to deterioration of
Fitch's internal
assessment of its creditworthiness.
Rating action on WMG would lead to similar action on the rating
of its US dollar
notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Tertiary Analyst
Ark Huang
Analyst
+86 21 2028 3153
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 144299134
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 14 October 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
here
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016)
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
