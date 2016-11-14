(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Obligations
Foncieres (OF, French legislative covered bonds) of three French
programmes,
upgraded the OF of one French programme, affirmed the
Obligations de Financement
de l'Habitat (OFH, French legislative covered bonds) of three
French programmes
and affirmed the notes of four French programmes, all with
Stable Outlooks. The
rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's revised
Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016.
The rating actions are as follows:
-BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF's (BNPP PS SCF) OF upgraded to
'AA+'/ from 'AA';
Outlook Stable
-AXA Bank Europe SCF's (ABE SCF) OF affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook
Stable
-Caisse Francaise de Financement Local's (CAFFIL) OF affirmed at
'AA'; Outlook
Stable
-CIF Euromortgage's (CIF) OF affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
-Societe Generale SFH's OFH affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
-BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH's OFH affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook
Stable
-Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH's OFH affirmed at 'AAA';
Outlook Stable
-Zephyr Home Loans FCT's notes affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
-CMNE Home Loans FCT's notes affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
-CM-CIC Home Loans FCT's notes affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
-FCT Evergreen HL1's notes affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
FRENCH OF ISSUERS
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift
French Societe de Credit Foncier (SCF) programmes are eligible
for an IDR uplift
given their exemption from bail-in in a resolution scenario,
Fitch's assessment
that resolution of the issuer will not result in the direct
enforcement of
recourse against the cover pool and the low risk of
undercollateralisation at
the point of resolution (see Fitch's Jurisdictional Analysis of
the Risk of
Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds - Excel file).
BNPP PS SCF has been assigned a two-notch IDR uplift, given that
its reference
Long-Term IDR is driven by its Viability Rating (VR). CAFFIL,
CIF and ABE SCF
have been assigned a one-notch IDR uplift, given that their
reference Long-Term
IDRs are support driven by a parent with no VR, and in the case
of ABE SCF, the
SCF is in a different jurisdiction to its parent.
The increase in the IDR uplift for BNPP PS SCF to two notches
from one notch,
results in a new 'AA' floor rating for the OF.
Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU)
Fitch has assigned a PCU of six notches to ABE SCF, based on the
soft-bullet
OF's 12-month principal maturity extension and at least three
months protection
for interest payment.
Fitch has assigned BNPP PS SCF a PCU of five notches, based on
the public sector
programme's pre-maturity reserve, available to cover six-month
of principal and
interest payments on the OF.
We have assigned CAFFIL a PCU of three notches, based on the
liquidity
protection considered for the OF, in the form of the available
liquid assets in
the public sector cover pool and the additional mechanisms
available to the SCF.
Notably these include its ability to repo the eligible assets it
holds on its
balance sheet with the central bank to raise short-term
liquidity. Together, we
deem these mechanisms provide at least three months of interest
and principal
protection for the OF.
Fitch has assigned CIF a PCU of two notches, based on the
liquidity protection
considered for the OF, in the form of the available limited
diversified liquid
assets in its cover pool and the additional mechanisms available
to the SCF.
Notably these include its ability to repo the eligible assets it
holds on its
balance sheet with the central bank to raise short-term
liquidity. Together, we
deem these mechanisms to provide at least three months of
interest and principal
protection for the OF.
Recovery Uplift
ABE SCF and CIF's OF benefit from a two-notch recovery uplift,
as the
overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account
compensates for credit
losses modelled in a stress scenario corresponding to the level
of OF's rating.
We have assigned BNPP PS SCF's OF a one-notch recovery uplift,
reflecting good
recovery expectations from the public sector cover pool in the
event of a
covered bonds default. However, the OC that Fitch relies upon in
its analysis
does not offset the stressed credit loss in a higher rating
scenario.
CAFFIL's public sector cover pool is mainly exposed to one
country - France
(AA/Stable). Given the current 'AA' floor rating for the OF,
Fitch therefore
assigned CAFFIL's OF a zero-notch recovery uplift.
Breakeven OC for the Ratings
The breakeven OC for the ratings of the OF issued under ABE SCF,
BNPP PS SCF,
CAFFIL and CIF's programmes remains unchanged at 5%. In each
case this reflects
the minimum regulatory OC levels for SCF programmes in France.
FRENCH OFH ISSUERS
IDR Uplift
French Societe de Financement de l'Habitat (SFH) programmes are
eligible for an
IDR uplift given their exemption from bail-in in a resolution
scenario, Fitch's
assessment that resolution of the issuer will not result in the
direct
enforcement of recourse against the cover pool and the low risk
of
undercollateralisation at the point of resolution (see Fitch's
Jurisdictional
Analysis of the Risk of Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds
- Excel file).
We have assigned BNPP HL SFH and SG SFH a two-notch IDR uplift,
given that their
reference Long-Term IDRs are driven by the VRs.
Fitch has assigned CM-CIC HL SFH a two-notch IDR uplift, given
that its
reference IDR is based on its integration in a mutual support
scheme.
PCU
Fitch has assigned a PCU of three notches to BNPP HL SFH based
on the OFH
principal and interest protection, provided by a six month
pre-maturity reserve.
Fitch has assigned a PCU of four notches to CM-CIC HL SFH and SG
SFH, based on
the OFH principal protection, in each case provided by a nine
month pre-maturity
reserve and the three-month protection available for interest
payments.
Recovery Uplift
BNPP HL SFH, CM-CIC HL SFH and SG SFH's OFH benefit from a
two-notch recovery
uplift, as the OC that Fitch takes into account compensates for
credit losses
modelled in a stress scenario corresponding to the OFH ratings.
Breakeven OC for the Ratings
The breakeven asset percentage (AP) for the rating of BNPP HL
SFH's OFH has
increased to 94.5% from 94.0%, based on the credit loss at the
instrument rating
level.
The breakeven AP for the rating of CM-CIC HL SFH's OFH has
increased to 89.5%
from 85.5%, based on the credit loss at the instrument rating
level.
The breakeven OC for the rating of SG SFH's OFH has increased to
6.5% from 5.0%,
given that the credit loss at the instrument rating level is
higher than the
breakeven OC on a probability of default (PD) basis.
FRENCH FCT ISSUERS
IDR Uplift
French Fonds Commun de Titrisation (FCT) programmes are eligible
for an IDR
uplift given their exemption from bail-in in a resolution
scenario, Fitch's
assessment that resolution of the issuer will not result in the
direct
enforcement of recourse against the cover pool and the low risk
of
undercollateralisation at the point of resolution (see Fitch's
Jurisdictional
Analysis of the Risk of Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds
- Excel file).
Fitch has assigned FCT Evergreen a two-notch IDR uplift, given
that its
reference Long-Term IDR is driven by its VR.
CM-CIC HL FCT, CMNE HL FCT and Zephyr HL FCT have been assigned
a two-notch IDR
uplift, given that their reference IDRs are based on integration
in a mutual
support scheme.
PCU
Fitch has assigned a PCU of eight notches to CM-CIC HL FCT, CMNE
HL FCT, Zephyr
HL FCT and FCT Evergreen, based on the notes' maturity date,
which extends
beyond the longest maturing asset in their respective cover
pools, under the
pass-through amortisation of the notes. The assessment is also
based on the
programme's three-month protection for interest payments.
Recovery Uplift
CM-CIC HL FCT, CMNE HL FCT, Zephyr HL FCT and FCT Evergreen's
notes benefit from
a two-notch recovery uplift, as the OC that Fitch takes into
account compensates
for credit losses modelled in a stress scenario corresponding to
the notes'
rating.
Breakeven OC for the Ratings
The breakeven AP for the rating of CM-CIC HL FCT's notes has
increased to 87.0%
from 84.0%, based on the credit loss at the instrument rating
level.
The breakeven AP for the rating of CMNE HL FCT's notes has
increased to 83.0%
from 81.5%, based on the credit loss at the instrument rating
level.
The breakeven AP for the rating of Zephyr HL FCT's notes has
increased to 80.5%
from 79.0%, based on the credit loss at the instrument rating
level.
The breakeven AP for the rating of FCT Evergreen's notes
remained at 89.5%,
reflecting the credit loss at the instrument rating level, which
is higher than
the breakeven AP on a PD basis.
A summary of rating steps for the programmes in this commentary
is included in
the Excel file "French Covered Bond Programmes - Rating Action
Report" dated 14
November 2016 and available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ABE SCF
The OF issued by ABE SCF are rated 'AAA'/Stable. This is based
on an IDR uplift
of one-notch, the newly assigned PCU of six notches and a
recovery uplift of two
notches. The 12.3% OC that Fitch relies upon in its analysis
provides more
protection than the 5% breakeven OC for the 'AAA' OF-rating. The
rating is based
on a 'AA' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery
uplift. The
Stable Outlook on the OF reflects the Stable Outlook on AXA Bank
Europe's
Long-Term IDR (ABE SCF's reference IDR) and the significant
buffer against a
downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the
reference IDR.
BNPP PS SCF
Fitch has upgraded BNPP PS SCF's OF to 'AA+' from 'AA' The
Outlook is Stable.
This is based on a newly assigned IDR uplift of two-notch, the
newly assigned
PCU of five notches and a recovery uplift of one notches. The
minimum
legislative OC of 5% that Fitch relies upon in its analysis is
in line with the
5% breakeven OC for the 'AA+' OF-rating. The rating is based on
a one-notch
recovery uplift above the 'AA' floor rating for the OF. The
Stable Outlook on
the OF reflects the Stable Outlook on BNP Paribas' Long-Term IDR
(BNPP PS SCF's
reference IDR) and the significant buffer against a downgrade
due to the
different uplift factors above the reference IDR.
CAFFIL
CAFFIL's OF are rated 'AA'/Stable. This is based on an IDR
uplift of one-notch
and the newly assigned PCU of three notches. The minimum
legislative OC of 5%
that Fitch relies upon in its analysis is in line with the 5%
breakeven OC for
the 'AA' OF-rating. The rating is based on the 'AA' floor
OF-rating, which is
achievable irrespective of the actual OC protection available.
The Stable
Outlook on the OF reflects the Stable Outlook on SFIL's
Long-Term IDR - CAFFIL's
reference IDR - and the buffer against a downgrade due to the
different uplift
factors above the reference IDR.
CIF
CIF's OF are rated 'AA'/Stable. This is based on an IDR uplift
of one notch, a
newly assigned PCU of two notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The 'AA'
breakeven OC is set at the legal minimum OC of 5.0%. The rating
is based on a
two-notch recovery uplift above the 'A+' floor rating for the
OF. The Stable
Outlook on the OF reflects the significant buffer against a
downgrade due to the
different uplift factors above the reference IDR.
BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH
BNPP HL SFH's OFH are rated 'AAA'/Stable. This is based on an
IDR uplift of two
notches, a newly assigned PCU of three notches and a recovery
uplift of two
notches. The AP of 92.5% that Fitch relies upon in its analysis
provides more
protection than the breakeven AP of 94.5% for a 'AAA' rating.
The rating is
based on a two-notch recovery uplift above the 'AA' floor rating
for the OFH.
The Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects the significant buffer
against a
downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the
reference IDR.
Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH
The OFH issued by CM-CIC HL SFH are rated 'AAA'/Stable. This is
based on an IDR
uplift of two notches, a newly assigned PCU of four notches and
a recovery
uplift of two notches. The AP of 74.9% that Fitch relies upon in
its analysis
provides more protection than the breakeven AP of 89.5% for a
'AAA' rating. The
rating is based on a two-notch recovery uplift above the 'AA'
floor rating for
the OFH. The Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects the significant
buffer against a
downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the
reference IDR.
Societe Generale SFH
SG SFH's OFH are rated 'AAA'/Stable. This is based on an IDR
uplift of two
notches, a newly assigned PCU of four notches and a recovery
uplift of two
notches. The OC of 8.5% that Fitch relies upon in its analysis
provides more
protection than the breakeven OC of 6.5% for a 'AAA' rating. The
breakeven OC
corresponds to a 'AA' tested rating on a PD basis and a
two-notch recovery
uplift. The Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects the significant
buffer against a
downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the
reference IDR.
CM-CIC HL FCT
CM-CIC HL FCT's notes are rated 'AAA'/Stable. This is based on
an IDR uplift of
two notches, a newly assigned PCU of eight notches and a
recovery uplift of two
notches. The AP of 82.5% that Fitch relies upon in its analysis
provides more
protection than the breakeven AP of 87.0% for a 'AAA' rating.
The rating is
based on a two-notch recovery uplift above the 'AA' floor rating
for the notes.
The Stable Outlook on the notes reflects the significant buffer
against a
downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the
reference IDR.
CMNE HL FCT
CMNE HL FCT's notes are rated 'AAA'/Stable. This is based on an
IDR uplift of
two notches, a newly assigned PCU of eight notches and a
recovery uplift of two
notches. The AP of 81.3% that Fitch relies upon in its analysis
provides more
protection than the breakeven AP of 83.0% for a 'AAA' rating.
The rating is
based on a two-notch recovery uplift above the 'AA' floor rating
for the notes.
The Stable Outlook on the notes reflects the significant buffer
against a
downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the
reference IDR.
Zephyr HL FCT
Zephyr HL FCT's notes are rated 'AAA'/Stable. This is based on
an IDR uplift of
two notches, a newly assigned PCU of eight notches and a
recovery uplift of two
notches. The AP of 78.4% that Fitch relies upon in its analysis
provides more
protection than the breakeven AP of 80.5% for a 'AAA' rating.
The rating is
based on a two-notch recovery uplift above the 'AA' floor rating
for the notes.
The Stable Outlook on the notes reflects the significant buffer
against a
downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the
reference IDR.
FCT Evergreen
FCT Evergreen's notes are rated 'AAA'/Stable. This is based on
an IDR uplift of
two notches, a newly assigned PCU of eight notches and a
recovery uplift of two
notches. The AP of 87.7% that Fitch relies upon in its analysis
provides more
protection than the breakeven AP of 89.5% for a 'AAA' rating.
The breakeven AP
corresponds to a 'AA' tested rating on a PD basis and a
two-notch recovery
uplift. The Stable Outlook on the notes reflects the significant
buffer against
a downgrade due to the different uplift factors above the
reference IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AXA Bank Europe SCF (ABE SCF)
The 'AAA' rating of ABE SCF's Obligations Foncieres (OF, French
legislative
covered bonds) would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the
reference Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was downgraded by five notches to
'BB+' or below.
BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF (BNPP PS SCF)
The 'AA+' rating of BNPP PS SCF's OF is vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i) the reference Long-Term IDR is lowered by
six notches to
'BB+' or below.
Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL)
The 'AA' rating of CAFFIL's OF would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i) the reference Long-Term IDR was downgraded
by five notches
to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the breakeven OC for the OF rating
increases above the
5% minimum legislative OC level that Fitch relies upon; (iii)
France was
downgraded below 'AA'. The rating could be upgraded if France
was upgraded above
'AA'.
CIF Euromortgage (CIF)
The 'AA' rating of CIF Euromortgage's OF would be vulnerable to
a downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term IDR is
lowered by three
notches to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the relied upon OC, which is the
contractual OC,
decreases below the legal minimum OC of 5.0%.
BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH (BNPP HL SFH)
The 'AAA' rating of BNPP HL SFH's Obligations de Financement de
l'Habitat (OFH,
French legislative covered bonds) would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of
the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term IDR was
downgraded by four
notches to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the relied upon asset percentage
(AP), which is
the contractual AP, rises above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of
94.5%.
Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH (CM-CIC HL SFH)
The 'AAA' rating of CM-CIC HL SFH's OFH would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term IDR was
downgraded by five
notches to 'BBB-' or below; (ii) the relied upon AP, which is
the contractual
AP, rises above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Societe Generale SFH (SG SFH)
The 'AAA' rating of SG SFH's OFH would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if any of
the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term IDR was
downgraded by four
notches to 'BBB-' or below; (ii) the relied upon OC, which is
the contractual
OC, decreases below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 6.5%.
CM-CIC Home Loans FCT (CM-CIC HL FCT)
The 'AAA' rating of CM-CIC HL FCT's notes would be vulnerable to
a downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term IDR was
downgraded by nine
notches to 'B+' or below; (ii) the relied upon AP, which is the
contractual AP,
rises above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 87.0%.
CMNE Home Loans FCT (CMNE HL FCT)
The 'AAA' rating of CMNE HL FCT's notes would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term IDR was
downgraded by nine
notches to 'B+' or below; (ii) the relied upon AP, which is the
contractual AP,
rises above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 83.0%.
Zephyr Home Loans FCT (Zephyr HL FCT)
The 'AAA' rating of Zephyr HL FCT's notes would be vulnerable to
a downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term IDR was
downgraded by nine
notches to 'B+' or below; (ii) the relied upon AP, which is the
contractual AP,
rises above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 80.5%.
FCT Evergreen HL1 (FCT Evergreen)
The 'AAA' rating of FCT Evergreen's notes would be vulnerable to
a downgrade if
any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's Long-Term IDR was
downgraded by
eight notches to 'B+' or below; (ii) the relied upon AP, which
is the
contractual AP, rises above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's breakeven OC/AP for a given covered bond rating will be
affected by,
among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of
new issuance.
Therefore, breakeven OC/AP for the covered bond ratings cannot
be assumed to
remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (CAFFIL, ABE SCF, BNPP PS SCF)
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (SG SFH, BNPP HL SFH, CM-CIC HL SFH, FCT
Evergreen, CM-CIC HL
FCT, Zephyr HL FCT, CMNE HL FCT)
Dejan Glavas
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst (CIF)
Raul Domingo
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 70
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (BNPP HL SFH, SG SFH, CIF)
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Secondary Analyst (CAFFIL, BNPP PS SCF)
Dejan Glavas
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Secondary Analyst (FCT Evergreen, CM-CIC HL FCT, Zephyr HL FCT,
CMNE HL FCT,
CM-CIC HL SFH)
Raul Domingo
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 70
Secondary Analyst (ABE SCF)
Francois Le Roy
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 75
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 48
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds and CDOs of European
Public Entities
(pub. 20 Jan 2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Criteria Addendum: Belgium - Residential Mortgage Assumptions
(pub. 29 May 2015)
Criteria Addendum: France (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016)
EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 18 May 2016)
Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions -
Excel File
(pub. 26 Oct 2016)
Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance
and Covered
Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016)
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
