(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Telia Company's (Telia) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The ratings are supported by the strong market position of Telia in its core Nordic markets, and its broad, albeit diminishing, diversification. Headroom at the current rating level is limited. An expected payment of the settlement related to the corruption probe in Uzbekistan is likely to temporarily drive Telia's leverage slightly above Fitch's downgrade threshold of 2.5x funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage in 2017; however, we expect leverage to decline in 2018-2019. The terms of the sale of Eurasian assets as well as the use of proceeds from this sale is a main source of uncertainty for Telia, in Fitch's view. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Performance in Nordic In Sweden Telia is the incumbent telecom and market number one in both fixed and mobile. It holds strong number two positions in Finland (fixed and mobile) and Norway (mobile). Sweden, Finland and Norway together account for more than 80% of EBITDA from continuing operations. The performance in these markets is expected to remain largely stable, with positive dynamics in mobile, fixed broadband and pay TV segments partially offset by pressures in B2B and fixed-telephony in Sweden. Peak Leverage According to our forecasts, Telia's FFO adjusted net leverage should peak at 2.6x in 2017, driven by the payment of the settlement to the Dutch and US authorities related to the Uzbekistan bribery probe. The company has been asked to pay USD1.4bn to settle these allegations. Fitch incorporates into its forecasts this payment in full in 2017, although the actual amount could be lower if Telia is successful in its negotiations with the legal authorities. In a similar probe related to Uzbekistan market Vimpelcom (BB+/Stable) agreed to pay USD795m. We estimate that Telia's leverage would fall below our 'A-' threshold of 2.5x FFO adjusted net leverage in 2018 and 2019. Leverage Management We expect Telia to take a conservative approach to its capital structure and manage leverage at close to 2.0x net debt/EBITDA (as defined by the company) in 2017-2020 (which corresponds to around 2.3x on our FFO adjusted net leverage metric). Leverage consistently closer to the upper end of the company's target range of 1.5x-2.5x net debt/EBITDA (which roughly corresponds to Fitch's 1.8x-2.8x FFO adjusted net leverage) could result in negative rating action. Dividends from Associates Telia should continue to receive stable dividends, in our view, from PJSC MegaFon (MegaFon; BB+/Stable) where it holds a 25.2% stake. We expect Telia to receive dividends from Megafon of SEK1.8bn in 2016 and SEK1.45bn per year in 2017-2019. Fitch does not factor in any dividends from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (Turkcell; BBB-/Negative) as long as the conflict between the shareholders remains unresolved, implying some uncertainty over dividend payments. A resumption of regular dividend payments from Turkcell would be positive for Telia's credit profile. Leverage Approach In calculating FFO adjusted net leverage for Telia, we have included in our FFO forecasts cashflow from Eursian assets classified by Telia as discontinued operations. However, Fitch-defined revenue and EBITDA exclude contributions from these Eurasian assets. Dividends from associates (MegaFon) are also included in our FFO forecasts. Impact of Eurasia Sale Telia aims to further reduce its presence in non-European markets by selling its Eurasian assets, which are treated as discontinued operations in its financial reports. Fitch does not expect the sale of Eurasian assets to significantly change the company's credit profile if Telia uses the proceeds to reduce debt. However, a decision to distribute the proceeds to shareholders would likely lead to leverage being above our key leverage threshold of 2.5x FFO adjusted net leverage in 2017-2019 and consequently a negative rating action. We have not factored the sale into our ratings case given limited visibility on the likelihood of such a transaction taking place. We estimate that a potential sale valuing these assets at 4x enterprise value/EBITDA would increase Telia's FFO adjusted net leverage by around 0.1x, assuming the sale proceeds are fully retained. Diversification to Diminish Telia's diversification will diminish after the sale of Eurasian assets as contribution of its core Swedish market to EBITDA will increase to 60% from around 40%. Overall the company would remain well diversified with its established positions in all large Nordic countries and large minority stakes in MegaFon and Turkcell. Lower diversification is compensated by lower exposure to regulatory and FX risks associated with emerging markets. Telia's M&A activity is likely to be focused on strengthening its positions in Europe as evidenced by a recent acquisition of a telecom operator Phonero in Norway. DERIVATION SUMMARY Telia's rating is supported by the company's leading market positions in its core Nordic markets, some diversification, a solid balance sheet and strong liquidity position versus close peers. No country ceiling or parent/subsidiary aspects impact the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to decline 2.9% in 2016 and 6.6% in 2017 on a reported basis, largely driven by the disposal of Yoigo in Spain. Low single-digit growth thereafter. - EBITDA margin of around 33% from 2017 onwards - Capex including spectrum of 19% of revenue in 2017, gradually reducing to 17.5% by 2019 - No disposal of Eurasian assets - SEK12.5bn of fines paid in 2017 to resolve ongoing legal issues RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include - Expectations of FFO adjusted net leverage trending sustainably above 2.5x, which could lead to a downgrade; - A substantial increase in competition or weakening of the Swedish economy Fitch does not expect a positive rating action over the rating horizon to 2020 LIQUIDITY Telia has demonstrated continued healthy access to capital markets and has a number of undrawn facilities providing it with strong liquidity. At end-2015 the company had access to undrawn revolving credit facilities of SEK18,270m, which expire in 2017. Principal Analyst James Hollamby Analyst +44 20 3530 1656 Supervisory Analyst Slava Bunkov Director +7 495 956 9931 Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 