(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Telia Company's
(Telia) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating and
senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the IDR is
Stable.
The ratings are supported by the strong market position of Telia
in its core
Nordic markets, and its broad, albeit diminishing,
diversification. Headroom at
the current rating level is limited. An expected payment of the
settlement
related to the corruption probe in Uzbekistan is likely to
temporarily drive
Telia's leverage slightly above Fitch's downgrade threshold of
2.5x funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage in 2017; however, we
expect leverage to
decline in 2018-2019.
The terms of the sale of Eurasian assets as well as the use of
proceeds from
this sale is a main source of uncertainty for Telia, in Fitch's
view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Performance in Nordic
In Sweden Telia is the incumbent telecom and market number one
in both fixed and
mobile. It holds strong number two positions in Finland (fixed
and mobile) and
Norway (mobile). Sweden, Finland and Norway together account for
more than 80%
of EBITDA from continuing operations. The performance in these
markets is
expected to remain largely stable, with positive dynamics in
mobile, fixed
broadband and pay TV segments partially offset by pressures in
B2B and
fixed-telephony in Sweden.
Peak Leverage
According to our forecasts, Telia's FFO adjusted net leverage
should peak at
2.6x in 2017, driven by the payment of the settlement to the
Dutch and US
authorities related to the Uzbekistan bribery probe. The company
has been asked
to pay USD1.4bn to settle these allegations. Fitch incorporates
into its
forecasts this payment in full in 2017, although the actual
amount could be
lower if Telia is successful in its negotiations with the legal
authorities. In
a similar probe related to Uzbekistan market Vimpelcom
(BB+/Stable) agreed to
pay USD795m.
We estimate that Telia's leverage would fall below our 'A-'
threshold of 2.5x
FFO adjusted net leverage in 2018 and 2019.
Leverage Management
We expect Telia to take a conservative approach to its capital
structure and
manage leverage at close to 2.0x net debt/EBITDA (as defined by
the company) in
2017-2020 (which corresponds to around 2.3x on our FFO adjusted
net leverage
metric). Leverage consistently closer to the upper end of the
company's target
range of 1.5x-2.5x net debt/EBITDA (which roughly corresponds to
Fitch's
1.8x-2.8x FFO adjusted net leverage) could result in negative
rating action.
Dividends from Associates
Telia should continue to receive stable dividends, in our view,
from PJSC
MegaFon (MegaFon; BB+/Stable) where it holds a 25.2% stake. We
expect Telia to
receive dividends from Megafon of SEK1.8bn in 2016 and SEK1.45bn
per year in
2017-2019. Fitch does not factor in any dividends from Turkcell
Iletisim
Hizmetleri A.S. (Turkcell; BBB-/Negative) as long as the
conflict between the
shareholders remains unresolved, implying some uncertainty over
dividend
payments. A resumption of regular dividend payments from
Turkcell would be
positive for Telia's credit profile.
Leverage Approach
In calculating FFO adjusted net leverage for Telia, we have
included in our FFO
forecasts cashflow from Eursian assets classified by Telia as
discontinued
operations. However, Fitch-defined revenue and EBITDA exclude
contributions from
these Eurasian assets. Dividends from associates (MegaFon) are
also included in
our FFO forecasts.
Impact of Eurasia Sale
Telia aims to further reduce its presence in non-European
markets by selling its
Eurasian assets, which are treated as discontinued operations in
its financial
reports. Fitch does not expect the sale of Eurasian assets to
significantly
change the company's credit profile if Telia uses the proceeds
to reduce debt.
However, a decision to distribute the proceeds to shareholders
would likely lead
to leverage being above our key leverage threshold of 2.5x FFO
adjusted net
leverage in 2017-2019 and consequently a negative rating action.
We have not
factored the sale into our ratings case given limited visibility
on the
likelihood of such a transaction taking place. We estimate that
a potential sale
valuing these assets at 4x enterprise value/EBITDA would
increase Telia's FFO
adjusted net leverage by around 0.1x, assuming the sale proceeds
are fully
retained.
Diversification to Diminish
Telia's diversification will diminish after the sale of Eurasian
assets as
contribution of its core Swedish market to EBITDA will increase
to 60% from
around 40%. Overall the company would remain well diversified
with its
established positions in all large Nordic countries and large
minority stakes in
MegaFon and Turkcell.
Lower diversification is compensated by lower exposure to
regulatory and FX
risks associated with emerging markets. Telia's M&A activity is
likely to be
focused on strengthening its positions in Europe as evidenced by
a recent
acquisition of a telecom operator Phonero in Norway.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Telia's rating is supported by the company's leading market
positions in its
core Nordic markets, some diversification, a solid balance sheet
and strong
liquidity position versus close peers. No country ceiling or
parent/subsidiary
aspects impact the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to decline 2.9% in 2016 and 6.6% in 2017 on a reported
basis, largely
driven by the disposal of Yoigo in Spain. Low single-digit
growth thereafter.
- EBITDA margin of around 33% from 2017 onwards
- Capex including spectrum of 19% of revenue in 2017, gradually
reducing to
17.5% by 2019
- No disposal of Eurasian assets
- SEK12.5bn of fines paid in 2017 to resolve ongoing legal
issues
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include
- Expectations of FFO adjusted net leverage trending sustainably
above 2.5x,
which could lead to a downgrade;
- A substantial increase in competition or weakening of the
Swedish economy
Fitch does not expect a positive rating action over the rating
horizon to 2020
LIQUIDITY
Telia has demonstrated continued healthy access to capital
markets and has a
number of undrawn facilities providing it with strong liquidity.
At end-2015 the
company had access to undrawn revolving credit facilities of
SEK18,270m, which
expire in 2017. The company also held cash & cash equivalents
(Fitch-defined) of
SEK37bn. In October 2016 Telia signed a new EUR1,500m five-year
revolving credit
facility to replace the expiring facilities.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014662
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001