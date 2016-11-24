(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed GuarantCo
Limited's
(GuarantCo) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA-'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the financially strong owners of
GuarantCo, its solid
capital position, an established track record of providing local
currency
guarantees to finance private infrastructure projects in
emerging markets and
its low investment risk. These strengths are partly offset by
the company's
fairly small size and historically weak profitability.
Although GuarantCo is backed by public institutions, it is run
on a commercial
basis, and allows European countries to finance private sector
projects in
low-income countries without directly committing their own
funds. It is
indirectly owned by the development agencies of the UK
(AA/Negative),
Switzerland (AAA/Stable), Sweden (AAA/Stable) and Australia
(AAA/Stable), via
the Private Infrastructure Development Group Trust (PIDG Trust;
89% at end-3Q16)
and directly by the Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor
Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (AAA/Stable; 11% at end-3Q16).
The capital contributions GuarantCo has received from its owners
to date and the
plans to increase the company's capital base by subscribing to
GBP40m of
callable capital by end-2016 are indicative of the owners'
commitment to the
company. The company received additional paid-in capital via the
PIDG Trust from
the UK's Department for International Development in 1Q16
(GBP13m) and the
Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in 2Q16
(AUD4m).
However, formal support, such as an unconditional guarantee from
the public
shareholders to support GuarantCo, does not exist. Consequently,
future
financial support from the four development agencies cannot be
guaranteed. While
the rating reflects strong and committed sponsors, it is not
aligned with those
of the owners due to the absence of explicit support.
GuarantCo's capitalisation is strong, with a net par-to-capital
ratio (excluding
available capital from an USD450m counter-guarantee facility) of
1.2x at
end-3Q16 (end-2015: 1.3x). Fitch regards the drawn tranches of
the
counter-guarantee facility (USD250m at end-3Q16) as equity in
its capital
assessment, which results in a solid adjusted par-to-capital
ratio of 0.6x.
Although Fitch expects GuarantCo's capitalisation to weaken as
the company
grows, it should remain commensurate with the rating.
Fitch views GuarantCo as a small, highly specialised financial
guarantor.
However, the company's size is not a limiting rating factor as
it is a
public-sponsored organisation and its mission does not hinge on
attaining
material business volumes. Its products are intended to support
government
initiatives established by its sponsors.
As GuarantCo's primary objectives are to encourage private
sector involvement in
the domestic financing of infrastructure projects and to promote
local capital
market development, profitability is not a key performance
metric. The company's
profitability has been weak in recent years, largely driven by a
low interest
rate environment and fairly high fixed costs. However, the
company is expected
to return to profitability in the medium term, and a return on
capital target
has been established over the longer term at 3%-6%.
The company provides guarantees for mainly non-US dollar
denominated debt issued
by speculative-grade issuers ("high frequency, high severity"
guarantee
portfolio as defined in Fitch's Insurance Rating Methodology)
and is exposed to
currency risk. Fitch views this risk as manageable due to
GuarantCo's strong
capitalisation. However, it is possible that currency risk will
increase as the
company grows, and Fitch will continue to closely monitor this
exposure.
At end-3Q16, GuarantCo's investments consisted of 18% cash
(end-2015: 19%), and
two investment portfolios managed by Fidelity (money market
instruments, global
investment-grade corporate bonds and US Treasuries) and PIMCO
(US
dollar-denominated investment grade bonds and ABS). Fitch
expects GuarantCo's
investment risk to remain low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely given the company's fairly
small size.
Should the UK sovereign rating be downgraded by more than one
notch this would
lead to a downgrade of GuarantCo's rating.
A downgrade may also result from a weakened capital position
evidenced by a net
par-to-capital ratio, including available capital from the
counter-guarantee
facility, or in the future callable capital from owners and
other development
finance institutions as well as excess-of-loss reinsurance
coverage, exceeding
2x. A reduction in the commitment by the owners to GuarantCo,
possibly as a
result of a change in government policy priorities, could also
trigger a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 (0) 69 768 076 118
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015305
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
