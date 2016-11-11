(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BB' Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Liberty Interactive LLC
(Liberty) and its wholly
owned subsidiary QVC Inc. (QVC). Additionally, Fitch has
affirmed the issue
ratings of Liberty and QVC as outlined at the end of the
release. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. As of Sept. 30, 2016, Liberty had
approximately $8.5 billion
of debt outstanding, including approximately $5.7 billion at
QVC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consolidated Profile Drives Ratings: Liberty's and QVC's ratings
reflect the
consolidated legal entity/obligor credit profile, rather than
the tracking stock
structure of Interactive (QVCA/B)/Ventures (LVNTA/B). Based on
Fitch's
interpretation of Liberty's indentures, Liberty could not spin
out QVC without
bondholder consent. Fitch believes QVC generates 81% and 95% of
Liberty's last
12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2016 revenues and EBITDA,
respectively; a
spinoff would trigger the "substantially all" asset disposition
restriction in
the Liberty indentures.
Ratings Reflect Spinoff: Fitch's ratings materially rely on QVC
with Liberty's
other investments viewed as incremental support. The ratings
incorporate
LVNTA/B's spinoffs of CommerceHub, Inc. completed in July 2016
and Liberty
Expedia Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Pro forma for the
spinoffs and $345
million of new borrowings under the QVC/zulily llc (zulily)
revolver to fund
Liberty's 1% HSNi exchangeable debentures put, Fitch calculates
QVC's gross
leverage at 2.8x and Liberty's gross leverage at 4.3x as of
Sept. 30, 2016.
Broadband Investment: Liberty used cash on hand to invest $2.4
billion in
Liberty Broadband Corporation (Broadband) for a 24% ownership
position in
Broadband in May 2016. Broadband used the proceeds to fund its
$5 billion stock
purchase for 25% ownership in a new entity (New Charter) created
by Charter
Communications Inc.'s merger with Time Warner Cable Inc. and
acquisition of
Bright House Networks. Liberty also exchanged its TWC ownership
into a 2%
ownership position in New Charter.
QVC Debt Ratings: Fitch rates both QVC's senior secured bank
credit facility and
the senior secured notes 'BBB-', two notches higher than QVC's
IDR. The secured
issue rating reflects what Fitch believes QVC's stand-alone
ratings would be.
Recent Operating Weakness: Fitch recognizes QVC's ability to
manage product mix
and adapt to its customers' shopping preferences. However, QVC
has been
experiencing top line weakness across an increasing number of
product categories
including jewelry and electronics. and Fitch will pay close
attention to QVC's
operating performance over the next few quarters to determine
the breadth, depth
and tenor of this weakness.
EBITDA Margin: While EBITDA margin fluctuation is driven in part
by product mix,
Fitch believes QVC's margins will remain within its historical
18%-20% range
over the next few years. One additional driver of this
expectation is QVC's
recent announcement regarding the elimination of 100 corporate
positions as part
of a broader effort to reduce SG&A expenses by $30 million to 35
million in
2017.
Cash Deployment: Fitch expects Liberty's free cash flow (FCF) to
be dedicated to
share repurchases and debt reduction. Although Fitch expects QVC
to manage
leverage down to its stated 2.5x leverage target within 12-15
months, recent
operating performance weakness suggests that debt repayment may
be necessary to
accomplish this. Fitch also recognizes the risk remains that
Liberty may acquire
the 62% of HSN Inc. it does not own, but believes Liberty's $2.3
billion
acquisition of zulily in October 2015 reduced this probability.
QVC experienced an increase in credit write-offs driven by
issues with Easy-Pay,
a broadly offered program designed to extend customer payment
terms without
credit checks. Bad debt expense began stepping up in 2Q16,
significantly
exceeding 1% for the first time in several years, driven
primarily by a higher
default rate among new and infrequent customers. QVC has since
become more
conservative in offering this program and will work to reduce
write-offs to more
normalized levels below 1%. While Fitch is mindful of this
trend, it remains
well below industry averages. Fitch also notes that QVC offers a
credit card
though Synchrony Bank which has not experienced any worsening
credit trends.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--High single-digit revenue growth in FY2016 as a full year of
zulily more than
offsets QVC's weak second-half performance
--Mid-single-digit growth thereafter driven by mid-teen growth
at zulily, low
single-digit U.S. growth and mid-single-digit International
growth.
--Consolidated EBITDA margins remain within their historical
range
between18%-20%
--Annual FCF in the range of $1 billion-$1.2 billion.
--QVC Inc. reduces total leverage below its 2.5x target in 2017,
which is within
Fitch's rating parameters, using a mix of EBITDA improvement and
FCF. The EBITDA
growth and debt repayment are also sufficient to reduce
Liberty's total leverage
below 4x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Actions: Fitch believes if Liberty were to
manage to more
conservative leverage targets, ratings could be upgraded.
Liberty would need to
demonstrate sustained gross unadjusted leverage below 3.5x and
QVC's unadjusted
gross leverage managed to below 2x.
Negative Rating Actions: Negative action could occur if QVC does
not return
leverage to below 2.5x within 12-15 months; if financial policy
changes,
including more aggressive leverage targets and asset mix changes
weakening
bondholder protection; or if there are unexpected revenue
declines in excess of
10% that materially drive declines in EBITDA and FCF, and result
in QVC's
leverage exceeding 2.5x in the absence of a credible plan to
reduce leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes liquidity at QVC will be sufficient to support
operations and its
expansion into other markets. Fitch expects near-term debt
repayment,
acquisitions and share buybacks to be a primary use of FCF.
Fitch also believes
there is sufficient liquidity and cash generation (from
investment dividends and
tax sharing between the tracking stocks) to support debt service
and disciplined
investment at Liberty. Fitch recognizes that in the event of a
liquidity strain
at Liberty, QVC could provide funding to support debt service
(via intercompany
loans), or the tracking stock structure could be collapsed.
Fitch notes that cash can travel throughout all Liberty entities
relatively
easily. Although the tracking stock structure adds a layer of
complexity,
Liberty has in the past reattributed assets and liabilities.
Fitch believes that
resources at QVC would be used to support Liberty, and vice
versa, if ever
needed.
Liberty's consolidated liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2016 included
$505 million in
readily available cash, $680 million available under QVC's $2.65
billion
revolving credit facility (RCF), the majority of which expires
in June 2021 (see
below) and $1.8 billion in available-for-sale investments. Fitch
calculates FCF
of approximately $1.04 billion. Fitch expects FCF to be in the
$1.1 billion-$1.2
billion range in 2017 and 2018. Liberty's balance sheet includes
public holdings
with an estimated market value of $5.6 billion. Fitch believes
the remaining
assets could be liquidated in the event that Liberty needed
additional
liquidity.
Liberty has $1.2 billion of near-term maturities that are only
classified as
near term because Liberty does not own the underlying shares
needed to redeem
the debentures. However, Liberty has no intention or requirement
to redeem them
in the near term, and maturities range from 2029 to 2046. QVC's
next maturity,
other than its $2.7 billion RCF in 2021, is $400 million
aggregate principal of
3.125% senior secured notes due in 2019. Fitch believes Liberty
has sufficient
liquidity to handle this maturity.
In June 2016, QVC amended its senior secured credit facility to
include a $400
million revolver (Tranche 2) on which Liberty's subsidiary
zulily is a
co-borrower. Although pricing did not change, the maturity on
Tranche 1 and
Tranche 2 ($2.1 billion) was extended to June 23, 2021, with the
remaining $140
million (Tranche 3) maintaining the existing June 30, 2016
maturity. QVC's
maximum leverage ratio covenant under the new credit facility
will be 3.5x,
which is unchanged from the previous credit facility.
Additionally, there is a
combined zulily and QVC leverage covenant, which improves the
overall interest
rate under the new credit facility. Tranche 1 is secured by the
stock of QVC and
zulily while Tranches 2 and 3 continue to be secured by QVC
stock only.
Fitch expects cash deployment to be dedicated toward debt
repayment in the near
term along with share buybacks and acquisitions. Fitch
recognizes the risk that
Liberty may acquire the 62% of HSN Inc. it does not already own,
but believes
the zulily acquisition reduced this probability. However,
depending on how the
transaction is structured and the company's commitment to
returning QVC's and
Liberty's leverage to 2.5x and 4x, respectively, ratings may
remain unchanged.
Fitch believes that Ventures cash deployment will be primarily
toward
acquisitions and investments.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Liberty Interactive LLC
--LT Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured at 'BB/RR4'.
QVC
--IDR at 'BB'.
--Senior secured debt at 'BBB-/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 10, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1014670
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
